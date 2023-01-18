Read full article on original website
Music review: Pomona’s Trio at Ploughman Cider Taproom, Jan. 20, 2022
One thing you’re sure to notice when you are at a Pomona’s Trio performance is just how much they like each other. As they float their luscious jazz around the room, taking turns in the lead or improvising a little, they watch each other with obvious delight. Their...
Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard to perform at 2023 York State Fair
Another performing artist has been announced for this year’s York State Fair. Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line will perform on July 28 at the Bobcat of York Grandstand State at the 2023 York State Fair. Florida Georgia Line is known for songs including “This Is How We Roll,”...
WGAL
Yorktowne Hotel opening after 6 years
Work on the Yorktown Hotel is finally done after more than six years. It is set to open on Jan. 31. The hotel is beautiful. The lobby is wide open it includes a 16-seat bar. There are also reminders of the hotel’s past. The Yorktown Hotel reopens after being...
abc27.com
Changes coming to Hersheypark in 2023
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — For its 117th season, Hersheypark has some changes and additions coming in 2023. Some of these are big and some are small, but all the changes coming are pretty sweet!. The first major change to the park has to do with the reimagining of the...
New classes announced at theater
GETTYSBURG, PA — Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square at 49 York Street, is now in its 15th season of volunteer, educational, and performance opportunities year-round for all ages and abilities with 12 productions a year plus classes, improv, and musical cabarets.
newfreedomboro.org
York Water Company – Tier 2 Notice
New Freedom Borough purchases approximately 30,000 gallons daily from the York Water Company. This water enters the New Freedom Borough water distribution system for usage by customers. Please follow the link below for a Tier 2 Public Notice recently issued by York Water Company.
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway
The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
“A Gettysburg Christmas” finishes third day of shooting
The cast and crew of “A Gettysburg Christmas Festival” wrapped its third day of shooting with an interior at Lark Gift Shop this evening. Film spokesperson Kris Webb said filming would continue tomorrow around Lincoln Square, but no set time has been announced. “Things are going super well....
abc27.com
Books-A-Million opens new York County location
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Books-A-Million (BAM) bookstore officially opened up earlier Friday. According to a Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate post, the new BAM bookstore is located at 51 Wilson Ave in Hanover. The hours of operation for the new BAM bookstore are:. Mondays to Saturdays //...
Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map
The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
baltimorefishbowl.com
With egg prices high, Baltimore shoppers do without and stores still profit
With egg prices continuing to push $6 a dozen throughout the Baltimore region this week, consumers are starting to avoid the incredible, edible expense. “We just couldn’t afford them,” said H.B. Graham, an Elkridge resident shopping at Aldi’s on Washington Boulevard in Baltimore this week. “They’re definitely...
Nominations open for Jim Getty Award
Nominations for Destination Gettysburg’s annual “Jim Getty Spirit of Gettysburg Award” are now open, and members of the community are encouraged to submit names of individuals in the tourism industry that exemplify dedication and contribution to the Adams County tourism industry. The award was established in 2016...
WGAL
Rain/Snow Likely Sunday
Sunday starts with some sunshine, but the clouds thicken after sunrise ahead of our next storm. Much of the Susquehanna Valley sees a snow/rain mix arriving from south to north before it switches mostly over to rain for areas along and southeast of I-81 early in the afternoon, mainly between 1-4 PM. Areas north and northwest of I-81 have a better chance at snow lingering a couple of hours before it likely switches to a mix then plain rain after sunset.
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to Yelp
Harrisburg is a fun place to visit for day trips. There's plenty of food to try, historic places to see, and plenty of things to do. Today, it's all about the food, and here are the top 4 restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Yelp:
Family Not Crowing As It Faces Thousands In Fines For Rooster Complaints: Report
A community is stepping up to support a Baltimore County family after their rooster cost them thousands of dollars in fines after a neighbor's complaints of the family pet, reports CBS News. Jackie and Drew Tanenbaum have gained support from their community after complaints against their rooster Wilbur's crowing. Complaints...
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in Pennsylvania
A local eatery that has received rave reviews from its customers recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the popular local eatery Crazy Glazed, which serves fresh, made-to-order donuts and coffee drinks, celebrated the grand opening of its new Pennsylvania location in Carlisle, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
What we read in 2022 at the Adams County Library
Again, this year I have been tasked with writing the first Adams County Library System Gettysburg Times article of the year…. I believe this makes for at least four years running…. Past New Year’s library articles that I have written about included the “5 Best Kept Secrets of the Adams County Library System” and a masterpiece (if I do say so myself!) from two years ago called “You Got A New Device for Christmas, Now What?”
GARA approves Story Walk; considers supporting ACHS bicycle trail
The Gettysburg Recreational Authority (GARA) Board of Directors was presented with two proposals requesting GARA’s support. Pedestrian Trail: The Adams County Historical Society (ACHS), together with Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian, Inc. (HABPI) is planning a new pedestrian trail from the end of the sidewalk on Carlisle Street up to the facilities of the Historical Society.
Crews say wind damage to Hagerstown church so extensive, building may not be salvageable
Crews continue to assess the damage at a Hagerstown church that collapsed during the heavy windstorm last weekend.
Gettysburg Garden Club presents Musselman’s Aimee Rohrbach ss January speaker
Aimee Rohrbach, Sales and Office Manager at Musselman Wholesale Foliage Inc., is the Gettysburg Garden Club’s speaker at its January 26, 2023, monthly meeting. The meeting begins at 1:00 pm at the Gettysburg Fire Hall, 35 North Stratton Street. Aimee is the third generation to manage Musselman’s Greenhouses. Her presentation will be on houseplants. The club welcomes guests to the meeting, followed by refreshments.
