FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
South Carolina witness observes hovering diamond-shaped objectRoger MarshHolly Hill, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
Positive Story: South Carolina Woman Overcomes Illnesses and Surgeries to Earn High School Diploma 22 Years Later, at 42Zack LoveSummerton, SC
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Paws looks to help pets remain with their owners in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is hosting a community pet day today, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Dorchester County residents. The event will be at 175 McQueen Blvd., Summerville. Only Dorchester County residents may attend. All residents must pre-register and be approved before attending.
WJCL
Fate of Moselle property where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot and killed is in courts hands
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to stand trial next week over the murders of his wife, Maggie and son, Paul. The two were found shot dead at their Colleton County property back in 2021. Maggie and Paul Murdaugh are not...
abcnews4.com
Mobile health unit providing services for Holly Hill
HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCIV) — The Palmetto Palace mobile health unit is providing services for Holly Hill today, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The mobile unit will be located at Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road. It has on-site clinics and labs, according to Palmetto Palace.
abcnews4.com
Park West Track renovations extended due to people jumping fence
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department reminds the public the Park West Track is closed for renovations. The upgrade will take longer and cost more to fix damage from people jumping the fence to use the track. Mt. Pleasant Recreation Department says to please respect...
Warming shelter to open on Monday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Low temperatures are expected in the Lowcountry on Monday, and a North Charleston shelter will open its doors. Warming centers in the Charleston area open when temperatures dip below 35 degrees Fahrenheit. According to Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler, rain chances will climb Saturday night into early next week. […]
What is targeting animals at a Holly Hill farm?
HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCBD) – Owners of a Lowcountry farm and petting zoo are working to figure out what has been killing several of their animals. Anna Desuyo, owner of Crosswind Farm Mobile Petting Zoo, told News 2 that more than a dozen of their animals have been killed in the past week. All of […]
Missing dog reunited with North Charleston family after more than three years
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A North Charleston family’s dog, Roc, went missing from their home in 2019. Now, nearly three and half years later, the family has been reunited with their beloved pet. According to Berkeley Animal Center, Roc was found as a stray in St. Stephens by a Berkeley County Animal Control Officer. “Because […]
abcnews4.com
Fire breaks out at Solmax warehouse in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to a large fire at the Solmax warehouse the morning of Jan. 21. At 2:19 a.m., the fire department announced units were operating at a commercial fire at the manufacturer's warehouse just outside of Kingstree. Over 100 large rolls of plastic were burning outside the main storage facility and there were several fires inside the storage facility.
Mobile health services coming to Holly Hill Saturday
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Patients in Holly Hill typically either travel one hour to Charleston or Orangeburg to receive care. This weekend, many services will be offered right at home. Mobile health services from the Palmetto Palace are being offered in Holly Hill on Saturday. These services include chronic...
A Sumter woman lost all of her belongings in a house fire. Now, her community is rallying around her with donations and clean-up efforts.
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter community is rallying around a woman who lost her home to a fire on Sunday. From clothes to money, residents are trying to help. "It was horrible," Wanda Rogers explained, tearfully. "It was just the worst thing I ever seen." Rogers was watching TV...
WIS-TV
Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
'At least treat them like humans': Richland County responds to videos showing jail conditions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Social media videos from inside the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center show living conditions that some may call disturbing. The videos show disconnected toilets and sinks, with sewage floating in cells. "No matter what they did wrong, yes, they did wrong, and some of them didn't...
abcnews4.com
Police return stolen kitten stolen from Dorchester Paws
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Siamese kitten stolen from Dorchester Paws on Thursday was returned to the shelter by Summerville police on Friday morning. Dorchester Paws says SPD got the Siamese kitten named Walker back from the person who took him. 'Walker' was expected to go to his forever...
'Through the grace of God': Sheriff Lott says tragedy narrowly avoided on Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff says his deputies and a property owner are lucky they weren't hurt after a man opened fire as they were serving an eviction notice on Friday morning. Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference on Friday afternoon, elaborating on what happened -...
live5news.com
Tri-County area in low and medium levels in latest COVID data
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID tracking map shows three counties in South Carolina are in high levels of COVID-19, but none of them are in the Tri-County area. The CDC’s latest data, released Thursday, shows Charleston and Berkeley Counties in low...
WJCL
Murdaugh housekeeper's wrongful death settlement led to the discovery of more financial crimes
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — Gloria Satterfield, a humble, hardworking mother of two, was employed as a housekeeper and nanny for the Murdaugh family for two decades. And after her tragic trip and fall death at their home in 2018, she and her family became one of Alex’s many victims.
WIS-TV
Lonnie B. Nelson in ‘secure’ status, RCSD searching nearby
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed Friday morning that Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary is under ‘secure’ status. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a search nearby. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's...
Man wanted in separate cases of burglary, indecent exposure in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for help finding a man wanted for two unrelated crimes in town over the last several days. According to a statement shared on Sunday morning, Sumter Police say that 41-year-old James Lamont Brown of Cuttino Road is accused of breaking into a Guyton Street home on Wednesday and taking several undisclosed items.
live5news.com
Facility to add gates at main entrances after hit and run, Live 5 investigation
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Changes are coming to a state-run facility after one of its residents was able to escape and was then struck by a car. Documents show that the Coastal Regional Center approved a $49,950 purchase to build gates at its two front entrances off of Miles Jamison Road.
WYFF4.com
Disturbed soil, suspicious activity leads to body in shallow grave at SC home, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disturbed soil in the backyard of a South Carolina home and other suspicious activity has resulted in a man being charged in a suspicious death investigation, according to Columbia police. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) MORE HEADLINES. Police said on Sept. 16, 2022,...
