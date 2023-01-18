Read full article on original website
Ex-RNC chief brutally fact-checks MTG — and offers blunt advice: "Stop with the stupid"
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The former chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) has a blistering response to Rep. Marjorie...
Burgess: We’re facing a new McCarthyism
When I was a boy in the late ‘40’s, I saw seemingly endless newspaper headlines about “McCarthyism.” At first I thought the term referred to Charlie McCarthy, the famous comic puppet millions of us listened to on radio—if you can imagine listening to a puppet on radio. But McCarthyism wasn’t funny, as it referred to the political tactic of smearing one’s political opponents with wild, “big lie” tactics in order to derail their programs and further your own. Sen. Joe McCarthy of Wisconsin was its namesake, though he had help from others, including Rep. Richard Nixon, who came to fame serving on the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee.
Supreme Court Report Sparks Suspicions About Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito
The U.S. Supreme Court said that its probe was unable to identify who leaked the draft opinion of the Dobbs decision last summer, but its conclusion has sparked some suspicions that the investigation failed to vet the justices on the bench. On Thursday, the Supreme Court released an unsigned statement...
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
7 brutally funny cartoons about Biden's growing document scandal
Joe Heller | Copyright 2023 Hellertoon.com Clay Jones | Copyright 2023 Claytoonz.com Steve Kelley | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Gary Varvel | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Tom Stiglich | Copyright 2023 MediaNews Bob Gorrell | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Steve Kelley | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate
