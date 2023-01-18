Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Stabbing
Police have released the name of a man that was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Lorentez Sherrill of Hopkinsville was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Investigate West 13th Street Stabbing
A man was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a man was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
whopam.com
Second man dies from Guthrie explosion
A second man has died from injuries sustained in an explosion last week in Guthrie. Twenty-one-year-old Alex Wix of Westmoreland, Tennessee died Monday afternoon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Wix was reported to be an organ donor and will be saving four lives through those donations. He was the driver...
WBKO
Three arrested in Russellville after altercation involving a handgun
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department responded to a disturbance at Robinwood Apartments on Sunday, Jan. 22. According to reports, the caller said she was confronted by two females and a male. The caller told police that one of the females, identified as Saige Grainger, grabbed a handgun...
maconcountychronicle.com
Two Vehicles Collide, Six Injured
The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated a two vehicle crash on Saturday, January 21, at 2286 Cold Springs Road, that resulted in 32-year old Tara Hobdy and one juvenile being airlifted from the scene to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, three other juveniles transported by ground to Vanderbilt and 20-year-old Tristain Brown carried by private vehicle to Macon Community Hospital.
WKRN
Passenger involved in crash arrested
William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
kbsi23.com
Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Arrested For Clarksville Robbery
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man who was wanted by the Clarksville Police Department over the weekend has been taken into custody. Patrick Bentley, age 22, has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Over the weekend, Clarksville Police asked for the public’s help in locating Bentley, who was wanted for...
whvoradio.com
Part of Trigg Sheriff’s Federal Lawsuit Dismissed
A portion of the federal lawsuit filed by a Cadiz woman against Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree and Jailer James Hughes has been dismissed with an amended action now filed with the court. Crystal Smith filed the lawsuit late last year alleging assault, battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional...
fox17.com
Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
fox17.com
Clarksville son convicted of murdering adoptive parents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville man has been convicted of a double murder of his adoptive parents who were found in their beds with gunshots to their heads in 2010, officials confirm. William Roger Campbell, 63 at the time, was arrested in 2021 for killing his parents William...
WSMV
Woman arrested after armed robbery at Dollar General
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Monday for allegedly robbing a Dollar General store at gunpoint in Nashville. According to the arrest affidavit, two employees observed 29-year-old Tiffany Mendez walk into their store on Monday with her two young children. They told police that Mendez asked to use the store’s bathroom, and when she was told it was not for public use, she walked to the back of the store and “used the bathroom on the floor.”
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Cemetery Damaged In Attempted Theft
A cemetery on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville was found damaged Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Friday and Monday someone cut copper wire at Cave Springs Cemetery while attempting to steal the wire. The wire is valued at $3,000 and no arrest has been made.
fox17.com
Two train cars overturn in Christian County
Two train cars have derailed in Pembroke, Kentucky late Monday night. The Pembroke Fire Department reports it happened near Main Street but there are no road closures because of it. CSX is on the scene and handling the situation. Pembroke Fire says there's no immediate danger, they're just asking everyone...
Greenbrier traffic stop leads to arrest of ex-convict
An ex-convict just released from prison, and who was once the focus of an FBI investigation, is back behind bars this thanks to an alert Greenbrier police officer.
Tennessee man found guilty in parents’ murder
William "Roger" Campbell had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his parents, William "Bill" Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010.
radio7media.com
Williamson County Sheriff's Office Seeking Information Surrounding Found Human Remains
THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING INFORMATION SURROUNDING THE HUMAN REMAINS THAT WERE FOUND IN NOVEMBER. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE THE REMAINS WERE FOUND OFF CLOVERCROFT ROAD IN FRANKLIN BY A HUNTER. WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTIES RESPONDED ALONG WITH MEMBERS OF THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY, WILLIAMSON COUNTY FIRE & RESCUE, BRENTWOOD FIRE DEPARTMENT, INVESTIGATORS WITH THE OFFICE OF THE STATE CHIEF MEDICAL EXAMINER, AND FORENSIC ANTHROPOLOGISTS WITH MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY. INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE THE REMAINS ARE THAT OF A WHITE OR HISPANIC MALE BETWEEN THE ESTIMATED AGES OF 35 TO 50 YEARS OLD. IT IS ALSO LIKELY THAT THE REMAINS WERE ON THE PROPERTY FOR AT LEAST A YEAR BEFORE THEY WERE FOUND. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
WSMV
Trial of men accused of killing Nashville nurse begins Monday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The jury selection in the murder trial of two men accused of killing a Nashville nurse is set to begin on Monday. Devaunte Hill and James Cowan were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Saint Thomas Ascension West nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. Kaufman was shot...
clarksvillenow.com
‘We did it. This is for y’all’: Grandson of elderly couple killed in 2010 brings verdict to their grave
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Resting in the center of Resthaven Memorial Gardens for the last 13 years have been William “Bill” and Ina Campbell. The cemetery was gripped by frosty winter weather on Monday as their grandson, Shawn Campbell, arrived to deliver the long-awaited good news: The Campbells’ adoptive son, Roger Campbell, had been found guilty of their murders.
WSMV
Scammer gets thousands by using Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office phone number
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A scammer stole $3,500 from an elderly person in Wilson County by using the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line. The WCSO warned of the ongoing scam in a Facebook post. “Spoofing continues to lure residents through a variety of intimidation tactics,” the sheriff’s office...
