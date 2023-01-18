ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Deputies search for man last seen leaving work in Spartanburg Co.

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a man who was last seen leaving work Monday in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Shawn Ray was last seen leaving Signature Automotive at 213 S Blackstock Road.

Deputies said he was driving his black 2017 Acura TLX, SC Tag MXY836.

Black Acura (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about Ray’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt E Renneker at (864) 503-4576.

Editor’s Note: The license plate number has been corrected to reflect the changes by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

WSPA 7News

