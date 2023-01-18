ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legal Talks: President Biden's classified documents, Geico STD case

On Wednesday, KMOX legal analyst Brad Young joined Total Information AM for his weekly roundup of legal issues in the area. Hear his takes on Biden’s classified documents investigation, and the woman who got a venereal disease from a car.

Can the President declassify documents?

“The President can certainly declassify documents. But there's also a formal process within the White House that goes through a declassification process now that the idea that the President alone can declassify documents is really more of a legal theory, it's not actually been tested in the courts. And we would have to see, whether that's with President Trump or President Biden, as to whether that legal theory could be upheld by the courts that the President can simply declassify documents at will.”

A Missouri woman contracted HPV in the car of a man insured by Geico. After being awarded $5.2 million, the state Supreme Court vacated it. What happens next?

“The idea here is that the woman plaintiff and the male defendant entered into an agreement because the woman alleges she got a sexually transmitted disease from the man in the man's car. So the man and the woman entered into an agreement where the woman agreed to limit her collection of money just from the insurance carrier and saying, ‘I won't go against this man individually.’ But they went to binding arbitration, and the arbitrator awarded $5 million to the woman. But the problem legally is that Geico, the insurance carrier, did not get to participate in any of those proceedings. So since they could ultimately be responsible for the payment, the Missouri Supreme Court said that this award should be vacated, it needs to go back to trial, and GEICO gets to participate in the defense of the case.”

Hear more analysis from Brad Young on Total Information AM:

