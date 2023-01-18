ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

How Mavs’ Defense Pulled Off Dramatic Turnaround vs. Heat

The Dallas Mavericks entered Friday's win over the Miami Heat, having ranked 29th in defensive rating for January and allowing 406 points over their last three games. The lack of execution on that front had reached rock-bottom levels with a dire need for a wake-up call. After the Mavs' loss...
DALLAS, TX
Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Changing Starting Lineup

Moving forward, it looks like the Golden State Warriors will be using a small ball starting lineup, replacing Kevon Looney for Jordan Poole. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he did the change to try and give the team a spark since they're only .500. Steph Curry was asked his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lakers: Where Bronny James Lands In Latest ESPN High School Rankings

Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the most accomplished and highly decorated athletes of all time. He's a four-time NBA championship, four-time MVP, 18-time All-Star, 13-time All-NBA First Team, and so much more. But more importantly, James is a great humanitarian and a father of three, two boys and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Asked To Defend Ja Morant At End Of Grizzlies Game

In the closing seconds of your Los Angles Lakers' 122-121 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, backup LA point guard Russell Westbrook was switched onto Memphis All-Star point guard Ja Morant. Westbrook cranked up the defensive intensity, stifling Morant and helping the Lakers seal a much-needed win, after the team...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Steph Curry Makes NBA History With Insane Half-Court Shot

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history, and there is not a single player who is close. Not only does Steph have the most three-pointers in NBA history, but he now has tied the record for the most half-court makes in NBA history. With...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robert Horry Compares Trae Young Flying On A Different Plane During Last Year’s Series Against Miami Heat To Kobe Bryant Leaving Lakers To Promote Book

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry has that old-school approach to playing on a basketball team. He believes it takes a lot for a player to be away from teammates, especially during the postseason. Horry recently spoke on when Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young flew on a separate plane during last year's first-round series against the Miami Heat.
MIAMI, FL
WATCH: New Ole Miss Rebels QB Spencer Sanders 2022 Oklahoma State Highlights

There is a new quarterback in Oxford, with former Oklahoma State Cowboys Spencer Sanders committing to the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday. Is Sanders really a better option for the Rebels than Dart?. Is the recent transfer addition QB, Walker Howard, still the future?. Will the Rebels still chase a...
OXFORD, MS

