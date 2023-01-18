Read full article on original website
Related
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Lawmaker Introduces Library Funding Bill
A new measure working its way through the state legislature seeks to increase funding for all eligible public libraries across Montana, even if the bill won’t benefit those in its sponsor’s own district. Introduced by Courtenay Sprunger, R-Kalispell, House Bill 91 would raise ImagineIF Libraries’ state funding level...
Flathead Beacon
Luring Out-of-State Professionals is Just the First Step in Solving Montana’s Health Worker Shortage
Jenna Eisenhart spent nearly six years as a licensed therapist in Colorado before deciding to move to a place with a greater need for her services. She researched rural states facing a shortage of behavioral health providers and accepted a job as a lead clinical primary therapist at Shodair Children’s Hospital in Helena, Montana, in January 2018.
Comments / 1