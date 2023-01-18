Food Made Fresh: Grain bowls a nutritious meal all in one dish

Grain bowls are a wonderful way to build a nutritious meal all in one dish. One typically consists of a few veggies, a grain, and a protein.

I like a leafy green veggie to get the bowl started. The grains I often use are rice, barley, and quinoa. But couscous is a nice change of pace for the grain, as in this recipe. Beans make a good protein choice, mixed with grains, or I’ll toss in a small handful of nuts.

With this simple method, the options for a good grain bowl are endless. Roasted root vegetables, brown rice, and shredded chicken, or a bowl made with corn, rice, and black beans topped with salsa and avocado couldn’t get any easier, or any tastier.

If you have a busy weekday schedule, a little meal-prep over the weekend will go a long way when making grain bowls. Prepared rice in the fridge, ready to heat, along with some roasted veggies, or even a rotisserie chicken, will make your grain bowl process super quick.

I’m crazy about the combination of couscous, garlic, olives, spinach, and almonds. I keep the couscous prepared in the fridge, with a container of fresh spinach, and an assortment of stuffed olives. In the pantry or freezer, I usually have some type of toasted almonds. In a matter of a couple of minutes, I can put together a fabulous lunch to carry to work, or a fast dinner on the go.

Grain bowls are sometimes topped with a dressing, but for this flavorful recipe, no dressing or topping is needed. Enjoy food made fresh!

Couscous and Spinach Grain Bowl

1 cup fresh spinach leaves

3/4 cup cooked couscous

1/4 cup sliced garlic-stuffed olives

2 tablespoons toasted almonds*

Place fresh spinach leaves into a good-size individual serving-size bowl.

Reheat couscous in the microwave for about 30 seconds or serve cold if desired. Note: Spinach can be slightly wilted, if you prefer, by heating it with the couscous.

Place couscous in the individual serving bowl with the spinach. Add sliced olives, and sprinkle on toasted almonds. Toss and serve. Makes 1 serving.

* Blue Diamond has an almond product that is prepared with olive oil, herbs, and garlic, that goes particularly well in this recipe.

ANGELINA LARUE is a food writer, recipe developer and author of “The Whole Enchilada Fresh and Nutritious Southwestern Cuisine.”