York, PA

York man pleads guilty to third-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Selvin McEwan

By Katia Parks, York Daily Record
 3 days ago

Christian Galarza-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and prohibited possession of a firearm in the murder of Selvin McEwan in a pre-trial conference Wednesday afternoon.

Rodriguez, 39, entered a plea deal of third-degree murder and possession of a firearm prohibited, and faces 15 years in state prison. He was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm prohibited, two counts of endangering another person and criminal homicide.

Rodriguez admitted to having a firearm that was prohibited and causing the death of McEwan but wanted to clarify his actions on the night of the crime.

"I didn't have a problem with him, and I want to clarify that to the family,” said Rodriguez. “I do admit that I had a firearm without a license, but I didn't intend to kill anyone."

Mullinix Court Case: Mother pleads guilty to child endangerment in death of Dante Mullinix

Galarza-Rodriguez Case: U.S. Marshals arrest York man in 2021 shooting death of Selvin McEwan

Day of the fatal shooting

On Oct. 3, 2021, York City Police were called at approximately 5:13 p.m . to a residence for a report of a domestic disturbance, but while en route, officers were informed that a shooting had occurred, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police found McEwan, 30, at the 200 block of East Poplar Street with gunshot wounds to his chest and torso. He was taken to York Hospital, where he died due to his injuries.

A woman told police that she called for help because McEwan had physically assaulted her. She suffered facial fractures and injuries that required medical treatment, according to officers.

Several people arrived at the residence during the incident. One of them was Galarza-Rodriguez, who pulled a knife while a witness was speaking with McEwan, trying to get him to leave. McEwan responded by pulling out two knives.

The witness was able to calm down the situation and took the knife from Galarza-Rodriguez, the affidavit states.

McEwan gathered some belongings to leave the house until things settled down, the affidavit states. That's when they heard the racking of a firearm. The witness saw Galarza-Rodriguez at the bottom of the stairs with a gun at his side.

"McEwan then produced two knives in what they believed to be in defense and walked onto the stairs and asked Galarza-Rodriguez if he was going to shoot him now," the affidavit states. "This is when Galarza-Rodriguez did shoot McEwan multiple times."

Two people were standing directly behind McEwan at the time, according to officers.

Police recovered five spent shell casings at the bottom of the stairway, the affidavit states.

Galarza-Rodriguez was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a felony drug conviction in 2012, the affidavit states.

Galarza-Rodriguez was arrested seven months later. On May 16, the U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force found him at the 300 block of East Cottage Place.

Read: York Water rate hikes coming: One borough will see an 83.4% increase

Impact Statements

The family of McEwan shared how the murder has affected them for the past year and three months.

As much as they do not agree with the sentence, they understand and accept any amount of years that he will serve in the death of their loved one.

“My brother’s life was wrongly taken from him," said Keyara McEwan, Selvin's younger sister. "He had no problems with anyone. The time he is given is not right, but I feel that since he pleaded guilty to murder, I am willing to accept whatever he gets."

Selvin's youngest sister, Kindeira McEwan, agreed that Rodriguez should serve more time.

“Fifteen years is not enough," said Kindeira. "My mom passed away when I was 5 years old. My brother was 13 years old. Selvan was the only one there for us that took care of us. Even though he didn't have to, he did. He never cried and he kept it to himself. I feel like he kept it all in so that he could take care of us.”

Rodriguez did not comment.

He received 15 to 30 years for third-degree murder and 5 to 10 years for the prohibited possession of a firearm. The sentences will be served concurrently.

York Daily Record

York Daily Record

