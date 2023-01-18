Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Cows on the run from police after escaping farm in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Yes, that photo you're seeing is real. York County Regional Police Department say that on Jan. 17 at around 12:25 a.m., numerous cows had escaped from a pasture. Roaming the 300 block of Chestnut St., authorities say the cows were eventually located and escorted...
abc27.com
York man sentenced on child assault charges
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York has been sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 18. after he was found guilty on multiple charges back in Sept. 2022. According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, back in September 2022, 26-year-old Devin Gottwalt was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and three counts of indecent assault after a week-long trial.
YAHOO!
York man pleads guilty to third-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Selvin McEwan
Christian Galarza-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and prohibited possession of a firearm in the murder of Selvin McEwan in a pre-trial conference Wednesday afternoon. Rodriguez, 39, entered a plea deal of third-degree murder and possession of a firearm prohibited, and faces 15 years in state prison. He was charged...
WGAL
Lancaster County man sentenced to 25-to-50 years in prison after rape conviction
A Lancaster County man was recently sentenced to 25-to-50 years in prison following a rape conviction, according to the district attorney's office. Steele Helton, 52, of Columbia, was found guilty in October of felony counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault. Prosecutors said Helton faced a mandatory...
abc27.com
Two teens charged in Lancaster County after school threat
MOUNT JOY BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Two 15-year-old boys were charged with terroristic threats and conspiracy after allegedly posting threatening online messages about a school. Mt. Joy Borough Police say that because of the threats, the school involved was closed the day. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and...
WGAL
Coroner on the scene of York County crash
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a crash in York County. Emergency dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash occurred just before 2:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Bull Road in Conewago Township. Northern York County Regional Police are investigating.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Trooper charged for alleged road rage incident involving gun
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been charged and suspended without pay after an alleged road rage incident involving a gun. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s office, Trooper David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was arrested on charges of official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, and simple assault.
abc27.com
Driver injured in Lebanon County crash
SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been injured in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Lebanon County. According to police, they were dispatched at 1:52 a.m. to a crash on Long Hill Road, in South Londonderry township. Officer John Dengler has told abc27 that it was a one-vehicle crash with injuries.
abc27.com
Two convicted of rioting for role in 2020 protest after man shot by police
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, two people were convicted on Friday Jan. 20 in regard to a protest that turned into “violence and destruction” in Lancaster, following the death of a knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by a police officer.
Harrisburg landlord admits killing tenant’s friend in dispute
A barber who shot his tenant’s friend after three days of arguments pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in court Friday in a deal with prosecutors to avoid a trial. Frank Morris, 52, admitted to pulling a gun and firing four shots after one of the women in the home charged at him with a broken wine bottle the night of Oct. 14, 2020.
WGAL
Men arrested, charged in connection with shooting occupied vehicle in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have arrested two men in connection with an October 2022 shooting in Harrisburg. Police said Dallas Williams and Daiquan McMullen were charged in connection with the shooting, which happened on Oct. 16 near Linden and Shrub streets. Police said an occupied vehicle was hit multiple times, but no one was injured.
local21news.com
Police seek information on missing York County teen
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County say a 14-year-old from Spring Grove Borough has been missing since January 16. According to the York County Regional Police Department, Joseph Harrell III was last seen in the Baltimore, Maryland area. Police say he is described as being six...
Reward offered for information regarding 2015 Lancaster robbery and beating
LANCASTER, Pa. — A $1,000 reward has been offered to catch three reported robbery suspects in Lancaster. On Monday, Nov. 30, 2015, shortly after 9 p.m., the victim was robbed on the 200 block of Beaver Street. According to Lancaster County Crime Stoppers, the victim walked east along the...
16-year-old boy linked to armed bank robbery found dead, state police say
Editor’s note: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors can be reduced. If you are in crisis, call the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 or visiting 988lifeline.org. A teen boy suspected of an armed Berks County bank robbery died by suicide Wednesday as troopers arrived at his home...
YAHOO!
Mother pleads guilty to child endangerment in death of Dante Mullinix
Two and a half weeks after a York County jury acquitted her former boyfriend in the murder of her 2-year-old son, Leah Mullinix pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to a charge of child endangerment in Dante Mullinix’s death. Mullinix, 26, entered what’s called an open plea to the single charge,...
Drug dealer gets minimum term of 8.5 years in state prison for fentanyl, heroin sales
A battery of drug trafficking convictions has resulted in an aggregate sentence of eight-and-a-half to 17 years in state prison for a Cumberland County man. Devontay McFadden, 30, was convicted at two separate trials last year, and then pleaded guilty this month in two other cases related to incidents in which he made sales of heroin and fentanyl to agents working for the Cumberland County Drug Task Force.
WGAL
Police in Manheim, Lancaster County, investigate shots fired incident
MANHEIM, Pa. — Police say someone fired shots early Friday morning in Manheim, Lancaster County. It happened around 2:15 a.m. near the 200 block of South Main Street. Police said they found spent shell casings but no victim. The incident does not appear to be random, according to police.
Central Pa. teenager reported missing
A 17-year-old boy is missing from his Lancaster home, police said. The Lancaster Bureau of Police on Friday reported Juan Figueroa-DeJesus missing. It is unclear from what part of the city he is missing, or exactly when he was last seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to...
Two Mount Joy Teens Charged For School Threats: Police
Two 15-year-old Mount Joy boys posting threats on social media which lead to a school closure have been charged, police say. "Officers determined that two juveniles conspired to post these while sharing ideas via an online chat and used another student's name to post the threats," Mount Joy borough police stated in a post on Friday, January 20, 2023. "Due to the nature of the threats, the decision was made to close the school the next day."
WFMZ-TV Online
Teen bank robbery suspect found dead in home
HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A teenager suspected of robbing a bank in Berks County took his own life when police arrived at his home to serve a search warrant, authorities say. State troopers went to the home on Tulpehocken Forge Road in Heidelberg Township around 2 p.m. Wednesday in reference to an armed bank robbery in Womelsdorf on Tuesday, state police said.
