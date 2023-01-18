ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Shapiro signs executive order lifting college degree requirement for most state-run jobs

By Jim Melwert
 3 days ago

PHILADLEPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — On his first full day in office, Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro issued an executive order lifting the college degree requirement for the vast majority of state jobs.

His order also included the launch of a website that allows applicants to specifically search open positions in state government that do not require a college degree .

Shapiro says lifting the college degree requirement opens 92% of state jobs, about 65,000 in total, to people who previously would have been barred from the positions. The state says that more than 7 million Pennsylvanians do not have a four-year degree.

“There are many different pathways to success, whether it's through on-the-job training and apprenticeship, vocational education, or college. My view is, if you're qualified for the job, then you should get the job here in Pennsylvania,” said Shapiro.

“In Pennsylvania, the people should decide what path is best for them, not have it decided by some arbitrary requirement, or any arbitrary limitation.”

Shapiro says the executive order opens doors not only to people who want to get a job in state government, but also to state employees who can't advance because they don’t have a degree.

He added lifting the requirement will not only open doors to people looking for jobs, but will also help the state find qualified employees during the ongoing labor shortage.

“I think this is a way that we can begin to address that challenge, and hopefully the private sector will make some changes as well to do that,” he said.

Shapiro says this falls under the governor’s authority, and his issuing of the executive order is not an attempt to bypass the state legislature. He added leaders of both parties have given him positive feedback about it, and he said he’s in touch with legislative leaders about reviewing the other 8% of state jobs that by law require a degree.

Philadelphia, PA
