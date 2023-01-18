ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

WGAL

Yorktowne Hotel opening after 6 years

Work on the Yorktown Hotel is finally done after more than six years. It is set to open on Jan. 31. The hotel is beautiful. The lobby is wide open it includes a 16-seat bar. There are also reminders of the hotel’s past. The Yorktown Hotel reopens after being...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming to Hersheypark in 2023

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — For its 117th season, Hersheypark has some changes and additions coming in 2023. Some of these are big and some are small, but all the changes coming are pretty sweet!. The first major change to the park has to do with the reimagining of the...
HERSHEY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

New classes announced at theater

GETTYSBURG, PA — Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square at 49 York Street, is now in its 15th season of volunteer, educational, and performance opportunities year-round for all ages and abilities with 12 productions a year plus classes, improv, and musical cabarets.
GETTYSBURG, PA
newfreedomboro.org

York Water Company – Tier 2 Notice

New Freedom Borough purchases approximately 30,000 gallons daily from the York Water Company. This water enters the New Freedom Borough water distribution system for usage by customers. Please follow the link below for a Tier 2 Public Notice recently issued by York Water Company.
Travel Maven

The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway

The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
STRASBURG, PA
abc27.com

Books-A-Million opens new York County location

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Books-A-Million (BAM) bookstore officially opened up earlier Friday. According to a Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate post, the new BAM bookstore is located at 51 Wilson Ave in Hanover. The hours of operation for the new BAM bookstore are:. Mondays to Saturdays //...
HANOVER, PA
PennLive.com

Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map

The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
HARRISBURG, PA
baltimorefishbowl.com

With egg prices high, Baltimore shoppers do without and stores still profit

With egg prices continuing to push $6 a dozen throughout the Baltimore region this week, consumers are starting to avoid the incredible, edible expense. “We just couldn’t afford them,” said H.B. Graham, an Elkridge resident shopping at Aldi’s on Washington Boulevard in Baltimore this week. “They’re definitely...
BALTIMORE, MD
Gettysburg Connection

Nominations open for Jim Getty Award

Nominations for Destination Gettysburg’s annual “Jim Getty Spirit of Gettysburg Award” are now open, and members of the community are encouraged to submit names of individuals in the tourism industry that exemplify dedication and contribution to the Adams County tourism industry. The award was established in 2016...
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Rain/Snow Likely Sunday

Sunday starts with some sunshine, but the clouds thicken after sunrise ahead of our next storm. Much of the Susquehanna Valley sees a snow/rain mix arriving from south to north before it switches mostly over to rain for areas along and southeast of I-81 early in the afternoon, mainly between 1-4 PM. Areas north and northwest of I-81 have a better chance at snow lingering a couple of hours before it likely switches to a mix then plain rain after sunset.
HARRISBURG, PA
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in Pennsylvania

A local eatery that has received rave reviews from its customers recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the popular local eatery Crazy Glazed, which serves fresh, made-to-order donuts and coffee drinks, celebrated the grand opening of its new Pennsylvania location in Carlisle, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
CARLISLE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

What we read in 2022 at the Adams County Library

Again, this year I have been tasked with writing the first Adams County Library System Gettysburg Times article of the year…. I believe this makes for at least four years running…. Past New Year’s library articles that I have written about included the “5 Best Kept Secrets of the Adams County Library System” and a masterpiece (if I do say so myself!) from two years ago called “You Got A New Device for Christmas, Now What?”
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

GARA approves Story Walk; considers supporting ACHS bicycle trail

The Gettysburg Recreational Authority (GARA) Board of Directors was presented with two proposals requesting GARA’s support. Pedestrian Trail: The Adams County Historical Society (ACHS), together with Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian, Inc. (HABPI) is planning a new pedestrian trail from the end of the sidewalk on Carlisle Street up to the facilities of the Historical Society.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Garden Club presents Musselman’s Aimee Rohrbach ss January speaker

Aimee Rohrbach, Sales and Office Manager at Musselman Wholesale Foliage Inc., is the Gettysburg Garden Club’s speaker at its January 26, 2023, monthly meeting. The meeting begins at 1:00 pm at the Gettysburg Fire Hall, 35 North Stratton Street. Aimee is the third generation to manage Musselman’s Greenhouses. Her presentation will be on houseplants. The club welcomes guests to the meeting, followed by refreshments.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
