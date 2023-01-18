Fairfield making noise in South Bend Tribune's girls basketball power rankings

Fairfield will not be a team anyone will want to face come postseason time.

Just ask Central Noble.

The red-hot Falcons handed Class 2A No. 1 Central Noble just its second loss of the season, both to Fairfield, with a dominating 51-23 victory Tuesday night in a huge Northeast Corner Conference game at Central Noble.

Notebook:Justyce and Shaunte Williams help spark Jimtown resurgence

Coach Brodie Garber's Falcons, ranked No. 7 in Class 3A, improved to 19-2 overall and went to 8-0 in the NECC. Fairfield, which lost in the Class 2A semistate last season, won the NECC Tourney title Saturday with a 56-42 win over Central Noble.

Fairfield sits at No. 5 this week in our list of top area squads.

Here's the Tribune's Top 10 girls basketball teams:

1. South Bend Washington (19-0)

The Panthers hosted Class 4A No. 5 Fort Wayne Northrop Wednesday night. Washington will look to finish undefeated in the NIC with a league game versus Jimtown at home Friday night.

2. Marian (17-5)

The Knights, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, picked up a 58-45 win over non-conference foe NorthWood Tuesday night. Marian has won four in a row.

3. Northridge (17-4)

The Raiders, who are ranked No. 16 in Class 4A, play Northern Lakes Conference foe Mishawaka Friday night. Northridge is allowing just 40 ppg.

4. Penn (14-5)

The surging Kingsmen took a six-game winning streak into NIC clash at Elkhart Wednesday night.

5. Fairfield (19-2)

The Falcons, who are No. 7 in Class 3A, topped league foe Central Noble Tuesday night 51-23 in Albion. Bailey Willard had 17 points and Brea Garber 16 to lead Fairfield, which took over first place in the NECC with the huge road win.

6. Elkhart (12-7)

The Lions hosted Penn in a key NIC clash Wednesday night. Coach Will Coatie's team had won five of its last seven games.

7. NorthWood (11-10)

The Panthers lost 58-45 to Marian in non-conference play Tuesday night. It was the fourth straight loss for NorthWood.

8. LaVille (13-6)

The Lancers opened play in the Bi-County Tourney by downing Oregon-Davis 47-28 Tuesday night. LaVille will play in the tourney semifinals at home Friday night,

9. Mishawaka (11-8)

The Cavemen picked up a big 55-51 win over Adams in a non-conference contest Tuesday night. Mishawaka snapped a four game losing streak.

10. Bethany Christian (18-2)

The Bruins, ranked No. 8 in Class 1A, beat Class 4A Concord 42-24 Tuesday night. Bethany picked up a key 42-26 win over possible sectional foe Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian last week. Bethany junior star Zoe Willems scored her 1,000th career point Saturday in a conference win over South Bend Trinity. The Bruins claimed the Hoosier Plains Conference title with the league victory too.

Others to watch: New Prairie (12-7), South Central (17-3), Goshen (11-9)