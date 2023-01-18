Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
President Biden expresses no remorse for not informing the public sooner about classified information.A. U. IGNATIUSWilmington, DE
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
Popular TV Shows Set in Philadelphia: Your City on ScreenTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersMonica Leigh FrenchNorristown, PA
Related
CBS Sports
NFL cracking down after Cowboys, Eagles, other teams caught violating this obscure rule
The NFL has decided to start cracking down and enforcing a little known rule that several teams have been breaking this year, including the Dallas Cowboys, who broke the rule during their 31-14 wild-card playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The league has asked officials to...
CBS Sports
Julian Edelman says there's one team Tom Brady definitely won't be playing for in 2023
One of the biggest questions of the NFL offseason revolves around Tom Brady and where he's going to end up in 2023. Brady's contract with the Buccaneers expired at the end of the season, which means when March rolls around, he'll be hitting free agency for just the second time in his 23-year career, but that's only assuming he doesn't retire.
Eagles bringing back 3 Super Bowl champs as honorary captains vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to their past in hopes of finding some good luck for the future. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro reports “A trio of Super Bowl LII champions (Torrey Smith, Malcolm Jenkins and Brent Celek) will be Eagles honorary captains on Saturday night vs. the Giants.”
Ex-Giants QB Eli Manning says Eagles’ message is ‘the nicest thing’ they ever said to him (it includes a double bird)
When he retired, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning pledged he “never go back to a football game” in Philadelphia, but this past week, when the Giants earned a trip to Lincoln Financial Field for an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Eagles, Manning changed his mind. “I think...
Former New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher retires
David Phelps, a veteran pitcher who played for the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies among others, has retired. The 36-year-old, 15-year veteran, announced his decision through his agent. “On 5/5/21 I walked off the mound in Oakland frustrated and injured, unsure if I would ever be on a Major...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Three-Time NBA Champion Dies
The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
sportszion.com
Antonio Brown, J.J. Watt’s old picture together goes viral sending NFL fans into frenzy
Not many players can switch their gameplay and become a new person but those who can are undoubtedly exceptional. There may be a handful of these unique players, yet J.J. Watt, at the moment, would be on top. After the defensive end’s retirement, fans constantly request the player to make a comeback.
New York Giants Team Hotel in Philadelphia Conveniently Doesn’t Have Water
It looks like the New York Giants don’t have water in their team hotel in Philadelphia, according to an ESPN... The post New York Giants Team Hotel in Philadelphia Conveniently Doesn’t Have Water appeared first on Outsider.
CBS Sports
Predicting two NFL divisional upsets, plus bold playoff predictions and ranking final eight quarterbacks
Welcome to the divisional round edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not saying anyone should start getting sad right now, but I'd like everyone to know that there are only SEVEN NFL games left to play this season and four of them will be going down this weekend. OK, so I know I said don't get sad, but I'm already getting sad.
CBS Sports
NFL botched the handling of Bengals-Bills divisional playoff game: Why it should be at a neutral site
The NFL got a lot of things right in the aftermath of the frightening Damar Hamlin incident, but one thing the league got wrong was its decision to modify the AFC playoffs. If you're going to make a drastic change to the postseason, you want to make sure it's fair to everyone, but the NFL apparently forgot that the Bengals exist because the playoff changes definitely weren't fair to them.
Eli Manning reacts to Eagles billboard welcoming him to Philly
The New York Giants face a huge task when they go into Philadelphia Saturday night and attempt to take down the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs. While the City of Brotherly Love has always had a high degree of dislike for the Giants and their players — some might refer to it as hatred — the Eagles have rolled out the welcome mat for former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
Fans show up at 6 a.m. to tailgate for Eagles-Giants playoff game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the whole city is shaded green ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff matchup against the New York Giants.The skyline and plenty of city buildings were decked out in green, even the Philadelphia Family Court building. Bakeries are selling green bread. The team's playoff hype video is getting traction. In households with both Eagles and Giants fans, it's probably getting a little tense.Greg Matza from Northeast Philadelphia was getting antsy too.We found Greg, from Northeast Philadelphia, in a group of fans who just wanted to get down to the stadium early. They were feeling the anticipation."I...
CBS Sports
Bold predictions for NFL divisional playoffs: Travis Kelce goes berserk, Bills expose Bengals' O-line woes
We're now a week into the NFL playoffs, and the field of teams remaining in the mix for the Super Bowl is down to eight. By the end of this weekend we'll have narrowed it further, with just two teams in the AFC and two in the NFC vying for the represent their respective conferences on the biggest stage in football.
Eagles release new playoff merchandise: "It's a Philly Thing"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While the Eagles are preparing for a big playoff game against their division rival, the New York Giants, fans are getting ready to bring the noise. And what better way than with new merchandise?The Eagles Pro Shop opened Thursday morning with new playoff merch on display. We saw hats, T-shirts and sweatshirts with the words "It's a Philly Thing."Jalen Hurts said the slogan in a press conference a few weeks ago, and Eagles director of merchandise Christine McNichol says the team felt the saying would connect Eagles fans everywhere. "[We] felt it was a great unifier for Eagles fans everywhere and it could really get the city behind our team as we head into the playoffs," McNichol said. The Eagles play the New York Giants on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Related readingEagles-Giants: Playoff history between NFC East rivalsDietz & Watson introduces Bird Dogs ahead of Eagles playoffsPa.'s next governor Josh Shapiro confirms he's an Eagles fanPhiladelphia ice cream shop has sweet treat for Eagles fansEagles-Giants divisional round: How to watch, odds, moreEli Manning will be at Linc for Eagles-Giants playoff game
CBS Sports
Former NFL DL Derek Wolfe kills mountain lion that was 'wreaking havoc' in Colorado neighborhood
NFL players are widely regarded as tough, but former defensive lineman Derek Wolfe showed just how fearless he is after he received a call asking if he wanted to stalk a mountain lion that was "wreaking havoc" in a Colorado neighborhood. Wolfe grabbed his bow and arrow and agreed to go find and eventually kill it.
Yardbarker
Brian Daboll: Giants 'wanted' injured Sterling Shepard around through playoff run
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has explained why he and general manager Joe Schoen have wanted injured wide receiver Sterling Shepard around the team through the playoffs. "He's a great teammate," Daboll said of Shepard on Thursday, per the Giants' website. "He provides a lot of juice. He's...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady fined more than $16,000 for violating this NFL rule during playoff loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady is going to have go fork over more than 35% of his playoff paycheck after being fined by the NFL for an illegal tackle that he attempted during the Buccaneers' 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round on Monday. According to NFL.com, Brady has been fined...
CBS Sports
Panthers have been in violation of NFL rules regarding search for permanent head coach
As of Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers had been in violation of NFL rules regarding their search for a permanent head coach, multiple sources tell CBS Sports. A league executive called the Panthers on Wednesday morning to remind the team that all members of its search committee were to complete the mandatory inclusive hiring training before beginning the search, which has now seen five coaching candidates be interviewed.
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: An inside look at postseason pay and how Brock Purdy can benefit most by winning Super Bowl
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson wasn't a Super Bowl winner when the Rams beat the Bengals last February to become NFL champions. He did get a $215,000 consolation prize because of the way money gets allocated during the postseason. Jackson was eligible for the money since he was with the Rams for eight games before being released.
Comments / 0