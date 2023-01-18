Read full article on original website
Topeka prepares for Point in Time Homeless Count
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is getting ready to get a look at its residents who are homeless. The annual Point in Time Homeless Count is 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25. Staff members from the city and several local organizations will join volunteers to get a count of how many homeless people live in Topeka. The numbers determine how much federal funding the city receives to assist with services for the homeless.
Stormont Vail Health held their Walk With a Doc event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health held their monthly “Walk with a Doc” event this weekend. In efforts to promote and encourage the community to take a step toward healthy habits, Stormont Vail Health holds a “Walk with a Doc” event every third Saturday of the month from 9 to 9:30 a.m. The walk is usually held outside of Lee Arena, but because of weather conditions, it was moved indoors. Dr. Casey Whales said this event lets him connect further with the community he serves.
Washburn students dazzle with biomedical research at statewide symposium
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn students dazzled spectators and judges alike with their biomedical research at a statewide research symposium. Washburn University says that during the weekend of Jan. 14, students who study biology, chemistry and physics presented their research at the 21st annual Kansas IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence Symposium.
K-State announces local, out-of-state startups accepted to Accelerator program
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has announced the 10 local and out-of-state startups accepted to the 2023 cohort of its Accelerator program. Kansas State University announced on Thursday, Jan. 19, that its College of Business Administration has chosen 10 high-potential startups to participate in the Center for Entrepreneurship Accelerator program. The program is meant for early-stage companies and will provide the foundation to turn a concept into a successful venture.
Flint Hills Humane Society ends partnership with Lyon Co.
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Humane Society of Flint Hills will not renew its partnership with Lyon County. Lyon County posted the news to its Facebook page Thursday, stating the shelter informed they would not renew their contract for animal quarantine services. The contract is set to end January 27.
Local leaders host event looking to gain support for re-opening of HBCU
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local community leader Curtis Pitts, as well as other community leaders, met for the Day of Love and Hope for our Kansas Families event at the Statehouse Thursday. The event aimed to gain support from Kansas legislators to re-open the Kansas Technical Institute (KTI), a historically black school that resided in Topeka. The land which once housed the school now holds a Topeka Correctional Facility near SE 6th and Rice Rd.
First Hispanic Kansan from Topeka confirmed to the state Court of Appeals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first Hispanic Kansan has been confirmed to the Kansas Court of Appeals. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Judge Rachel L. Pickering, of Topeka, to join the Kansas Court of Appeals, and the Kansas Senate has unanimously confirmed her appointment on Thursday, January 19. According to Kelly, Pickering is the first Hispanic Kansan appointed to the court.
As Stormont association disbands, $25K donation made to further education
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Stormont Vail School of Nursing Alumni Association disbands with a few members left to reach retirement, the organization made a $25,000 donation to help further nursing education. Stormont Vail Health says that alumni of its School of Nursing made a generous donation on Wednesday...
Lyon Co. searches new provider as Humane Society ends contract
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a new place to house animals in need of quarantine. The announcement was made via Facebook by Lyon County on Thursday night that after January 27th, the Humane Society of the Flint Hills would no longer be accepting quarantine animals. Stephanie Achille, executive director of the shelter, said she wasn’t pleased with the disagreement.
Two children, one adult die in central Topeka fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early morning fire claimed the lives of two children and one adult in central Topeka Friday morning. The Topeka Fire Dept. said crews responded to 916 SW Warren Ave. around 5 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home. The fire also, unfortunately, spread to a house south of the home where the fire originated.
One veteran’s art raises nearly $2K to benefit other veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man’s creative outlet, created through difficult times, has raised nearly $2,000 to benefit veteran’s with disabilities. Marvin Henry is a Vietnam Veteran who suffers from PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) and struggles to sleep at night, so when Henry can’t sleep, he creates art as a therapeutic way to calm himself. His sister happens to be one of the artists at the Stephen Smith gallery, and she taught him some art techniques to experiment with and build his artwork.
Awareness, education, advances lead to cancer death rate declines
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report shows the death rate from cancer has dropped 33 percent over the past three decades. “This is a very exciting time in our lives,” said Dr. John Ma, a radiation oncologist with Topeka’s Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center. Dr. Ma says...
RCPD: Inmate spit on Riley County corrections officer
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an incident involving an inmate at the Riley County Correctional Facility. Just after 11a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for battery on LEO in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan on January 19, 2023, around 11:15 a.m. A...
Aggieville employees start a petition with construction and charges due to parking
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Employees in Aggieville started a petition, taking a stand against new parking ordinances. Changes to Aggieville’s parking have many employees calling for a return to normal. With the recent construction to the back parking lot and charges to the garage, a petition to bring back...
Fort Riley, USD 475 partnership awarded in testament to integrated team
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley and Geary Co. Schools USD 475 have been awarded for a partnership in what has been called a testament to a truly integrated team. Officials at Fort Riley say on Thursday, Jan. 19, that the Army has named the military base as a 2022 Army Community Partnership Award winner. The Army named seven installations and neighboring communities for forming innovative partnerships that improve the quality of life for soldiers and their families.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 21
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Coble, Stefan Scott; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
Saline County seeks input regarding reuse of current jail facility
As part of a master planning process for county facilities, Saline County is collecting resident feedback about the reuse of the soon-to-be former jail facility to ensure we are meeting the needs of our community. This survey is powered by the community engagement platform Zencity. Survey responses are anonymous, and...
Snow Today for Parts of KS
Snow is expected today for parts of central Kansas, while the four-state area should see mostly rain. Wichita will see a mix of rain and snow starting after 10 a.m., changing over to snow after 7 p.m. Areas north and west of Wichita and Emporia could see between a trace and several inches of snow, with accumulation chances increasing to the north and west. In southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, rain is likely in the afternoon, possibly changing over to snow during the overnight hours with little to no accumulation expected.
Sweet senior Sophia invites you to Helping Hands open house
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sophia is a seven-year-old pit bull mix waiting for a fur-ever home at Helping Hands Humane Society. She joined the shelter’s Emi Griess on Friday’s Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their upcoming special event. HHHS will mark 10 years in its new...
K-State researcher identified as pedestrian hit crossing campus street
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The person that was hit crossing the street on the K-State’s campus has been identified by officials while other details of the crash have been released. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, emergency crews were...
