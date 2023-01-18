Gov. Shapiro's first order: 92% of PA jobs don't need 4-year degree

Governor Josh Shapiro has signed his first executive order, announcing 92 percent of state jobs don't need a four-year degree.

Shapiro says he wants the focus to be on skills and experience instead.

“In Pennsylvania, people should decide what path is best for them, not decided by some arbitrary requirement or any arbitrary limitation,” said Shapiro.

Shapiro also ordered a review of the remaining eight percent of jobs that require a degree.

Shapiro made this statement in a release:

"Every Pennsylvanian should have the freedom to chart their own course and have a real opportunity to succeed.

They should get to decide what's best for them - whether they want to go to college or straight into the workforce -not have that decided for them. Today, we are making sure Pennsylvanians know that the doors of opportunity are wide open to those who want to serve our Commonwealth, regardless of whether or not they have a degree" said Governor Josh Shapiro. "I want to make it clear to all Pennsylvanians, whether they went to college or they gained experience through work, job training, or an apprenticeship program: we value your skills and talents, and we want you to apply for a job with the Commonwealth."

A new website lists all Commonwealth jobs that no longer have that requirement.