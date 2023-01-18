Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Friday NKY HS Boys Basketball Roundup: Conner earns convincing top seed in 33rd District Tournament
The Conner Cougars (12-6, 3-0) took their talents on the road and showed why they are favored to add on to their school-record three consecutive 33rd District Tournament crowns. Conner features four solid guards that average in double-digit scoring forcing opponents to defend one-on-one. Then when a post like junior...
linknky.com
Friday NKY Girls Basketball hoops round-up: Ryle earns home rivalry win against Conner
The teams know they will meet again with a region tournament berth on the line at Cooper. But aside from earning the second seed in the 33rd District Tournament, the host Ryle Raiders (16-5, 2-1) and Conner Cougars (11-6, 1-2) took the court seeing how they matched up with each other that night and what needs improvement between this game and that next matchup in February. Ryle used its offensive balance and team defense to prevail in this one, 65-48.
linknky.com
Ayden provides the missing Link in Colonels victory
A lot of the talk surrounded Jaguars Reed Sheppard and Covington Catholic’s Evan Ipsaro headed into Saturday night’s matchup. Rightfully so, two of the top candidates to win Mr. Basketball in Kentucky this year. But it was CovCath’s Ayden Link stealing the show in the closing minutes, scoring...
Lloyd makes CovCath do what the Colonels don’t want to do, but will do, if they want to win
You’re not often going to see a Covington Catholic team play zone. The Colonels like to defend in man and pressure everywhere. But they will go into a zone, as they did Friday against visiting Lloyd Memorial, “whenever we need it to win,” Coach Scott Ruthsatz said with a big grin.
linknky.com
Ginter steps down from Campbell County volleyball
It is not a situation any program likes to find itself in. But the Campbell County volleyball team is looking for another head coach after Director of Athletics Mike Florimonte confirmed Jessica Ginter stepped down Tuesday after one season. The seniors will have their fourth head coach in four years this fall.
linknky.com
Warrick’s three at the buzzer beats Cleveland State
Marques Warrick got himself something “real nice” for his 21st birthday on Thursday, sinking a 30-foot shot as the final horn sounded to give Northern Kentucky a 57-56 win over Cleveland State in front of his home fans at Truist Arena. The game-winning bucket led off ESPN’s Sportscenter...
UC Running Back Ryan Montgomery Returning For 2023 Season
The Bearcats are well-stocked in the RB room.
DerMarr Johnson Shares Classic Huggins Story
WVU assistant coach DerMarr Johnson tells a fantastic story about Huggins during his Cincinnati days
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Multiple Four-Star Talents, Including California Linebacker
The recruiting contact period re-opened this past Friday.
linknky.com
Alan Keck stumps in Fort Thomas: ‘I probably own more guns than the rest of the field combined’
Gubernatorial Republican candidate Alan Keck held a town hall Tuesday night at Campbell County Library Fort Thomas branch to present his platform and answer questions from a room of about 25 people. Keck is running against Democrat incumbent Andy Beshear and a field of 11 other Republican candidates, including Attorney...
linknky.com
What’s next in NKY’s pilot charter school saga
This story originally appeared in the Jan. 13 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe. Questions are looming after Northern Kentucky University in December declined to be the authorizer of the region’s pilot charter school, and the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that a key charter school funding element was unconstitutional.
Jan. 25 NKY History Hour to explore Latonia’s Around the Corner fabrics and repurposed Kentucky Theatre
Bolts of colorful cotton line the walls of a building where black and white movies were once shown more than eight decades ago. The Kentucky Theatre opened in 1939 at 15 West Southern Avenue in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood. The 800-seat movie house brought such flicks to its single screen as the 1938 comedy crime caper, “There’s That Woman Again,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Melvyn Douglas and Virginia Bruce, a leading lady of 1930s and 1940s Hollywood.
Top 9 places to eat Buffalo wings in the Tri-State
The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to crush the Buffalo Bills in the NFL playoffs. In solidarity with the Bengals, here are 9 places around the Tri-State to crush some Buffalo wings.
WLWT 5
TIMELINE: Snow to bring 1-3 inches of accumulations across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Get your winter gear ready! Cincinnati is getting some snow as we go into our Bengals Sunday. For those heading to Buffalo, you can also expect some snow for game-dey as well!. If you have plans for Saturday night, expect cold but dry conditions around the region....
linknky.com
Streetscapes: Madison Avenue in Covington
This story originally appeared in the Jan. 13 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe. Madison Avenue in Covington is a busy street packed full of eateries, bars, small businesses and everything in between, and it’s worth visiting over and over again. Coppin’s at...
Lakota Local Schools superintendent announces resignation
In November 2022, Miller was determined to be “fit” for his Lakota superintendent job after previously being the focus of an investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s office.
WKRC
Local superintendent says a school board member destroyed his career
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local superintendent says a school board member destroyed his career and created a hostile work environment and that is why he resigned. Lakota School District's Matt Miller gave the scathing letter to the board, as it accepted his resignation and named an interim superintendent. Local 12’s David Winter talked to those who are upset, and not so upset, about Miller's departure.
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Amberley Village
Thanks to The Gibler Team for giving us a peek into what makes Amberley Village so unique -- click on the video above!. Named after Amberley, a village in England, Amberley Village is full of charm, and such a hidden gem here in Greater Cincinnati. Amberley was designated a Tree...
beltmag.com
Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You
A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
WKRC
New Greater Cincinnati restaurant combines steak, sushi with downtown views
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Those seeking a dinner spot with the perfect view can now opt for a steakhouse and sushi restaurant in Northern Kentucky overlooking downtown Cincinnati’s skyline. MRBL, located at 119 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, is now open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant, pronounced...
