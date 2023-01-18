ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hills, KY

linknky.com

Friday NKY Girls Basketball hoops round-up: Ryle earns home rivalry win against Conner

The teams know they will meet again with a region tournament berth on the line at Cooper. But aside from earning the second seed in the 33rd District Tournament, the host Ryle Raiders (16-5, 2-1) and Conner Cougars (11-6, 1-2) took the court seeing how they matched up with each other that night and what needs improvement between this game and that next matchup in February. Ryle used its offensive balance and team defense to prevail in this one, 65-48.
UNION, KY
linknky.com

Ayden provides the missing Link in Colonels victory

A lot of the talk surrounded Jaguars Reed Sheppard and Covington Catholic’s Evan Ipsaro headed into Saturday night’s matchup. Rightfully so, two of the top candidates to win Mr. Basketball in Kentucky this year. But it was CovCath’s Ayden Link stealing the show in the closing minutes, scoring...
PARK HILLS, KY
linknky.com

Ginter steps down from Campbell County volleyball

It is not a situation any program likes to find itself in. But the Campbell County volleyball team is looking for another head coach after Director of Athletics Mike Florimonte confirmed Jessica Ginter stepped down Tuesday after one season. The seniors will have their fourth head coach in four years this fall.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Warrick’s three at the buzzer beats Cleveland State

Marques Warrick got himself something “real nice” for his 21st birthday on Thursday, sinking a 30-foot shot as the final horn sounded to give Northern Kentucky a 57-56 win over Cleveland State in front of his home fans at Truist Arena. The game-winning bucket led off ESPN’s Sportscenter...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

What’s next in NKY’s pilot charter school saga

This story originally appeared in the Jan. 13 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe. Questions are looming after Northern Kentucky University in December declined to be the authorizer of the region’s pilot charter school, and the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that a key charter school funding element was unconstitutional.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jan. 25 NKY History Hour to explore Latonia’s Around the Corner fabrics and repurposed Kentucky Theatre

Bolts of colorful cotton line the walls of a building where black and white movies were once shown more than eight decades ago. The Kentucky Theatre opened in 1939 at 15 West Southern Avenue in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood. The 800-seat movie house brought such flicks to its single screen as the 1938 comedy crime caper, “There’s That Woman Again,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Melvyn Douglas and Virginia Bruce, a leading lady of 1930s and 1940s Hollywood.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Streetscapes: Madison Avenue in Covington

This story originally appeared in the Jan. 13 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe. Madison Avenue in Covington is a busy street packed full of eateries, bars, small businesses and everything in between, and it’s worth visiting over and over again. Coppin’s at...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Local superintendent says a school board member destroyed his career

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local superintendent says a school board member destroyed his career and created a hostile work environment and that is why he resigned. Lakota School District's Matt Miller gave the scathing letter to the board, as it accepted his resignation and named an interim superintendent. Local 12’s David Winter talked to those who are upset, and not so upset, about Miller's departure.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Amberley Village

Thanks to The Gibler Team for giving us a peek into what makes Amberley Village so unique -- click on the video above!. Named after Amberley, a village in England, Amberley Village is full of charm, and such a hidden gem here in Greater Cincinnati. Amberley was designated a Tree...
CINCINNATI, OH
beltmag.com

Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You

A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New Greater Cincinnati restaurant combines steak, sushi with downtown views

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Those seeking a dinner spot with the perfect view can now opt for a steakhouse and sushi restaurant in Northern Kentucky overlooking downtown Cincinnati’s skyline. MRBL, located at 119 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, is now open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant, pronounced...
CINCINNATI, OH

