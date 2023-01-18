Read full article on original website
Related
Quartz
Reed Hastings stepped down and took the sheen off Netflix’s surprisingly solid subscriber numbers
Netflix’s co-founder and chief stole the show from a surprise uptick in subscriptions. The streaming giant posted bumper earnings yesterday (Jan. 19), adding a net 7.7 million new subscribers—way more than the 4.5 million it had projected. But that news wasn’t the day’s headline item, as it was overshadowed by Reed Hastings announcing he’d step down as CEO after 25 years.
Quartz
Amazon's dominance has limits: Here's what consumers still buy directly from makers
Despite its retail dominance, Amazon has yet to conquer fashion. According to survey data from market research firm Forrester, consumers in some categories are still more likely to go directly to the manufacturer than to Amazon to buy products. Businesses in the fashion industry in particular have stronger digital sales through their own websites than on Amazon.
Quartz
Google became the latest tech company to cut thousands of jobs after two years of hiring spree
Google’s parent company Alphabet became the latest tech giant to announce layoffs. Approximately 12,000 roles, or 6% of its global workforce, are facing the chop, according to a staff memo CEO Sundar Pichai sent out today (Jan. 20). Those US employees who were affected have already been informed of the cuts, but the process for international staff will take longer, owing to local laws and practices.
Quartz
OpenAI underpaid 200 Kenyans to perfect ChatGPT—then sacked them
As San-Francisco-based AI development firm OpenAI’s dream of achieving general artificial intelligence (AI) picks up speed, reports of how it used underpaid Kenyans to remove racism, sexism, and violence from ChatGPT-3's language model are appalling. OpenAI didn’t learn from Meta, which was sued in Nairobi last May by South...
Quartz
🌍 Nurses walk out
The US charged crypto exchange Bitzlato with money laundering. The Hong Kong-based platform has been accused of processing $700 million in illegal funds, including some tied to Russia. China is launching a state-owned transportation platform… It will include ride-hailing, ferry, flight, and other services as Beijing enters a new phase...
Comments / 0