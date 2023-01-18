Read full article on original website
Popculture
Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Breaks Her Silence Over Mother's Death
Riley Keough is paying tribute to her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, following her shocking death last week. Keough, 33, broke her public silence Friday morning by sharing a throwback photo of herself as a young girl looking into her mother's eyes as Presley smiled down at her. Keough simply captioned the photo with a red heart.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lisa Marie Presley’s Distressing 911 Call in Full
More light has been shed on the final moments of Lisa Marie Presley's life through the release of the distressing 911 call that was made after she was found unresponsive in her California home. The singer-songwriter-the only child of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley-passed away aged 54 on January...
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Naomi Judd’s Family ‘Deeply Distressed’ After Tabloids Publish Death Scene Photos
Naomi Judd's family members are speaking out after several celebrity tabloids have posted photos of the late singer's death scene, as well as the contents of a note she reportedly left behind. In a post to Ashley Judd's Instagram, the family lambast the most recent coverage of Judd's death as...
'Sister Wives' star Gwendlyn says it's 'ironic' that Kody and Robyn 'don't believe in vaccines' despite their strict COVID rules
The "Sister Wives" star also said that she thinks Kody didn't visit her and her siblings during COVID because he "prefers to spend time" with Robyn.
The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z Were ‘Going at It’ While Recording ‘I Love the Dough’
The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z had a relationship dating back to before they were rappers. Once Jay-Z had become a rapper, the two teamed up for the song 'I Love the Dough.'
