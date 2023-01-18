Sunday starts with some sunshine, but the clouds thicken after sunrise ahead of our next storm. Much of the Susquehanna Valley sees a snow/rain mix arriving from south to north before it switches mostly over to rain for areas along and southeast of I-81 early in the afternoon, mainly between 1-4 PM. Areas north and northwest of I-81 have a better chance at snow lingering a couple of hours before it likely switches to a mix then plain rain after sunset.

