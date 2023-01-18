Read full article on original website
Popculture
Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Breaks Her Silence Over Mother's Death
Riley Keough is paying tribute to her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, following her shocking death last week. Keough, 33, broke her public silence Friday morning by sharing a throwback photo of herself as a young girl looking into her mother's eyes as Presley smiled down at her. Keough simply captioned the photo with a red heart.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Naomi Judd’s Family ‘Deeply Distressed’ After Tabloids Publish Death Scene Photos
Naomi Judd's family members are speaking out after several celebrity tabloids have posted photos of the late singer's death scene, as well as the contents of a note she reportedly left behind. In a post to Ashley Judd's Instagram, the family lambast the most recent coverage of Judd's death as...
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
'Sister Wives' star Gwendlyn says it's 'ironic' that Kody and Robyn 'don't believe in vaccines' despite their strict COVID rules
The "Sister Wives" star also said that she thinks Kody didn't visit her and her siblings during COVID because he "prefers to spend time" with Robyn.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z Were ‘Going at It’ While Recording ‘I Love the Dough’
The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z had a relationship dating back to before they were rappers. Once Jay-Z had become a rapper, the two teamed up for the song 'I Love the Dough.'
