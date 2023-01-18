When I was a boy in the late ‘40’s, I saw seemingly endless newspaper headlines about “McCarthyism.” At first I thought the term referred to Charlie McCarthy, the famous comic puppet millions of us listened to on radio—if you can imagine listening to a puppet on radio. But McCarthyism wasn’t funny, as it referred to the political tactic of smearing one’s political opponents with wild, “big lie” tactics in order to derail their programs and further your own. Sen. Joe McCarthy of Wisconsin was its namesake, though he had help from others, including Rep. Richard Nixon, who came to fame serving on the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee.

