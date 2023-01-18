Read full article on original website
Related
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
msn.com
Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico
A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
‘Assassinated in cold blood’: activist killed protesting Georgia’s ‘Cop City’
Killing of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, who opposed training facility, is ‘unprecedented’ in history of environmental activism, experts say
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
The company used by Putin to put 50,000 Russian mercenaries in Ukraine will be deemed a 'transnational criminal organization' by the US
The move will open up "additional avenues" to pursue the Wagner Group's global supply of cash and weapons, the White House said on Friday.
A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.
The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.
'Incomprehensible': White House condemns Florida ban on African American studies course
'Incomprehensible': White House condemns Florida ban on African American studies course.
Comments / 0