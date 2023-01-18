Read full article on original website
New details emerge in Vanessa Najera murder
The Hobbs man accused of murdering his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend and who fled to Mexico, is back in Lea County. Tony Guadalupe Navarrete, 36, of Hobbs, was charged in Nov. with the first-degree murder of Vanessa Najera, of Hobbs. He was extradited from Cuidad Juarez, Mexico back to Lea County on Jan. 10.
1-year-old from Hobbs killed in single-vehicle crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — A child is dead and two others are injured after a single-vehicle crash in Martin County. According to the initial report released by DPS, Rene Gonzalez-Martinez, 27, of Hobbs was driving a car eastbound on SH 349 in Martin County. At around 1:30 a.m. on...
Man arrested, fentanyl and weapons seized in Hobbs raid, US Marshals said
Authorities in Hobbs, NM arrested Jose Menchaca on Thursday morning on federal charges of drug and weapon possession. The United States Marshals Service, Lea County Drug Task Force, and Lea County Sheriff's Office were involved in the arrest, which also led to the seizure of multiple weapons, fentanyl, and cash.
