Read full article on original website
Peter Pickering
3d ago
That's what happens when you don't pay your rent or house payment , once they destroyed the economy with COVID restrictions they had know people would feel privileged and use it as a reason not to pay .
Reply(1)
2
Related
Maine Bill Looks to Reinstate Revoked Registrations
Maine introduces a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. This legislation could reverse the revoked registrations of Mitsubishi Delica vans in the state. On Jan. 16, 2023, the SEMA Action Network (SAN) announced that Maine introduced a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. The Pine Tree State was deregistering legally imported and registered Japanese-market Mitsubishi Delica vans, as I outlined in my 2021 article, Registration Revoked: Delica Vans No Longer Road Legal. The bill, legislative document 63 (LD 63), introduced by Rep. Shelley Rudnicki (R-Fairfield), seeks to correct this issue.
mainepublic.org
Red states are banning abortion. Maine could become a refuge
Gov. Janet Mills and Democratic legislative leaders this week previewed a slate of priority abortion bills that expand and further safeguard access to the procedure. The governor, Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross each described the proposals as a check against the unrelenting anti-abortion forces that factored in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that had prohibited states from banning the procedure for nearly 50 years. Among the proposals is one that would waive Maine’s current abortion restriction after fetal viability — about 24 weeks — if approved by a medical professional.
Here Are 25 Stores That Mainers Want to Come to Their Towns
Yes, there are many places to shop in Maine. With outlets in Kittery and Freeport, there are people out shopping daily. However, the outlets are not the only stores that Maine residents go to on a daily basis. Obviously, there are malls and other local stores, like grocery stores and...
Maine Father & Son Cash-in Their Savings & Quit Their Jobs to Pursue Food Truck Dream
Get for ready for a real life story of the power of love, food, and family. Also make sure to have your tissue's handy. Dreams are attainable and that's exactly what this local story shows us all. Imagine this. One Maine man asked his father who was living in Connecticut,...
penbaypilot.com
Mills proposes revamp to intellectual and developmental disability services
After years of talking about it, Maine’s health department is proposing to spend millions to clear a backlog for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who need state services, and to change the way those services are delivered. The changes, included in Gov. Janet Mills’ proposed $10.3 billion two-year...
Mother's story inspires push for stronger abortion protections in Maine
YARMOUTH, Maine — There is a shelf in Dana Pierce's home dedicated to her son who was never born. His name was Cameron. "I just remember how hard it was," Pierce said. All the Pierces have left is a teddy bear he never got to snuggle, books from friends about grief, and the ultrasound pictures of their baby-to-be.
mainepublic.org
Agency: Median-priced homes unaffordable for median-income earners in every Maine county
For the first time in at least two decades, owning a home is not affordable for a household earning the median income in any of Maine's 16 counties. That's according to new data from MaineHousing, which has been tracking and publishing data on home affordability since 2000. "There used to...
WMTW
Home sales drop in Maine as prices rise
Fewer homes changed hands in Maine in 2022 compared to 2021, but the homes that did sell brought more money. According to the Maine Association of REALTORS, existing homes sales in Maine dropped nearly 17.5%, but the median sales price rose 12% to $335,000. In total, about 16,800 homes were sold in Maine in 2022, with prices peaking in June.
Over 50,000 Maine Residents To Get Surprise Checks From The State
Every few months, we tell you about how the State of Maine treasury is holding on to hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed money. We post the link in the story, hoping you click on it and check the list to see if you are owed any of that money.
mainepublic.org
Last of $850 inflation relief checks to hit Maine mailboxes
The Mills administration said Wednesday that the last batch of $850 inflation relief checks has finally gone out, just a few weeks before another round of checks start to arrive in mailboxes. The vast majority of eligible taxpayers had received their $850 inflation relief checks from the state by late-summer...
gorhamtimes.com
News from Augusta: Tackling Maine’s Housing Crisis Beyond Emergency Assistance
Earlier this month, my colleagues and I in the Legislature passed a significant bill that will help Mainers stay warm and housed this winter. After facing initial opposition from Senate Republicans, the bipartisan Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan successfully made its way to the Governor’s desk, delivering $450 direct relief checks to roughly 880,000 eligible Mainers, amounting to $900 in relief for the average family.
The year Maine had four governors
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine elects a governor every four years—our state constitution requires it. The timing is predictable, even if the outcome of the election typically is not. But 1959 was very different. Through political decisions, chance and tragedy, that was the year Maine had four governors. The...
WMTW
The last round of inflation relief checks have been mailed to Maine taxpayers
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services mailed the final set of inflation relief checks on Wednesday. Maine residents who filed their 2021 taxes by Oct. 31, 2022 may be eligible. The income cap for single filers is $100,000, the cap for household heads is...
wabi.tv
Remaining $850 Inflation Relief Checks mailed out
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mills Administration said Wednesday remaining $850 Inflation Relief Checks have finally been mailed out. The 10,200 inflation checks, which had been awaiting additional funding, were sent out today. Qualifying recipients for the checks needed to file their 2021 Maine tax return by October 31, 2022.
mainepublic.org
At least 1,000 sites in Maine will be tested for PFAS contamination, state says
State environmental regulators say they've identified more than 1,000 sites in Maine that need to be tested for PFAS contamination. A new report from Maine's Department of Environmental Protection shows the state has also sampled more than 1,500 wells for contamination, and 23% of them had PFAS above the state's accepted drinking water standards. The state has started or installed water filtration systems at about 300 sites so far.
WMTW
Yarmouth woman cited as inspiration for Gov. Mills abortion bill
Governor Janet Mills and Democratic leaders of the state legislature proposed an expansion in abortion access in Maine beyond 24 weeks with the consent of a licensed medical professional. Mills cited the story of Dana Peirce, a mother of two children from Yarmouth, who traveled to Colorado in 2019 to...
mainepublic.org
Maine students will take a new standardized test this spring
Maine students will take a new standardized test beginning this spring. State assessments were initially paused about three years ago because of COVID-19 disruptions. And in recent years, the state used the NWEA Map Growth test as an emergency tool. Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin said the new test will...
mainepublic.org
Agencies offer Protecting Houses of Worship forum at UMaine Augusta
The Maine Emergency Management Agency, U.S. attorney, FBI and other agencies are holding a forum for churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship to discuss security and how to protect themselves from threats and attacks. The Jan. 26 event at UMaine Augusta will encourage houses of worship to assess...
Maine sends out final round of inflation relief checks to provide much-needed help for residents
AUGUSTA, ME. - The Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services has just sent out the final set of inflation relief checks to provide much-needed help for residents struggling with rising prices throughout 2021. This program, funded through the Winter Energy Relief Plan enacted earlier this year, is aimed at helping those who are most vulnerable to economic hardships amid the pandemic.
foxbangor.com
Maine DOT to Meet about Public Transportation
BANGOR — The Maine Department of transportation has started the process to connect the Bangor area to Portland and auburn via rail. The Maine Department of transportation has confirmed that it will be hosting a meeting on Thursday the 19th to discuss the potential of improving Bangor’s inter-city bus service and adding a passenger rail that would connect Bangor and Augusta to Portland.
Comments / 8