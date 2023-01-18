Read full article on original website
Stormy pattern for Alabama through Wednesday
Rain and storms will be in the forecast for parts of Alabama on and off through Wednesday, and some of those storms could be severe. There will be a Level 1 out of 5 threat for severe weather along the Gulf Coast -- including the Mobile area -- today. Then the southern half of Alabama will also face another round of severe weather on Tuesday, possibly Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning.
Another severe weather setup taking shape next week
The National Weather Service in Mobile issued an update on Friday afternoon about the planned Mobile radar maintenance scheduled to begin Monday. The weather service said forecasters will monitor trends this weekend and make an official “go” or “no go” decision on going forward with the project on Monday.
Alabamians Should Stay Aware Ahead of Potential Severe Weather
A system of strong storms will enter Alabama late tonight and into the early Thursday morning hours. One of the issues of this potential severe weather threat is the timeframe because it could occur when people are sleeping and unaware. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the main...
A few strong storms possible tonight in Alabama
Rain and storms are still expected to affect Alabama starting tonight and into Thursday, but the chances for severe weather have decreased for part of the state. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has pulled back on the Level 1 out of 5 risk area for Alabama for today, now confining it to the northwest part of the state. (On Monday much of north and part of central Alabama were in the Level 1 risk area.)
Possible Severe Weather in Alabama Overnight, Early Thursday
An active and fast-moving weather system will be impacting the south with states to the west of Alabama starting on Wednesday. This storm will be moving towards the Yellowhammer State and to our area by late Wednesday night and into Thursday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief...
elmoreautauganews.com
DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR...
Greene County Alabama’s Most Expensive Home Was Built in 1845
Greene County Alabama’s most expensive home is in Eutaw, Alabama. This stunning historic home was built in 1845 and just 30 minutes away from Title Town Tuscaloosa. In every step of Eutaw’s most expensive home that is for sale, you will feel its history. We have 50-plus pictures for you to check out.
WSFA
January 2023 tornado activity way ahead of normal
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a very active month for severe weather in Alabama so far. Our state has been ravaged by two distinct tornado outbreaks, each producing many tornadoes across Central Alabama. The most recent one on January 12th produced 13 tornadoes, many of which were “strong.”...
thecutoffnews.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Alabama using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance for Jan. 12 tornadoes, storms
People in three more Alabama counties are now eligible for federal assistance in the wake of last’s weeks storms and tornadoes after FEMA added Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties to the designated disaster area. The Jan. 12 storms killed six people and left a trail of destruction in its...
thecutoffnews.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Alabama history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Alabama using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Low Visibility: Dense Fog Advisory for Numerous Alabama Counties
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Wednesday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m. Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
Do Morel Mushrooms Grow In Alabama?
This article is not meant to be a definitive guide for harvesting morel mushrooms. As with all mushrooms, if you are not 100% sure of what you have, don't eat them! Please do your own research and be safe!
The Daily South
12 Weekend Getaways In Alabama We Love
Spanning mountains, plains, and beaches, Alabama proves to be a wonderful spot for many vacations. Too diverse to pack into one trip, we recommend exploring the state one short getaway at a time. Dive into ocean waters and coastal thrills one weekend then enjoy lakeside festivities the next. Discover one of Alabama’s historic cities another weekend and trek "Alabama's Aspen" the weekend after that. No matter what kind of short-term escape you seek, we’ve got you covered with the must-see destinations that you can fall in love with in just a couple days. When looking for a place to get away in sweet home Alabama, the options are endless.
St. Clair County Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen in Tuscaloosa
A Central Alabama woman has been declared missing and was last seen in Tuscaloosa, police in St. Clair County said Friday. The sheriff's office there said 42-year-old Pamela Jaye has been missing since early Thursday morning. Jaye, who lives in the Chula Vista Mountain area of Alabama, was last seen...
Alabama legislator will ‘fight the fight’ to save rocket at rest stop
The state legislator whose district includes the Alabama rest stop where the deteriorating NASA rocket stands is promising to fight its possible removal. Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Huntsville, posted on social media Thursday night that removing the Saturn 1B rocket at that Alabama welcome center rest stop on Interstate 65 “would be similar to removing the USS Alabama from Mobile Bay.”
New COVID-19 variant moving fast throughout Alabama
(WDHN) — XBB 1.5, the new highly transmissible subvariant of omicron is starting to make headroom on the dominant variant BQ. 1.1 which means another surge could be on the way. “We’re slowly seeing a proportionate of this variant increasing across the nation and in Alabama,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield said. The subvariant is emerging at […]
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
EF-3 tornado that killed 7 in Alabama was on the ground for 76 miles, NWS finds
Widespread destruction was reported in parts of the South when a severe weather outbreak spawned several tornadoes on Thursday. And while crews continue the painstaking task of sifting through and clearing storm debris, families are mourning those who were killed.
Where does Alabama rank in Education?
Governor Kay Ivey set the goal of Alabama ranking within the top 30 states in math and reading, but this begs the question where does Alabama rank currently in those subjects?
