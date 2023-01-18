Deputies search for man last seen leaving work in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a man who was last seen leaving work Monday in Spartanburg County.
According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Shawn Ray was last seen leaving Signature Automotive at 213 S Blackstock Road.
Deputies said he was driving his black 2017 Acura TLX, SC Tag MXY836.
Anyone with information about Ray’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt E Renneker at (864) 503-4576.
Editor's Note: The license plate number has been corrected to reflect the changes by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
