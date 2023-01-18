WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to a large fire at the Solmax warehouse the morning of Jan. 21. At 2:19 a.m., the fire department announced units were operating at a commercial fire at the manufacturer's warehouse just outside of Kingstree. Over 100 large rolls of plastic were burning outside the main storage facility and there were several fires inside the storage facility.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO