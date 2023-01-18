ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Related
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Three-Time NBA Champion Dies

The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

NFL botched the handling of Bengals-Bills divisional playoff game: Why it should be at a neutral site

The NFL got a lot of things right in the aftermath of the frightening Damar Hamlin incident, but one thing the league got wrong was its decision to modify the AFC playoffs. If you're going to make a drastic change to the postseason, you want to make sure it's fair to everyone, but the NFL apparently forgot that the Bengals exist because the playoff changes definitely weren't fair to them.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Eli Manning reacts to Eagles billboard welcoming him to Philly

The New York Giants face a huge task when they go into Philadelphia Saturday night and attempt to take down the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs. While the City of Brotherly Love has always had a high degree of dislike for the Giants and their players — some might refer to it as hatred — the Eagles have rolled out the welcome mat for former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fans show up at 6 a.m. to tailgate for Eagles-Giants playoff game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the whole city is shaded green ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff matchup against the New York Giants.The skyline and plenty of city buildings were decked out in green, even the Philadelphia Family Court building. Bakeries are selling green bread. The team's playoff hype video is getting traction. In households with both Eagles and Giants fans, it's probably getting a little tense.Greg Matza from Northeast Philadelphia was getting antsy too.We found Greg, from Northeast Philadelphia, in a group of fans who just wanted to get down to the stadium early. They were feeling the anticipation."I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles release new playoff merchandise: "It's a Philly Thing"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While the Eagles are preparing for a big playoff game against their division rival, the New York Giants, fans are getting ready to bring the noise. And what better way than with new merchandise?The Eagles Pro Shop opened Thursday morning with new playoff merch on display. We saw hats, T-shirts and sweatshirts with the words "It's a Philly Thing."Jalen Hurts said the slogan in a press conference a few weeks ago, and Eagles director of merchandise Christine McNichol says the team felt the saying would connect Eagles fans everywhere. "[We] felt it was a great unifier for Eagles fans everywhere and it could really get the city behind our team as we head into the playoffs," McNichol said. The Eagles play the New York Giants on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Related readingEagles-Giants: Playoff history between NFC East rivalsDietz & Watson introduces Bird Dogs ahead of Eagles playoffsPa.'s next governor Josh Shapiro confirms he's an Eagles fanPhiladelphia ice cream shop has sweet treat for Eagles fansEagles-Giants divisional round: How to watch, odds, moreEli Manning will be at Linc for Eagles-Giants playoff game   
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Panthers have been in violation of NFL rules regarding search for permanent head coach

As of Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers had been in violation of NFL rules regarding their search for a permanent head coach, multiple sources tell CBS Sports. A league executive called the Panthers on Wednesday morning to remind the team that all members of its search committee were to complete the mandatory inclusive hiring training before beginning the search, which has now seen five coaching candidates be interviewed.
CHARLOTTE, NC

