Woman robbed at gunpoint in downtown Peoria Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint early Friday evening. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6 p.m. Friday, police were called to the scene of the crime at the intersection of NE Jefferson and Main Streets in downtown Peoria.
Peoria man arrested on multiple gun charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on multiple gun charges during a traffic stop near Mission Road and Newman Parkway at 2:14 a.m. Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, 39-year-old Jason Vance was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving on a suspended license and two warrants on file.
Sheriff looks for suspect who burglarized same hardware store 6 times in 2 months
Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a suspect who apparently burglarized the same Lexington hardware store six times in the past two months. The latest burglary at the True Value Hardware store in Lexington happened early Friday. The same suspect appeared to be present during burglaries at the same store on Nov. 12, Nov. 21, Dec. 7, Dec. 25, and Jan. 4, according to the McLean County sheriff's office.
Galesburg man facing slew of drug and weapons charges after shooting at a residence
Shortly after 6:00 pm on Tuesday, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Pine Street for reports of a 21-year-old Galesburg man firing a gun at a residence. Just before 8:00 pm, police were notified of the suspect vehicle from the incident being parked at a pump at Shell Express with an intoxicated male driver. Police arrived and with guns drawn, ordered the male driver out of the vehicle and he was secured into handcuffs. Officers could smell fresh raw cannabis emitting from the vehicle, and the man admitted to having “weed” in the car, according to police reports. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 50 grams of raw cannabis, a digital scale, 7.5 grams of methamphetamine, two cell phones, $670 in cash, and a 9mm handgun with five rounds of ammunition that matched the original shooting report. The man was uncooperative with police saying he’s been at home all night. The man was charged with Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Violation of the FOID Card Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cannabis, and Possession of Cannabis with intent to deliver.
Police investigate armed robbery near Willow Knolls
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a business not far from the Willow Knolls Shopping Center was the victim of an armed robbery attempt Wednesday night. Police did not identify the business, but say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Baring Trace, not from from War Memorial Drive. A...
Police investigate early Friday ShotSpotter alert
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a 25-round ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of West Main Street at 12:41 a.m. Friday. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says no one was injured but a vehicle was hit by gunfire. The incident is under investigation.
2 arrested for possessing stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 17-year-olds were arrested earlier Wednesday for numerous offenses including possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Peoria Police say that at around 1:13 a.m., police observed a vehicle that was reported stolen from another jurisdiction. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver...
Pekin Police searching for person, vehicle involved in air conditioner theft
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Police in Pekin are looking for help identifying a man and/or the owner of a vehicle involved in the theft of an air conditioner. Police say that around 7 a.m. January 13, an unknown man was involved in the felony theft of an air conditioner that occurred on the south side of Pekin.
UPDATE: Peoria Police investigate bomb threat at Peoria hotel
4:14 pm UPDATE: Peoria Police say no one was injured in Thursday morning’s bomb threat to the Hotel Pere Marquette. In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Police say they were called around 7:45 AM to the hotel in reference to a fire alarm. Once they got there, they were...
Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in Goodwill vehicle break-in, theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an incident of vehicular break-in and theft that happened two months ago. Officials said that around 4 a.m. on Nov. 7, an unknown individual arrived at the Goodwill located at 2431 North Dirksen Parkway and broke the windows of […]
Pekin Police looking for air conditioner thief
PEKIN, Ill. – Police in Pekin want your help identifying who might have stolen some air conditioners. Police are using social media to share some security camera video of someone taking an air conditioner from a home they only identify as on the south side of Pekin, and loading it in to the back of a pickup truck.
ATM stolen from Woodford County bank
BENSON (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATM from a bank lobby. Woodford County Sheriff Matt Smith says police were notified just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday about an open door at the Flanagan State Bank of Benson at 403 State Street.
Peoria County Sheriff warns of blackmail scam targeting teen boys
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook Friday that “many local citizens” have been extorted via a blackmail scheme and warned what to do if it happens to you. According to the Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office has investigated several...
Hanna City man in fatal triple car crash had drugs in system, on probation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Court documents indicate the Hanna City man charged in Sunday’s fatal triple car crash on War Memorial Drive had opiates and amphetamines in his system, as well as an extensive criminal history. Jeremy Perry, 43, was allegedly fleeing from police more than 21 miles...
Police pursuits in question since fatal crash Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. – When do police agencies chase a suspect, and when do they not?. Those are questions that have been asked a lot following Sunday’s fatal accident at U.S. 150 and Koerner Road in Peoria — which started as a suspect fled the scene of a woman’s drug overdose treatment at the Shell Station on Kickapoo-Edwards Road.
One dead after fatal crash in McLean County
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is dead after a fatal crash Saturday in McLean County. According to a release from County Coroner Kathy Yoder, the crash happened on Route 24 at McLean County 2480 East (Route 24 between Gridley and Chenoa, Illinois). The time of the incident is currently unknown.
DEA confirms enforcement action in East Peoria parking lot
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms an incident at an East Peoria parking lot Thursday. In a statement, the DEA says they took enforcement action in a commercial parking lot in the 400 block of River Road, with the assistance of local law enforcement partner agencies.
