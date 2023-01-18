ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

AL.com

Stormy pattern for Alabama through Wednesday

Rain and storms will be in the forecast for parts of Alabama on and off through Wednesday, and some of those storms could be severe. There will be a Level 1 out of 5 threat for severe weather along the Gulf Coast -- including the Mobile area -- today. Then the southern half of Alabama will also face another round of severe weather on Tuesday, possibly Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Another severe weather setup taking shape next week

The National Weather Service in Mobile issued an update on Friday afternoon about the planned Mobile radar maintenance scheduled to begin Monday. The weather service said forecasters will monitor trends this weekend and make an official “go” or “no go” decision on going forward with the project on Monday.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

A few strong storms possible tonight in Alabama

Rain and storms are still expected to affect Alabama starting tonight and into Thursday, but the chances for severe weather have decreased for part of the state. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has pulled back on the Level 1 out of 5 risk area for Alabama for today, now confining it to the northwest part of the state. (On Monday much of north and part of central Alabama were in the Level 1 risk area.)
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Possible Severe Weather in Alabama Overnight, Early Thursday

An active and fast-moving weather system will be impacting the south with states to the west of Alabama starting on Wednesday. This storm will be moving towards the Yellowhammer State and to our area by late Wednesday night and into Thursday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief...
ALABAMA STATE
elmoreautauganews.com

DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

January 2023 tornado activity way ahead of normal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a very active month for severe weather in Alabama so far. Our state has been ravaged by two distinct tornado outbreaks, each producing many tornadoes across Central Alabama. The most recent one on January 12th produced 13 tornadoes, many of which were “strong.”...
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Alabama using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Alabama history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Alabama using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Low Visibility: Dense Fog Advisory for Numerous Alabama Counties

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Wednesday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m. Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
ALABAMA STATE
The Daily South

12 Weekend Getaways In Alabama We Love

Spanning mountains, plains, and beaches, Alabama proves to be a wonderful spot for many vacations. Too diverse to pack into one trip, we recommend exploring the state one short getaway at a time. Dive into ocean waters and coastal thrills one weekend then enjoy lakeside festivities the next. Discover one of Alabama’s historic cities another weekend and trek "Alabama's Aspen" the weekend after that. No matter what kind of short-term escape you seek, we’ve got you covered with the must-see destinations that you can fall in love with in just a couple days. When looking for a place to get away in sweet home Alabama, the options are endless.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama legislator will ‘fight the fight’ to save rocket at rest stop

The state legislator whose district includes the Alabama rest stop where the deteriorating NASA rocket stands is promising to fight its possible removal. Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Huntsville, posted on social media Thursday night that removing the Saturn 1B rocket at that Alabama welcome center rest stop on Interstate 65 “would be similar to removing the USS Alabama from Mobile Bay.”
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

New COVID-19 variant moving fast throughout Alabama

(WDHN) — XBB 1.5, the new highly transmissible subvariant of omicron is starting to make headroom on the dominant variant BQ. 1.1 which means another surge could be on the way. “We’re slowly seeing a proportionate of this variant increasing across the nation and in Alabama,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield said. The subvariant is emerging at […]
ALABAMA STATE
