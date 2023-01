STILLWATER, Okla. (AP)Oklahoma State finally got a win over a ranked team after falling short four times this season. Avery Anderson was instrumental in Oklahoma State’s 61-59 victory over No. 12 Iowa State on Saturday, scoring 18 points, including the go-ahead free throws. Kalib Boone added 13 points for...

AMES, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO