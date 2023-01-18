Tuesday's Top Prep Performers from basketball, soccer, wrestling and water polo
Tuesday's highlights from high school sports:
GIRLS SOCCER
- Avery Oder scored two goals, Sarah Spears finished with a goal and assist, and Kailey Supa and Scarlette Druian had assists as Oaks Christian (12-2-1, 5-0-0) earned a 3-0 win over Westlake (9-1-2, 3-1-1) in a showdown for first place in the Marmonte League.
- Aria Sengupta scored the lone goal off an by assist by Maya Scoralle and Jamie Campbell earned the shutout in net to lead Newbury Park (6-7-0, 1-4-0) to a 1-0 win over Thousand Oaks (2-9-2, 0-3-2) in a Marmonte League match.
- Gabby Jensen scored the lone goal and Carly Hauser and Addison Kloch had strong games to lead Agoura (7-3-2, 2-2-1) to a 1-0 victory over Calabasas (7-4-4, 1-2-2) in a Marmonte League match.
- Kimberly Chavarria had a goal and an assist, Amalia Nolan, Abigail Wood and Natalia Donnelly scored goals, and Tatiana Padilla, Reagan Espinosa and Desire Lopez had assists to lead Buena (9-3-0, 6-2-0) to a 4-0 win over Dos Pueblos in a Channel League match.
- Michelle Monroy and Valeria López both had a goal and an assist and Jessica Aguilar scored a goal to lead Pacifica to a 3-1 win over Santa Barbara in a Channel League match.
- Natalie Garcia Hernandez, Tanaya Moreno, and Veronica Baehr played well for Rio Mesa in its 2-0 loss to San Marcos in a Channel League match.
- Nelissa Pulido had a goal and an assist, Janessah Gonzalez and Erika Flores scored goals, and Presley Alvarado had an assist to lead unbeaten Santa Clara (8-0-1, 4-0-1) to a 3-1 win over St. Bonaventure in a Tri-Valley League match.
- Lily Shadden had a goal and two assists and Claire Meehan and Adrianna Rodriguez scored goals to lead Foothill Tech to a 3-1 victory over Grace Brethren in a Tri-Valley League match.
- Jane Staley scored two goals and Brianna Bergstrom had a goal to lead La Reina (3-3-0, 3-1-0) to a 3-0 win over Beacon Hill in a Frontier League match.
BOYS SOCCER
- Christian Escarcega had two goals and an assist, Ruben Martinez, Justin Cruz and Abraham Servin each scored two goals, Christian Carbajal had a goal and an assist, Anthony Castellanos scored a goal, Andres Martinez and Pabel Ayala each finished with three assists, and Adrian Docen added an assist to lead Oxnard (14-2-5, 7-1-0) to a 10-1 win over Ventura in a Channel League match.
- Angel Ortiz had a goal and an assist, Andy Martinez and Michael Sauceda scored goals, Juan Larios and Adrian Arroyo had assists, and Jose Hernandez, Emiliano Rivera, Nehemias Magaña and Omar Ochoa played well to lead Pacifica to a 3-1 victory over Santa Barbara in a Channel League match.
- Nathan Lopez converted a penalty kick to help Buena (10-9-2, 3-3-2) earn a 1-1 draw with Dos Pueblos in a Channel League match.
- Evan Sanchez and Jesse Davis scored goals in the final five minutes and Dylan Svardburger and Kevin Zendejas had assists to lift Agoura (6-3-3, 3-0-2) to a 2-1 victory over Calabasas (3-7-3, 1-3-1) in a Marmonte League match.
- Jake Lewis scored the lone goal in the first half and senior goalkeeper Dylan Roslauski stopped a penalty kick with eight minutes left to lead Newbury Park (4-2-3, 2-1-2) to a 1-0 win over Thousand Oaks (8-6-2, 2-3-0) in a Marmonte League match.
- Matheus Gamble finished with two goals and three assists, Merric Bayless had two goals and an assist, and Nico Flores scored a goal as Foothill Tech (6-7-1, 4-1-0) rallied from a 4-1 halftime deficit to beat Dunn 5-4 in a Tri-Valley League match.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Lola Donez finished with 18 points and six steals, Omamoke Okah had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Faith O’Daniel scored 11 points to lead Oaks Christian (13-5, 5-0) to a 50-38 win over Westlake (16-5, 4-1) in a battle for first place in the Marmonte League.
