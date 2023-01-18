ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

GearJunkie

Maine Bill Looks to Reinstate Revoked Registrations

Maine introduces a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. This legislation could reverse the revoked registrations of Mitsubishi Delica vans in the state. On Jan. 16, 2023, the SEMA Action Network (SAN) announced that Maine introduced a bill to allow on-road usage of imported vehicles. The Pine Tree State was deregistering legally imported and registered Japanese-market Mitsubishi Delica vans, as I outlined in my 2021 article, Registration Revoked: Delica Vans No Longer Road Legal. The bill, legislative document 63 (LD 63), introduced by Rep. Shelley Rudnicki (R-Fairfield), seeks to correct this issue.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Red states are banning abortion. Maine could become a refuge

Gov. Janet Mills and Democratic legislative leaders this week previewed a slate of priority abortion bills that expand and further safeguard access to the procedure. The governor, Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross each described the proposals as a check against the unrelenting anti-abortion forces that factored in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that had prohibited states from banning the procedure for nearly 50 years. Among the proposals is one that would waive Maine’s current abortion restriction after fetal viability — about 24 weeks — if approved by a medical professional.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Mills proposes revamp to intellectual and developmental disability services

After years of talking about it, Maine’s health department is proposing to spend millions to clear a backlog for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who need state services, and to change the way those services are delivered. The changes, included in Gov. Janet Mills’ proposed $10.3 billion two-year...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Home sales drop in Maine as prices rise

Fewer homes changed hands in Maine in 2022 compared to 2021, but the homes that did sell brought more money. According to the Maine Association of REALTORS, existing homes sales in Maine dropped nearly 17.5%, but the median sales price rose 12% to $335,000. In total, about 16,800 homes were sold in Maine in 2022, with prices peaking in June.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Last of $850 inflation relief checks to hit Maine mailboxes

The Mills administration said Wednesday that the last batch of $850 inflation relief checks has finally gone out, just a few weeks before another round of checks start to arrive in mailboxes. The vast majority of eligible taxpayers had received their $850 inflation relief checks from the state by late-summer...
MAINE STATE
gorhamtimes.com

News from Augusta: Tackling Maine’s Housing Crisis Beyond Emergency Assistance

Earlier this month, my colleagues and I in the Legislature passed a significant bill that will help Mainers stay warm and housed this winter. After facing initial opposition from Senate Republicans, the bipartisan Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan successfully made its way to the Governor’s desk, delivering $450 direct relief checks to roughly 880,000 eligible Mainers, amounting to $900 in relief for the average family.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

The year Maine had four governors

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine elects a governor every four years—our state constitution requires it. The timing is predictable, even if the outcome of the election typically is not. But 1959 was very different. Through political decisions, chance and tragedy, that was the year Maine had four governors. The...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Remaining $850 Inflation Relief Checks mailed out

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mills Administration said Wednesday remaining $850 Inflation Relief Checks have finally been mailed out. The 10,200 inflation checks, which had been awaiting additional funding, were sent out today. Qualifying recipients for the checks needed to file their 2021 Maine tax return by October 31, 2022.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

At least 1,000 sites in Maine will be tested for PFAS contamination, state says

State environmental regulators say they've identified more than 1,000 sites in Maine that need to be tested for PFAS contamination. A new report from Maine's Department of Environmental Protection shows the state has also sampled more than 1,500 wells for contamination, and 23% of them had PFAS above the state's accepted drinking water standards. The state has started or installed water filtration systems at about 300 sites so far.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Yarmouth woman cited as inspiration for Gov. Mills abortion bill

Governor Janet Mills and Democratic leaders of the state legislature proposed an expansion in abortion access in Maine beyond 24 weeks with the consent of a licensed medical professional. Mills cited the story of Dana Peirce, a mother of two children from Yarmouth, who traveled to Colorado in 2019 to...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Maine students will take a new standardized test this spring

Maine students will take a new standardized test beginning this spring. State assessments were initially paused about three years ago because of COVID-19 disruptions. And in recent years, the state used the NWEA Map Growth test as an emergency tool. Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin said the new test will...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Agencies offer Protecting Houses of Worship forum at UMaine Augusta

The Maine Emergency Management Agency, U.S. attorney, FBI and other agencies are holding a forum for churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship to discuss security and how to protect themselves from threats and attacks. The Jan. 26 event at UMaine Augusta will encourage houses of worship to assess...
AUGUSTA, ME
Edy Zoo

Maine sends out final round of inflation relief checks to provide much-needed help for residents

AUGUSTA, ME. - The Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services has just sent out the final set of inflation relief checks to provide much-needed help for residents struggling with rising prices throughout 2021. This program, funded through the Winter Energy Relief Plan enacted earlier this year, is aimed at helping those who are most vulnerable to economic hardships amid the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Maine DOT to Meet about Public Transportation

BANGOR — The Maine Department of transportation has started the process to connect the Bangor area to Portland and auburn via rail. The Maine Department of transportation has confirmed that it will be hosting a meeting on Thursday the 19th to discuss the potential of improving Bangor’s inter-city bus service and adding a passenger rail that would connect Bangor and Augusta to Portland.
BANGOR, ME

