syvnews.com
Fentanyl use rising to crisis level among Santa Barbara County youth
In 1999, drug overdose and poisoning was the 10th leading cause of death among children and adolescents in America. By 2020, it was No. 3. In Santa Barbara County, six deaths were opioid-related in 2016; by 2019, the number rose to 12; but by 2021, total annual opioid-related deaths jumped to 75.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County emergency office 'grateful' area was added to disaster declaration
Santa Barbara County has been added to the federal major disaster declaration previously issued for the state, which will allow individuals to seek assistance for debris removal, emergency protective measures and other help. The amendment adding the county was approved Tuesday, a county spokeswoman said. San Luis Obispo County was...
Noozhawk
Orcutt Residents Speak Out Against Proposal to Annex 44 Acres Into Santa Maria for Development
Orcutt residents have rallied against a proposal to annex nearly 44 acres into the city of Santa of Maria to develop 400 apartments, 95 townhomes and 106,800 square feet of retail space along Union Valley Parkway. A draft environmental impact report on the Richards Ranch Annexation was released in December....
Noozhawk
Bill Banning’s Experience, ‘Steady Hand’ Led to Appointment to Santa Barbara School Board
He was the first person in his family to go to college, and 40 years later, Bill Banning is still focused on breaking down barriers in education. “My whole career in public education has been based around the idea that it’s giving every child an opportunity to learn,” Banning said. “Whether that looks like something when I started my career, now it’s even more important, with all the various interest groups. Equity, I am absolutely on board with providing an equitable education experience.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Homeowners and Renters May Apply for Storm Assistance
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties have been added to the major federal disaster declaration for California’s severe storms and flooding, meaning residents who had damage or losses from the storms may now apply for FEMA disaster assistance. President Biden approved an emergency...
Noozhawk
County Education Office Puts ‘Spotlight’ on Youth Opioid and Fentanyl Epidemic
A panel of professionals who work closely with youths or the issues of drugs and alcohol in Santa Barbara County came together Thursday evening to talk about the youth opioid and fentanyl epidemic in an “Education Spotlight” forum hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office. The panel,...
Noozhawk
Storm Local Assistance Centers Opening in Sisquoc, Montecito on Saturday, Jan. 21
In coordination with local, state and federal partners, the County of Santa Barbara is providing January 2023 Storm recovery and assistance resources throughout the County. These resources can be found online through ReadySBC.org. Resources in Spanish can be found here. This online location of resources serves as a single point...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Murder Arrests Clouded by Lack of Transparency
Although the dark clouds have moved on after a very rainy start to the year, there’s still a troubling lack of sunshine in Santa Barbara. But more on that in a moment. According to our Google Analytics, there were 117,504 readers on Noozhawk this past week and, once again, our storm coverage dominated among the top 20 stories.
Noozhawk
Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez
The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Announces Regional Business Award Winners
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is proud to announce the winners of the Regional Business Awards that will be presented at the chamber’s annual Membership Meeting & Regional Business Awards luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 2. “We are excited to be honoring these...
Four false bomb threats cause disruption to emergency services in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Four false bomb threats involving local schools and businesses have been reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. The post Four false bomb threats cause disruption to emergency services in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Carpinteria City Manager Dave Durflinger Announces Retirement
Carpinteria City Manager Dave Durflinger has announced that he will be retiring by the end of the calendar year. His announcement was made to the City Council and all city staff this week. “It has been my honor and privilege to serve the Carpinteria community for the past 24 years...
Noozhawk
Community Comes Together to Open Temporary Homeless Shelter in Santa Barbara During Weekend Storm
In the midst of record-breaking rainstorms, the Good Samaritan shelter opened a temporary day warming center in an empty storefront from Friday to Tuesday in downtown Santa Barbara. Sylvia Bernard, director of Good Samaritan, started looking for an option for a day center when she saw the forecast of heavy...
Noozhawk
Amtrak Cancels or Adjusts Routes Between Goleta, San Luis Obispo for Track Repairs
Several Amtrak train routes have been canceled or adjusted between San Luis Obispo and Goleta and are expected to reopen in early February. The railroad tracks are closed as crews repair damage caused during recent storms, according to Union Pacific, which owns the tracks in the area. “Heavy rainfall washed...
foxla.com
Ventura horse ranch devastated by winter storms; Program in need of help
VENTURA, Calif. - It’s hard to describe the extent of damage to the horse ranch where the equine therapy program Reins of Hope in Ventura has run its program for years. Located near the Ventura River, they were overtaken by mud and debris when the river crested during the last rains. Luckily, they had moved the horses out, fearing that the saturated ground would be too dangerous to move trailers if things got bad – which they did.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Elks Salute Five Firefighters at Appreciation Dinner
Five firefighters, in a profession that one chief noted is filled with extraordinary people, were singled out for recognition Wednesday night in Santa Maria. The Santa Maria Elks has hosted the annual Firefighter Appreciation Night for more than four decades, with firefighters from five agencies in the Santa Maria Valley honored at the dinner.
Noozhawk
Rent-Controlled Apartment Project for Middle-Income Workers Set to Go Before Santa Barbara Commission
One of Santa Barbara’s gateways soon could be home to hundreds of middle-income workers. The Housing Authority’s 63-unit apartment project at 400 W. Carrillo St. is scheduled to go before the Historic Landmarks Commission on Wednesday for a concept review. Unlike the array of apartment projects approved by...
Noozhawk
UCSB Professor Jenni Sorkin Paints Picture of State’s Contributions to Art History
The Santa Barbara Museum of Art recently hosted Jenni Sorkin, UC Santa Barbara professor of history of art and architecture, to speak about her newest book, “Art in California,” as part of its Art Matters lecture series. With “Art in California,” Sorkin focuses on California’s contributions to art...
Ventura County Reporter
After the deluge
Jan. 9 storm leaves one dead, homes damaged, roads closed and other impacts in its wake. Cleaning up homes inundated with floodwater and repairing roadways damaged by heavy rainfall on Jan. 9 could take weeks or even months, but Ventura County emergency response officials said overall, the county fared better than might have been expected under the severe weather circumstances.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Police Investigating Series of False Bomb Threats Downtown
The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating a series of false bomb threats that occurred in the city Thursday and Friday. Two of the threats — one Thursday afternoon and one Friday — were received by the EF language school at 1421 Chapala Street. Threats also were received...
