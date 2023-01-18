Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Related
Centre Daily
Injury Report: Steph Curry’s Injury Status vs. Nets
After being held out of the team's last matchup in Cleveland, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is expected to return to the lineup for the Warriors when they face the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday evening. Curry has not been restricted on every back-to-back set this season, but with the Warriors going into overtime against the Boston Celtics the day before facing Cleveland, the team opted to hold Curry out for the last half off the back-to-back.
Centre Daily
How Mavs’ Defense Pulled Off Dramatic Turnaround vs. Heat
The Dallas Mavericks entered Friday's win over the Miami Heat, having ranked 29th in defensive rating for January and allowing 406 points over their last three games. The lack of execution on that front had reached rock-bottom levels with a dire need for a wake-up call. After the Mavs' loss...
Centre Daily
Steph Curry Speaks on Heated Moment Between Steve Kerr and Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors picked up a massive win on Friday night, taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. It was Jordan Poole who stepped up with a big night, but a heated moment between him and Steve Kerr was caught on the broadcast at the end of the third quarter.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Details How LA Held On To Beat Memphis Late
The Los Angeles Lakers have been a part of close games in four of their last five games, and they've fallen short in three of those games. Last night, LA took on the second-sed Memphis Grizzles, and shocker, it was a close game. However, this time, the result favored the Lakers.
Centre Daily
Freddie Dilione Spotted At Tennessee Practice
Welcomes an early enrollee into the fold. Guard Freddie Dilione opted to forgo his senior season of high school and enrolled at the university. While Dilione can be seen on the bench at games, he was spotted practicing with the team on Thursday. Rocky Top Insider captured a photo of...
Centre Daily
NBA Admits Warriors Were Robbed vs. Celtics
The NBA's last two minute report is always frustrating for fans and players. While the league is taking some level of accountability by admitting when their officials were wrong, the outcome of the game does not change, and officials receive no penalty for their mistakes. Because of this, last two minute reports are even more frustrating for teams who were negatively impacted, because they are forced to live with an outcome that could have gone a different direction had the officiating been accurate.
Centre Daily
Lakers: Where Bronny James Lands In Latest ESPN High School Rankings
Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the most accomplished and highly decorated athletes of all time. He's a four-time NBA championship, four-time MVP, 18-time All-Star, 13-time All-NBA First Team, and so much more. But more importantly, James is a great humanitarian and a father of three, two boys and...
Centre Daily
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Asked To Defend Ja Morant At End Of Grizzlies Game
In the closing seconds of your Los Angles Lakers' 122-121 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, backup LA point guard Russell Westbrook was switched onto Memphis All-Star point guard Ja Morant. Westbrook cranked up the defensive intensity, stifling Morant and helping the Lakers seal a much-needed win, after the team...
Centre Daily
Mavs’ Voices of Reason: Coach Kidd Praises Leadership of Finney-Smith & Kleber
The Dallas Mavericks (25-22) have been inconsistent to say the least so far this season, specifically on the defensive end. In 2023, the Mavs rank 26th in the league in defensive rating, allowing 120.3 points per game following allowing just 90 points to the Miami Heat in Friday's victory. Prior to Friday's win, Dallas ranked 29th in January.
Centre Daily
Report: Warriors’ Trade Deadline Plans Revealed
Having hovered around .500 for most of the season, the Golden State Warriors are in a unique spot. While their record is indicative of a team not good enough to compete for a title, Golden State is the defending champions, and their core from last year's title team remains in place. While the team has struggled for most of the year, there is reasonable belief that they still have what it takes to win it all.
Centre Daily
Luka Doncic’s Mavs Use Hot Shooting to Handily Defeat Heat
The Dallas Mavericks (25-22) took on the Miami Heat (25-22) on Friday, intending to end a three-game losing streak. The Mavs came out on top, with 115-90 being the final score. The Mavs played without Christian Wood in the lineup, as he is currently sidelined with a fractured thumb. They...
Centre Daily
Development Takes Center Stage for Raptors Following Heartbreaking Loss to Celtics
At this point, the Toronto Raptors might as well just focus on development. View the original article to see embedded media. It's been one squandered opporunity after another this season. Each loss seems more innovative that the last. After two straight losses to the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton and Minnesota Timberwolves without Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, Toronto came up with a new one Saturday. This time, turning in a 106-104 loss to the Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics who lost Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart in the first half.
Centre Daily
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shines in Loss to Kings
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings are two teams in the Western Conference that have found success in 2023. So, naturally, the matchup between the two teams was highly competitive. The Kings took this game 118-113 in a close matchup. It was a high scoring matchup, but the Thunder’s...
Centre Daily
Hurricanes’ Max Pacioretty Tears Achilles, Placed on Injured Reserve
Terrible news for one of the league's most respected veteran players. The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Friday evening that forward Max Pacioretty has suffered a torn Achilles and has been placed on injured reserve. The injury occurred during the second period of the Hurricanes' 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, and is the same ailment that kept Pacioretty out of the lineup for the first half of the 2022-23 season. He had scored three goals in five games for the Hurricanes after making his season debut on Jan. 5.
Centre Daily
Top Performers: Dort’s Double-Double Helps Thunder Route Pacers in Historic Fashion
On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder found their 11th win in 16 games, not only by beating the Indiana Pacers by 20 points, but by breaking a record. The Thunder amassed a franchise-best 41 assists on 47 shots to win 126-106. The game kicked off with the Thunder offense...
Centre Daily
New Orleans Pelicans All-Stars Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Out For Sunday’s Game Against Miami Heat
The New Orleans Pelicans will play without All-Stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram Sunday against the Miami Heat. Williamson is dealing with a hamstring injury while Ingram has toe issues. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 3:30 p.m., ET. Where: Miami-Dade Arena. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting line: Heat -2.
Centre Daily
LeBron James Doubles Down on His Stance About Shannon Sharpe
View the original article to see embedded media. After Fox analyst Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside altercation with Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks, Tee Morant (the father of Ja Morant) and Grizzlies center Steven Adams on Friday night, Lakers star LeBron James came to the defense of Sharpe in the team’s postgame press conference.
Centre Daily
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s Availability for Clippers vs Mavericks Revealed
NBA fans haven't seen Kawhi Leonard vs Luka Doncic very much since the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but it looks like they're going to get another round of it on Sunday morning. You can never really tell when Kawhi Leonard or Paul George are playing this season, but fortunately, it looks like they're both playing against the Dallas Mavericks. The LA Clippers will continue to miss Luke Kennard with right calf soreness, and John Wall with abdominal soreness. Additionally, Moses Brown, Jason Preston, and Brandon Boston will all be out in the G League.
Centre Daily
Pelicans vs. Magic: New Orleans Starts Parade Through Florida
New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans (26-19) are back on the road after a quick one-game stop in their Smoothie King Center home. Willie Green's squad will trek through Florida this week and the first stop is the Amway Center, home of the Orlando Magic (16-28). The Pelicans have...
Centre Daily
Terry Francona’s Time As Guardians Manager Is Up To Him
There's a trend in all four of the major sports that the moment things start to go south for a team all the blame is put on the coach or manager. It's incredibly rare that the same coach sticks around for four to five years. Then there are the rare...
Comments / 0