Watch Leeds ace Wilfried Gnonto net just 26 seconds into Cardiff FA Cup clash with strike ‘better than Di Canio’

WILFRIED GNONTO scored a sensational scissor kick 26 SECONDS into Leeds' FA Cup replay with Cardiff.

The Whites needed a last-gasp goal in the first game to send the tie to a replay and Jesse Marsch's side made the perfect start to this one.

Wilfried Gnonto's scored a sensational volley inside the first 30 seconds Credit: AP

Fans have likened the goal to Paulo Di Canio's famous scissor kick Credit: Reuters

In the first attack of the game, Rodrigo sent a cross to the far post and Gnonto watched the ball over his shoulder before taking aim.

And the Italy international, who scored his first Leeds goal against West Ham earlier this month, sent a stunning first-time volley into the net.

But it wasn't any ordinary volley, it was a scissor kick, which left Cardiff goalkeeper Jak Alnwick with no chance.

And some fans have likened the goal to a similar one that ex-West Ham star Paulo Di Canio scored more than 20 years ago.

Di Canio's goal against Wimbledon is widely-regarded as one of the best goals in Prem history.

One said: "What a hit! Di Canio-esque."

A second said: "Oh my word. Di Canio vibes from fellow Italian Willy Gnonto."

A third admitted: "Di Canio-esque finish from Gnonto. Must be an Italian thing. #lufc."

While a fourth said: "Omg that is Di Canio esc from Gnonto 🔥."

And another couldn't believe what he had seen.

He said: "That’s the best goal I’ve ever seen from Gnonto, outside of the boot Di Canio. Oh my life."

While former striker Jay Bothroyd went further on SkySports New and said it was BETTER than the Italian legend's strike.