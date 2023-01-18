Arizona Cardinals nominate Basha's Chris McDonald for Don Shula NFL HS football COY award

It's been a surreal year for Chris McDonald, who led Chandler Basha to its first Open Division state football championship. The honors keep coming in for him.

Since being named by The Arizona Republic as the Arizona high school football Coach of the Year , McDonald was nominated by the Arizona Cardinals for the Don Shula NFL High School Football Coach of the Year Award.

Each NFL team nominates a high school football coach from their state to be a finalist. It is named after the former Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins coach who is the winningest coach in NFL history.

Character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success all factor into honoring the coach, according to a news release. This year, two high school football coaches will be honored, one from the AFC and one from the NFC.

The winners will be invited to the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas on Feb. 5 and will be recognized. The winners also will each receive $15,000 to go to their high school football program and a $10,000 cash award. The other 30 NFL club nominees will receive a $1,000 cash award and will also attend Super Bowl 57 as special guests of the NFL. That won't be a far trip for McDonald with the Super Bowl being played in Glendale.

Basha made history this season by reaching the state final for the first time and then winning it in the eight-team Open Division featuring the state's top teams, capping it with a 28-21 win over defending Open state champion Scottsdale Saguaro .

"It's a reflection of the program and a lot of time and effort people put into it," McDonald said. "I'm very blessed, honored. It's kind of surreal."

McDonald feels it's a total program honor to receive this kind of recognition.

"There's a lot of people and players that obviously had a big part in it," McDonald said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals nominate Basha's Chris McDonald for Don Shula NFL HS football COY award