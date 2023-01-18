Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ssnewstelegram.com
Arrest made in bomb threat case
A 36-year-old Dallas woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a bomb threat called in to Sulphur Springs Elementary. In a call to SSES, made while students were being dropped off at the school Wednesday morning, a caller allegedly claimed there was a bomb in the building. “Our staff...
Police: 2 arrested after drug bust in East Texas
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after a drug bust in East Texas. According to Mount Pleasant Police Department, a narcotics search warrant was executed in the city on Friday in the 1500 block of South O’Tyson Avenue, leading to the arrest of two people. During the search, police seized over five […]
ketk.com
KETK GIVES BACK: Titus County Sheriff’s Office
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – This week, KETK recognized the Titus County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with Lieutenant Chris Bragg about the department and the programs they have going on. Bragg gave a brief overview of the department and shared his favorite thing about being a part of...
KXII.com
Paris Police place cop on paid administrative leave after confrontation with Lamar County resident
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police placed one of its officers on paid administrative leave while it said it conducts a review of an encounter between the cop and a Lamar County resident, whose son was paralyzed in an officer-involved shooting. Belcher: “Seemed like we helped you out pretty good...
easttexasradio.com
Woman Shot In Diana
A Longview man is in the Upshur County Jail after a shooting in Diana. Deputies responded to the disturbance on Hwy 154 and found a 28-year-old woman from Center, TX, who someone had shot during the incident. They also fired gunshots at four other people at the residence, but they were not injured. Authorities charged 43-year-old Reginald Perry with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Arrest Made in Sulphur Springs School Bomb Threat
Sulphur Springs Police identified a suspect very quickly in the case of a bomb threat at Sulphur Springs Elementary School on January 18th. Sulphur Springs police then issued a warrant for Morgan Rechelle Durrett of Dallas, located the suspect and arrested her. It is not known at this time what connection, if any, that Durrett has with any student, teacher or staff member at SSES. The bomb threat was called in to the main office of the campus around 7:55am Wednesday morning, which sent teachers, staff, and police into an evacuation protocol with all students quickly and safely evacuated out of the buildings and evcntually across League Street to the League Street Church of Christ which provided a safe haven for those affected. Parents were notified via Skyward about the threat and that the remainder of the class day would be cancelled, and insturcting parents to come pick up their children in the church parking lot.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Bookings
Bond has been set for the Dallas woman accused of phoning in a bomb threat to the Sulphur Springs Elementary School. Thirty-six-year-old Morgan Rechelle Durrett remains in the Hopkins County in lieu of $100,000 bond. It is not yet known what connection, if any, that Durrett has with any student, teacher or staff member at the elementary school.
Longview man arrested after shooting leaves woman injured
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is in police custody after allegedly shooting at several people and striking one during a “family disturbance” in Diana on Monday. 43-year-old Reginald Perry of Longview was arrested and ultimately put into the Upshur County Jail on the following charges: According to Upshur County authorities, deputies responded to […]
Dallas woman arrested after bomb threat leads to evacuation of East Texas elementary school
UPDATE: Authorities said an arrest warrant was issued for a 36-year-old Dallas woman after a bomb threat caused Sulphur Springs Elementary to evacuate all students early Wednesday morning. According to Sulphur Springs Police Department, the warrant lead to Morgan Rechelle Durrett being escorted back to Sulphur Springs and booked into Hopkins County Jail on a […]
UPDATE: Woman arrested for terroristic threat after alleged bomb threat toward Sulphur Springs ISD
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — One person has been arrested following a bomb threat investigation at Sulphur Springs ISD. According to the Sulphur springs Police Department Facebook, officers began investigating the origin of the threat after it was made toward Sulphur Springs Elementary School on Wednesday morning. The threat caused the campus to be evacuated and the students were released early.
2 Arrested on Possession Charges
January 18, 2023 – Two individuals were arrested on possession charges, a Dallas man and a woman were found to be in possession of marijuana. They tried to conceal the contraband from the arresting officer during a routine traffic stop, according to the arrest report. I-30 East Traffic Stop.
KXII.com
Reoccurring 911 outages impacting Grayson County callers
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Some 911 callers in Grayson County got unexpected answers at the other end of the line recently. “They would receive a busy signal,” said Sgt. Brett Mullen with Sherman Police. “This last one was a little bit different. The calls were being forwarded to a national 911 service.”
KTRE
Animal dumping persistent problem for most East Texas counties
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in some East Texas counties say ‘it’s a problem that never seems to go away: animal abandonment or dumping. It continues to go on in rural East Texas counties, and comes at a cost to homeowners, law enforcement and animal care facilities.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 18)
Paris Police spoke with the victim of fraud at 3:42 Tuesday afternoon in the 1300 block of NE Loop 286. The victim reported that someone had forged two checks on their business account that totaled over $13,000. The incident is under investigation. Paris Police spoke with the victim of credit/debit...
easttexasradio.com
One Dead In Fannin County Crash
One person was killed Monday night in a collision between a tractor pulling a homemade trailer and an 18-wheeler on Hwy 78 near FM 1396 in Fannin County. State Troopers say the tractor was traveling without lights or reflective emblems and was attempting a turn when it was struck from behind by the 18-wheeler. The driver of the tractor, 60-year-old Nicolas Gamez Santana of Bonham, was pronounced dead at the scene. The big rig driver, 65-year-old William Bailey Isham of Greenville, was not injured. The investigation is continuing.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Man Guilty of Theft From Red River Valley Fair Association
Back in September, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested for stealing more than $2500 but less than $30,000 from the Red River Valley Fair Association where Steven was Executive Director and Susan was his Executive Assistant. Steven pleaded guilty this week and was sentenced to 5 years felony probation and ordered to pay $11,000 restitution with the first payment of $2000 due within 30 days. Susan’s case is still pending.
KXII.com
Bryan County Deputy memorialized with stretch of U.S. Highway 70 Bypass
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A section of the U.S. Highway 70 Bypass was dedicated as the Deputy Jarid Taylor Memorial Highway during a ceremony on Jan. 14. Jan. 14 marked the three year anniversary of Deputy Taylor’s death, when he died in a crash on the way to an emergency call.
easttexasradio.com
Statement From Sulphur Springs ISD On Bomb Threat To The Elementary School
Wednesday morning, during drop-off time, Sulphur Springs Elementary School (SSES) received a call stating there was a bomb in the building. Our staff quickly initiated their evacuation protocol and began getting students and staff out of the building. Students were then safely escorted across the street to League Street Church of Christ.
KXII.com
Man arrested for assaulting elderly and disabled victim, police say
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted an elderly and disabled man Thursday. Police said 45-year-old Jeffery Ross is facing charges for injury to a disabled individual. According to a press release, police received information from Adult Protective Services (APS) about an assault...
316 Acres of Waterfront Freedom For Sale in Alba, Texas
I think I have finally found a home on a giant piece of property that checks every box you could want located in Alba, Texas. This place gives you plenty of privacy, it’s got so many amenities to keep everyone comfortable, plus it offers amazing opportunities to go hunting and fishing on the property. If you’re in the market for a luxury home in Texas this is one that you will have to look at seriously putting in an offer.
Comments / 0