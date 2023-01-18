Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner 1Thash Sent Almost All Its BTC to Binance
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A Chinese miner has sent nearly 5,600 bitcoin (BTC), about $124 million worth, to the Binance crypto exchange, blockchain data shows, in what might be interpreted as a move to sell the holdings. Bitcoin...
TechCrunch
More money, more problems for crypto
To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important crypto stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday at 12 p.m. PT, subscribe here. Welcome back to Chain Reaction. Do you believe in second chances? Well, FTX’s new CEO John J. Ray III hopes so. The disgraced crypto exchange’s...
TechCrunch
Private investment in space dropped 58% last year, even with SpaceX, Anduril monster raises
But while 2023 is shaping up to be another hard year for startups, Space Capital’s report maintains that the external pressures on companies will be a net positive for the industry overall. “Quality companies with product market fit, positive unit economics, and strong leadership will continue to get funded,...
TechCrunch
A $32 million seed round for Chris DeWolfe’s next gaming biz defies 2023 trends
It’s a lot of moolah in a volatile market, even coming as it does from two separate a16z funds: the firm’s $600 million debut games vehicle and its $4.5 billion crypto fund, both of which were announced last May. Then again, PLAI Labs checks all the boxes on...
TechCrunch
Debunking the myths of why venture investors don’t fund diverse startups
The excuses used to justify these sobriquets are equally scattered. Women received just 1.9% of all venture capital funds last year because they are only building beauty and wellness companies; there is a lack of a proven track record; it’s too early, they are too risky, and there is a pipeline problem. Maybe she’ll get married, have a family, and leave the business behind.
Russia's central bank sold $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on Jan. 13
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets.
Home Depot co-founder warns the ‘woke generation’ is ignoring the economy’s ‘bottom line’
Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus calls out the "woke" generation fueling a "socialistic society" instead of focusing on improving the economy's "bottom line."
Elon Musk takes the stand in class-action lawsuit over controversial tweet
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the stand in a California court room Friday to testify in the lawsuit over his controversial "funding secured" tweet in 2018.
TechCrunch
Link raises $30M to help merchants accept direct bank payments
That got Eric Shoykhet and Edward Lando thinking. The two entrepreneurs — friends since their first day as Wharton undergraduates — for years closely followed the adoption of open banking and bank account-based payments in Europe. They came to the conclusion the same thing would ultimately transpire in the U.S., and that the timing was right to launch a stateside startup — Link — to ride the wave.
CNBC
Inclusive Capital takes a stake in Bayer — 3 ways it may build value with a sustainable focus
Business: is a 55-billion euro German multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. It operates through three segments: (i) Pharmaceuticals (roughly 6 billion euros of EBITDA); (ii) Consumer Health (about 1.5 billion euros of EBITDA), and (iii) Crop Science (approximately 6.5 billion euros of EBITDA). The company acquired Monsanto in 2018 for 54 billion euros and has since been plagued with several lawsuits related to Monsanto's Roundup herbicide product causing cancer.
TechCrunch
Britishvolt’s bankruptcy is the death knell for the UK’s battery industry
The company had been championed by U.K. leaders, who had hoped it would provide a laundry list of benefits: good paying jobs, advanced manufacturing know-how and homegrown battery packs to support the domestic automotive industry. But Britishvolt was beset with delays, and it never came close to its goal of opening a factory that could crank out 38 gigawatt-hours of lithium-ion batteries every year.
TechCrunch
Google parent Alphabet cuts 6% of its workforce, impacting 12,000 people
In an open letter published by Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, the narrative followed a similar trajectory to that of other companies that have downsized in recent months, noting that the company had “hired for a different economic reality” than what it’s up against today. Put...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: 2023 unicorn slump, global VC slowdown, email marketing 101
That’s what happened to “unicorn:” We wore it out like a pair of sneakers that leak in the rain but are too comfortable to part with. In fact, most of the startups in CB Insights’ unicorn index are on the bubble and “are actually hovering right at the $1 billion mark,” reports Rebecca Szkutak.
Tesla's demand problem may turn into a key advantage — if Elon Musk's 'strategic poker move' pays off
Tesla's price cuts in the US could cost Musk's firm as much as $7 billion in profit this year — but it could also boost its EV market share.
Recession risk and the prospect of Fed halting rate hikes are top of mind for executives at the biggest US banks. Here are the 14 best quotes from their latest earnings calls.
The biggest US banks have reported their fourth-quarter earnings over the past week – giving top executives the chance to share their outlooks for the year ahead. Like ordinary Americans, they're worried about a recession, but also hopeful that the Federal Reserve will offer markets some relief by easing up on its monetary-tightening campaign, with inflation now having fallen for six straight months.
CoinDesk
Ex-FTX.US Head Raises $5M for Startup Months After Exchange's Collapse
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Brett Harrison, the former president of FTX.US, has raised $5 million for a new crypto startup called Architect that will build trading software tailored toward large investors and institutions, according to aBloomberg report Friday.
TechCrunch
DCG’s crypto-lending subsidiary Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Genesis Global Trading, a subsidiary of the crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG), filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) court late Thursday night. Genesis Global Holdco and two of its lending business subsidiaries, Genesis Global Capital and Genesis Asia Pacific, filed voluntary petitions...
TechCrunch
Share Creators wants to solve asset management mess for game developers
Based in the Bay Area, the startup recently closed a new round of funding, a $3 million tranche from China’s 5Y Capital and $2 million from PDF reader Foxit. Before getting into art asset management, Ada Liu ran a game-design consulting firm that was raking in several million USD in revenue a year; that business is now running alongside her new venture.
TechCrunch
Coinbase and others back ex-FTX US president’s crypto trading infra startup Architect
It has been nearly four months since Brett Harrison stepped down as president of FTX US, the American division of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange. Now, he has raised $5 million for his own startup, Architect, which aims to make trading infrastructure for large crypto investors. “It’s a software company aiming...
TechCrunch
4 investors discuss the next big wave for alternative seafood startups
In fact, some investors feel that 2023 will be the year when alternative seafood companies and products make notable strides. $178 million was pumped into alternative seafood in the first half of 2022, and the market’s value is poised to reach $1.6 billion over the next 10 years. One of the sector’s biggest investments was Wildtype, which raised $100 million in a Series B round for its “sushi-grade” cultured salmon.
Comments / 0