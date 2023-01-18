ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Noozhawk

Bill Banning’s Experience, ‘Steady Hand’ Led to Appointment to Santa Barbara School Board

He was the first person in his family to go to college, and 40 years later, Bill Banning is still focused on breaking down barriers in education. “My whole career in public education has been based around the idea that it’s giving every child an opportunity to learn,” Banning said. “Whether that looks like something when I started my career, now it’s even more important, with all the various interest groups. Equity, I am absolutely on board with providing an equitable education experience.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Homeowners and Renters May Apply for Storm Assistance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties have been added to the major federal disaster declaration for California’s severe storms and flooding, meaning residents who had damage or losses from the storms may now apply for FEMA disaster assistance. President Biden approved an emergency...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez

The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria City Manager Dave Durflinger Announces Retirement

Carpinteria City Manager Dave Durflinger has announced that he will be retiring by the end of the calendar year. His announcement was made to the City Council and all city staff this week. “It has been my honor and privilege to serve the Carpinteria community for the past 24 years...
CARPINTERIA, CA
foxla.com

Ventura horse ranch devastated by winter storms; Program in need of help

VENTURA, Calif. - It’s hard to describe the extent of damage to the horse ranch where the equine therapy program Reins of Hope in Ventura has run its program for years. Located near the Ventura River, they were overtaken by mud and debris when the river crested during the last rains. Luckily, they had moved the horses out, fearing that the saturated ground would be too dangerous to move trailers if things got bad – which they did.
VENTURA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Maria Elks Salute Five Firefighters at Appreciation Dinner

Five firefighters, in a profession that one chief noted is filled with extraordinary people, were singled out for recognition Wednesday night in Santa Maria. The Santa Maria Elks has hosted the annual Firefighter Appreciation Night for more than four decades, with firefighters from five agencies in the Santa Maria Valley honored at the dinner.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

After the deluge

Jan. 9 storm leaves one dead, homes damaged, roads closed and other impacts in its wake. Cleaning up homes inundated with floodwater and repairing roadways damaged by heavy rainfall on Jan. 9 could take weeks or even months, but Ventura County emergency response officials said overall, the county fared better than might have been expected under the severe weather circumstances.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

