Sulphur Springs Police identified a suspect very quickly in the case of a bomb threat at Sulphur Springs Elementary School on January 18th. Sulphur Springs police then issued a warrant for Morgan Rechelle Durrett of Dallas, located the suspect and arrested her. It is not known at this time what connection, if any, that Durrett has with any student, teacher or staff member at SSES. The bomb threat was called in to the main office of the campus around 7:55am Wednesday morning, which sent teachers, staff, and police into an evacuation protocol with all students quickly and safely evacuated out of the buildings and evcntually across League Street to the League Street Church of Christ which provided a safe haven for those affected. Parents were notified via Skyward about the threat and that the remainder of the class day would be cancelled, and insturcting parents to come pick up their children in the church parking lot.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO