arkadelphian.com
Juanita Hutcherson
Juanita Hutcherson, age 93, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Wednesday January 18, 2023, at Courtyard Gardens in Arkadelphia. She was born on June 23, 1929, in Delight the daughter of the late Ray and Effie Bateman Cross. Juanita enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with family. She is...
Edward Palmer
Edward Palmer, 82, of Alpine, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Glenwood Nursing and Rehab. He was born July 31, 1940, to Page Alexander and Estelle Rinkle Palmer. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Clyde, Richard and Pat Palmer. Survivors include his three sisters,...
Former OBU professor named to Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission
Former Ouachita Baptist University professor Dr. Trey Berry has been appointed to the Arkansas State Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement Friday. She also appointed Rebecca Baker and re-appointed Eric Jackson to the panel. Berry is the 12th president of Southern Arkansas University. He...
Lady Badgers trounced by talented Scrapperettes in Nashville
The Arkadelphia Lady Badgers (11-6) faced true hardship in their 89-32 loss to the Nashville Scrapperettes (16-3) Friday night, as they went without a single field goal in the first quarter on their way to allowing 40 points in the period. The full court press played by Nashville overwhelmed the...
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Jan. 20
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Elgas lifts Badgers over Scrappers in Nashville
NASHVILLE — Sophomore James Elgas was electrifying in the Arkadelphia Badgers’ 64-54 win over the Nashville Scrappers (6-9). Elgas’ scrappy 21-point outing led the Badgers in an off shooting night for the rest of the team. “There may have been times where he forced a little bit,”...
Kingsland woman dies in Hwy 167 collision
A two-car collision claimed the life of a South Arkansas woman Friday evening in rural Grant County. Janet Gaddy, 61, of Kingsland, was killed Jan. 20 on U.S. Highway 167. According to a fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, Gaddy was traveling southbound in a Chevy Equinox when the driver of a northbound Toyota Corolla crossed the center line and collided head-on with Gaddy’s vehicle.
KARK reporter killed in accident got her start at Henderson
As a freshman, Haven Hughes stepped onto Henderson State University’s campus knowing exactly what she wanted to do after college. She wanted to be a television news reporter, and that’s just what she did. Hughes, who graduated in 2022, landed a position as a reporter for KARK 4 soon after graduating.
