ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Fairfield making noise in South Bend Tribune's girls basketball power rankings

By Scott Davidson, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmWiU_0kJ89l9o00

Fairfield will not be a team anyone will want to face come postseason time.

Just ask Central Noble.

The red-hot Falcons handed Class 2A No. 1 Central Noble just its second loss of the season, both to Fairfield, with a dominating 51-23 victory Tuesday night in a huge Northeast Corner Conference game at Central Noble.

Notebook:Justyce and Shaunte Williams help spark Jimtown resurgence

Coach Brodie Garber's Falcons, ranked No. 7 in Class 3A, improved to 19-2 overall and went to 8-0 in the NECC. Fairfield, which lost in the Class 2A semistate last season, won the NECC Tourney title Saturday with a 56-42 win over Central Noble.

Fairfield sits at No. 5 this week in our list of top area squads.

Here's the Tribune's Top 10 girls basketball teams:

1. South Bend Washington (19-0)

The Panthers hosted Class 4A No. 5 Fort Wayne Northrop Wednesday night. Washington will look to finish undefeated in the NIC with a league game versus Jimtown at home Friday night.

2. Marian (17-5)

The Knights, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, picked up a 58-45 win over non-conference foe NorthWood Tuesday night. Marian has won four in a row.

3. Northridge (17-4)

The Raiders, who are ranked No. 16 in Class 4A, play Northern Lakes Conference foe Mishawaka Friday night. Northridge is allowing just 40 ppg.

4. Penn (14-5)

The surging Kingsmen took a six-game winning streak into NIC clash at Elkhart Wednesday night.

5. Fairfield (19-2)

The Falcons, who are No. 7 in Class 3A, topped league foe Central Noble Tuesday night 51-23 in Albion. Bailey Willard had 17 points and Brea Garber 16 to lead Fairfield, which took over first place in the NECC with the huge road win.

6. Elkhart (12-7)

The Lions hosted Penn in a key NIC clash Wednesday night. Coach Will Coatie's team had won five of its last seven games.

7. NorthWood (11-10)

The Panthers lost 58-45 to Marian in non-conference play Tuesday night. It was the fourth straight loss for NorthWood.

8. LaVille (13-6)

The Lancers opened play in the Bi-County Tourney by downing Oregon-Davis 47-28 Tuesday night. LaVille will play in the tourney semifinals at home Friday night,

9. Mishawaka (11-8)

The Cavemen picked up a big 55-51 win over Adams in a non-conference contest Tuesday night. Mishawaka snapped a four game losing streak.

10. Bethany Christian (18-2)

The Bruins, ranked No. 8 in Class 1A, beat Class 4A Concord 42-24 Tuesday night. Bethany picked up a key 42-26 win over possible sectional foe Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian last week. Bethany junior star Zoe Willems scored her 1,000th career point Saturday in a conference win over South Bend Trinity. The Bruins claimed the Hoosier Plains Conference title with the league victory too.

Others to watch: New Prairie (12-7), South Central (17-3), Goshen (11-9)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Notre Dame football: CJ Carr undercover recruiting?

Notre Dame football arguably landed its most important prospect from the class of 2024 very early in the cycle; he seems as locked in as possible. Like Drayk Bowen last year and Blake Fisher in years past, CJ Carr is recruiting his fellow classmates hard. Not known to many is that he has an inside track, thanks to Pylon 7on7 Football.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Scorebook Live

Nine Indiana wrestlers in national rankings

This week's SBLive national high school wrestling rankings have dropped and there are nine wrestlers from the state of Indiana who made the lists, including six from reigning state champion Crown Point. Here's a quick look at who made the cut: 106 pounds Brownsburg freshman Revin Dickman checks in ...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Woman arrested on drug charges in Mishawaka

Brey talked about his goals for the rest of the season while addressing the media on Friday about his decision to leave the program after the season. Mike Brey spoke with the media on Friday about his decision to step away from the Notre Dame men’s basketball program at the end of the season.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey to leave program at end of season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mike Brey is stepping away as head coach of the Notre Dame men’s basketball team at the end of the 2022-2023 season. The announcement was confirmed in a press release sent out by Notre Dame Athletics on Thursday evening. Brey will meet with the media on Friday at 11 a.m., where more details are expected. The event will be live streamed for the public on UND.com.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey makes major decision

Longtime Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey is planning to retire at the end of the season. Brey will retire at the end of the season, the school confirmed Thursday in a statement. Athletic director Jack Swarbrick said both sides agreed it was a good time for a “transition in the program’s leadership” and that... The post Notre Dame coach Mike Brey makes major decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in the country, is announcing an expansion to help connect Michiana with the rest of the country. The intercity bus service is partnering with Miller Transportation and will better connect South Bend with two dozen cities across the Midwest.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Fox 59

Accumulating snow comes to Indiana Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS – Two pieces of energy will converge on Indiana Sunday morning, which will lead to light accumulating snow across most of the state. A storm system originating in the Central US and another in the Gulf will both pass through Indiana on Sunday and lead to accumulating snow. Snowfall is expected to begin early Sunday morning between around 3-5am. Snowfall will generally remain light, but it will be steady at times across the state. The steadier snow will fall for several hours, beginning to wrap up in the late morning. A widespread 0.5-1.5″ of snow will fall across the state. That being said, there may be a couple narrow bands of moderate snowfall that would account for slightly higher amounts of up to 2-3″. Those bands are expected to line up across North Central Indiana and Southeastern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana

This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Several snow days for Indiana in the forecast

INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for snow showers to enter the Hoosier state. Sunday is the first day of several with at least some snow in the forecast. Snow moves in late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. If you’re up late enough, you may see the snow just starting to fall tonight. Widespread snow is expected by Sunday morning around 8 a.m. Then it begins to taper off into the afternoon hours. This will leave us with very scattered mixed precipitation and snow flurries into Sunday evening.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious

Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

32-Year Indiana Fishing Record Broken Twice in Two Weeks

The Indiana burbot record held since 1990 was broken twice in a matter of two weeks. Indiana Department of Natural Resources Facebook Post:. Breaking a 32-year state record by 2.5 pounds, Valparaiso resident Scott Skafar caught a 10.2-pound burbot in Lake Michigan, Dec. 30. Skafar broke the record twice that day after catching a second burbot that broke the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Valparaiso man arrested after leading police on chase in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Valparaiso man was arrested after he led police on a chase in LaPorte County on Friday evening. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was driving near the 5000 south block of U.S. 35 just before 6:40 p.m. when he noticed another vehicle was speeding. He tried to stop the vehicle near Rachel Street, but the vehicle failed to stop, which led to a pursuit.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Alabama man clocked going 109 mph with kid in car on Indiana interstate

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Alabama man faces multiple OWI charges after he was clocked going 109 mph on I-65 in southern Indiana Wednesday morning. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper pulled the man over near the Jackson/Bartholomew county line. The driver, identified as Anthony Reed, 36, of Huntsville, showed signs he had been drinking. A BAC test showed .24%, well over the legal limit.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy