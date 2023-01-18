Read full article on original website
5 Underappreciated Western Slope Towns
When a lot of people think about the Western Slope, most of the time they're thinking of places like Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Telluride. If you actually live out here in western Colorado, you know that there is way more on offer than just four towns. Today, we're going...
This Massive Natural Hot Spring In Colorado Has 25 Pools & Some Are For Adults Only
There's just something so magical about soaking in a hot spring with the fresh Colorado mountain air surrounding you that you just can't find in any other state. This utterly massive resort in Pagosa Springs, CO, has 25 different natural spring pools to soak in — some are adults-only — and it's the most relaxing getaway located in the southern Centennial State.
Colorado City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
There's a classic saying that goes "beauty is within the eye of the beholder." It's certainly true when it comes to the United States, which is full of stunning natural landscapes, visually-stunning cities, and artistic creations. Some people visit certain places just so they could marvel at wondrous landmarks and snap pictures.
This Is The Most Snow Colorado's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
23-mile drive between mountain towns now 206 miles due to Colorado road closures
Hopefully you're not headed from Ouray to Silverton or vice versa – that drive just got a lot longer. Due to a winter weather-related road closure on US 550, the most feasible route between these two towns is now a 206-mile, four-hour drive opposed to the normal 23-mile trip, which takes about 45 minutes.
'I was different and they didn’t want that': Judge's approach collides with voters' expectations of justice | COVER STORY
In January 2021, La Plata County Court Judge Anne K. Woods presided over an emotionally-fraught sentencing hearing: Preston Edward Pitcher, a church leader, pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor offenses after sexually abusing young adults whom he groomed as children. Despite the option to impose jail time, Woods opted against incarcerating...
Investigation underway, after shooting incident involving San Juan County Sheriff's Deputy
An investigation is underway, after a shooting incident involving a San Juan County Sheriff's deputy took place, Saturday in Farmington. A spokesman for the Sheriff's Office says deputies attempted to stop a vehicle around 5 a.m., near Murray Blvd. and S. Butler Ave. The driver drove that vehicle into the deputy's vehicle, and attempted to leave the scene. The deputy fired one shot at the vehicle. The suspect was captured moments later.