- Greta Heath had 10 points and 10 rebounds, Olivia Antu and Dana Cruz each scored six points, Skylar Komatsu finished with five points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists, and Kimiko Carmer had two points, 12 rebounds and four assists to lead Newbury Park (6-15, 1-4) to a 38-35 victory over Thousand Oaks in a Marmonte League game. Hailey Lauritzen had 10 points and 17 rebounds for the Lancers (12-11, 0-5).
- Jamilyn Carton scored 19 points, Helena Koubek had 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals, and Amailee Crisp had nine points and seven rebounds for Agoura (12-10, 2-3) in its 66-61 overtime loss to Calabasas (17-5, 3-2) in a Marmonte League game.
- Kai Staniland had 19 points and five rebounds, Skyler Knight had 14 points and six rebounds, and Sarah Beckman finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead Ventura (13-8, 5-3) to a 50-33 win over Pacifica in a Channel League game. Haven Ramirez finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two assists and Mimi Moon had 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Tritons (12-6, 5-2).
- Karisma Lewis finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, Riannah Lopez had 11 points and three steals, and Skye Thomas had 11 points and four rebounds to lead Buena (10-8, 5-3) to a 42-25 win over Santa Barbara in a Channel League game.
- Sofia Salgado had 16 points and four rebounds, Mika Jarrett had 15 points and six assists, Kristan Yumul had 11 points and four assists, and Azalea Kubic finished with nine points, five assists and four steals for Oxnard (14-6, 5-2) in its 61-57 loss to San Marcos (9-6, 4-2) in a Channel League game.
- Miahnna Galvan finished with 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, Alyssa Garcia scored 17 points, and Jalynn Rico had 15 points to lead first-place Santa Paula (9-8, 6-0) to a 55-30 win over Fillmore in a Citrus Coast League game. Aryanne Munoz had 12 points and two steals, Nataly Vigil finished with seven points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two assists, Erika Sanchez had five points, eight rebounds and three assists, Analise Luna added four points, nine rebounds and two steals, and Marissa Lugo contributed two points and four rebounds for the Flashes (3-13, 1-7).
- Rachel Patrykus finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, Addy Crawford had eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks, Savvy Simmonds had six points and two steals, Zoe Sercu had four points and four rebounds, and Mylah Cueva added three assists and three steals to lead Villanova Prep to a 41-11 win over Ojai Valley in a nonleague game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Elias Chin finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, Jacob Kjarval had 22 points and four assists, and Trent MacLean had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead first-place Thousand Oaks (18-4, 5-0) to a 73-62 win over Newbury Park in a Marmonte League game. Noah Cotton scored 22 points, Cooper Lucas had 14 points and Charlie Muir had 12 points for the Panthers (14-9, 0-5).
- Zane Miller scored 19 points, Zach Ourfalian had 18 points, Nasir Meyer finished with 17 points, and Leo Woronov and Iggy Spayne each added seven points to lead Agoura (14-8, 4-1) to a 70-60 win over Calabasas in a Marmonte League game. Gavin Murphy had a game-high 27 points and Harrison Henderson scored 13 points for the Coyotes (14-7, 2-3).
- Isayah Garcia scored 14 points, Troy McGovern had 13 points and Stevie Prudholme and Connor Claeys each contributed five points to lead Oaks Christian (17-6, 2-3) to a 46-35 victory over Westlake in a Marmonte League game. Austin Maziasz had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Kayden Elsokary finished with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Warriors (14-9, 2-3).
- Dylan Benner had 15 points and seven rebounds, Kaden Glover finished with 11 points and seven rebounds, and Sam Seiden, Jaden Whitehead and Dony Clark each scored 10 points to lead St. Bonaventure (14-8, 3-1) to an 81-30 win over Santa Clara in a Tri-Valley League game.
BOYS WRESTLING
- Juan Zarate, Ed Cruz, Joshua Cruz, Isaiah Bautista, and Vinicio Valdez each won by pin and David Perez had a key victory as Rio Mesa defeated San Marcos 54-18 in a Channel League meet.
- Buena defeated Santa Barbara 54-25 in a Channel League meet.
GIRLS WRESTLING
- Buena defeated Santa Barbara 48-12 in a Channel League meet.
GIRLS WATER POLO
- Agoura defeated Calabasas 22-3 in a Marmonte League game.
- Hannah Tully-Giles scored five goals and Ida Tully-Giles made 14 saves to lead Villanova Prep to a 10-2 win over Cate in a Tri-Valley League game.
- Gabby Nolasco had four goals, three steals and an ejection drawn to lead Santa Paula (10-10, 2-2) to a 9-4 in a Citrus Coast League game.
