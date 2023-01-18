Effective: 2023-01-22 03:29:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Brown; Clermont; Highland; Hocking; Pike; Ross; Scioto RAIN AND SNOW EXPECTED THIS MORNING Rain and snow will overspread the area this morning. The precipitation may begin briefly as freezing rain where temperatures are near or below freezing. As temperatures warm above freezing, the precipitation will change over to all rain by afternoon. Snow accumulations will be a half inch or less. A light glaze of icing may occur. If traveling this morning, be prepared for some slick roads, especially on untreated surfaces. Allow yourself extra time to reach your destination.

