Montana State

Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Lawmaker Introduces Library Funding Bill

A new measure working its way through the state legislature seeks to increase funding for all eligible public libraries across Montana, even if the bill won’t benefit those in its sponsor’s own district. Introduced by Courtenay Sprunger, R-Kalispell, House Bill 91 would raise ImagineIF Libraries’ state funding level...
KALISPELL, MT

