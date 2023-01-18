ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

SNAP benefits in Illinois to decrease in March

By Danny Connolly
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IsC5k_0kJ8HMbu00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One relief program is heading back to pre-pandemic levels on March 1st.

The Illinois Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has been giving out additional emergency monthly allotments since April 2020. The program’s funding of the extra pandemic benefits from the federal government is scheduled to end after February, and Illinois officials are warning people ahead of time they will need to adjust.

“We understand and recognize that many Illinois residents have counted on these additional emergency food benefits to secure healthy food for themselves and their families,” Grace B. Hou, Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary, said. “We are working with our food pantry partners across the state to meet residents’ needs during this adjustment period.”

Illinois lawmaker introduces bill to create regulated psychedelic therapy program

The amount of varies of benefits based on the size of household, amount of income, and deductions but say SNAP participants received anywhere from $95-250 per person per month during the COVID-19 pandemic.

IDHS officials estimate two million Illinoisans receive the benefits.

To learn more about the changes to the SNAP program, you can visit IDHS’s website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally vape indoors in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — E-cigs, or vapes, have become a popular substitute for cigarettes as of late, but do the same laws for cigarette smoking surround them in Illinois? As it turns out, the answer is not so black and white. Illinois residents are not allowed to smoke cigarettes indoors in public places, but it […]
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Changes to SNAP benefits could affect about 2 million Illinois recipients

CHICAGO (CBS) – In just a few weeks, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients will see their benefits decrease.That's because the emergency funds households received because of the COVID-19 pandemic are ending due to recent policy changes at the federal level. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with families about how this change could significantly impact them.No one CBS 2 spoke to even knew this change was happening, which could pose a big problem because after Feb. 28, the extra money they've had for almost three years is going away.In April of 2020, the Illinois Department of Human Services increased...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

IDPH Reports 28 Illinois Counties At Elevated Community Level For COVID-19

Illinoisans Cautioned to Remain Vigilant to Protect Those Most At-Risk. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting 28 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 61 in the previous week. Of those, three Illinois counties are at a High Community Level, compared to five the previous week; and 25 counties are at Medium Level, compared to 56 the previous week. IDPH is reporting 10,967 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois in the week ending January 15, and 78 deaths.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois ends 2022 as nation’s leading soybean producer

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — When it comes to soybean production, no other state grew more than Illinois in 2022, the Illinois Soybean Association recently announced. The ISA said that estimates from the National Agricultural Statistics Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture are that Illinois soybean farmers raised over 677 million bushels of soybeans on […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

SNAP Benefits To Drop In March

SNAP benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March. These federal changes impact one million families and two million people in Illinois. Nearly half of the states across the country have already ended their SNAP emergency allotments ahead of the federal change, while Illinois will sustain benefits through February.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

CDC, IDPH: COVID statistics improving in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Federal and state health officials said they are seeing improvement in Illinois’ COVID-19 statistics, with the number of counties at elevated transmission levels down from last week and no increase in hospitalizations. The CDC’s latest map of COVID-19 transmission levels per county shows 28 of Ilinois’ 102 counties are at an elevated […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Casinos in Illinois are rebounding after COVID lockdowns

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Casinos in Illinois are rebounding after dealing with COVID lockdowns. That’s good news for Metropolis, where the city gets the lion’s share of local tax revenue from its casino. The city of Metropolis uses that tax revenue for roads, police, fire and much more....
METROPOLIS, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Pritzker administration relaunches “Opening Doors” homebuyer assistance program with additional $8 million

Down Payment Assistance Program Helping Break Down Key Barriers to Homeownership. Governor JB Pritzker recently announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the “Opening Doors” or “Abriendo...
WCIA

Illinois adds 33 marijuana transporter licenses to growing network

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced on Thursday that it closed the 2022 application pool for marijuana licensing by issuing 33 transporter licenses. Transporter licensees are the ones who are approved to deliver marijuana and marijuana-infused products from growers and infusers to dispensaries. With this latest round of approved licensees, the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wjpf.com

Tax filing in Illinois opens on January 23

Starting next week, Illinois taxpayers will be able to file their individual income returns to the Illinois Department of Revenue, and the department is encouraging Illinoisans to file online. The window in Illinois to file your 2022 state taxes will be open from Monday, Jan. 23, until Tuesday, April 18....
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Central Illinois daycare workers waiting for monthly IDHS payments

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many daycare programs in Central Illinois are struggling to stay afloat. They’re missing thousands of dollars from the state. Some daycare employees haven’t gotten checks in weeks, others haven’t in months. That’s making childcare difficult for some right now. One facility in the Rantoul Business Center is empty, and one employee […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Illinois Relaunching Homebuyer Assistance Program

Illinois is relaunching a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state. The Opening Doors program is designed to aid lower-income people of color in their path toward homeownership with six-thousand-dollars in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This round of assistance is expected to assist more than 13-hundred potential homebuyers.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

If You Use This Slang Word You Probably Grew Up In Illinois

When it comes to slang words, there are certain phrases that can instantly give away where someone is from. If you're from Illinois, you're easily detectable. Remember in elementary school when your entire class would go to your lockers and grab your shoes for gym class? That was always the best part of the day because we got to release all our built up energy!
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar

A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy