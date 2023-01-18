A battery of drug trafficking convictions has resulted in an aggregate sentence of eight-and-a-half to 17 years in state prison for a Cumberland County man. Devontay McFadden, 30, was convicted at two separate trials last year, and then pleaded guilty this month in two other cases related to incidents in which he made sales of heroin and fentanyl to agents working for the Cumberland County Drug Task Force.

