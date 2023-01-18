ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTKR

How immigration contributes to the labor shortage

KANSAS CITY — There is a huge labor shortage affecting our economy and small businesses. One of the problems, according to the U.S. Census, is the lack of an estimated 2 million workers due to a slowdown in immigration. “There’s a shortage in many industries, and as Americans, we...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy