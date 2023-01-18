ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

New Mexico should join other states in paying legislators

By Diane Denish
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26QSY2_0kJ89O3D00

In November, my daughter was elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives. I was there to celebrate with her. The next morning, we wondered what the next steps would be. After all, the campaign was over, her opponent had conceded, and her new adventure was just ahead.

We didn’t wonder for long. The first call was from the Oklahoma House personnel office. The purpose was to get necessary information for the payroll system. Oklahoma pays their legislators. They also receive per diem during the session and are required to make a minimum 4% contribution to a state retirement plan. (The first salary was established when the constitution was written in 1907.)

This spurred my thinking about New Mexico, the only state in the country that does not pay a legislative salary. States bordering New Mexico pay salaries ranging from $7,200 a year to $40,000 plus per diem.

To be clear, New Mexico legislators get per diem and mileage for the session and for interim committee meetings they attend.

This year, New Mexico may take the first steps to establishing a legislative salary. Recent reports indicate Rep. Joy Garrett, D-Bernalillo, Rep. Angelica Rubio, D-Doña Ana, and others will make proposals addressing this issue.

Currently, Article IV, Section 10, of the state constitution outlines legislative pay in the form of per diem and mileage. It also states in subsection C, “No other compensation, perquisite or allowance.” So these proposals, called Joint Resolutions, will change this provision if approved by voters.

No doubt, there will be a robust debate about legislative pay and how to determine it. Some current proposals include:

  • Establishment of an independent compensation committee jointly appointed by members of the executive and legislative branch. This committee would be charged with using census data for household income to establish a salary. Their decision would be binding.
  • Charge the already established Ethics Commission with determining salaries using some of the same guidelines.
  • Require the compensation body to meet every two or four years to review compensation with the ability to raise or lower the compensation level by no more than 10%.

Other ideas that may be considered but have yet to surface in the proposals are requiring compensation committee members to have specific experience or expertise to design and review compensation plans and requiring legislators to make a minimum contribution to the Public Employees Retirement Account in addition to receiving a salary.

As with all legislation, there will be questions raised and innovative ideas proposed during the committee process and the floor debate. Because these bills are likely to be filed early there will be ample time to make it to a final vote.

If a joint resolution passes, the next big step will be to convince voters that legislators deserve to be paid. This will be the task for legislators.

Most studies show that voters give legislatures as a whole a low approval rating but in contrast give their hometown legislators much higher marks. Each legislator will need to take this proposal and their personal stories to their home districts. No doubt they will face tough questions.

New Mexico and Oklahoma are worlds apart when it comes to politics. Oklahoma is a solid red state while New Mexico is one of the bluest. But on the issue of legislative salaries Oklahoma has it right. Fifty-five years ago, they established an independent compensation board. Over the years Oklahoma voters have both approved and rejected increases in pay.

Oklahoma’s success can be a model for New Mexico. Give voters a well-crafted plan and let them decide.

Comments / 7

gern
3d ago

If they vote themselves a salary will they still receive their million dollar lifetime pension plan? The NM state representatives I know personally are both millionaires and have used their political positions to further their private businesses. Seems to me that they are being compensated already.

Reply
8
Related
krwg.org

Your Legislators- New Mexico State Senator Bill Soules

New Mexico's 60-day legislative session kicked off this week. On the season premiere of "Your Legislators" we feature an in depth conversation with Democratic State Senator William "Bill" Soules about the legislative session and issues facing New Mexico. Senator Soules chairs the Senate Education Committee. Anthony Moreno talks with Sen. Soules about education, public safety, and economic development on the program.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Alamogordo Conservative Daily

New Mexico Representative Gabe Vasquez A Hit Meeting Constituents

New Mexico’s Congressman from District 2, Gabe Vasquez is 3 weeks into office. His. first two weeks in Washington are finished. The first several days in limbo a Congress battled to elect a Speaker of the house. With that completed, swearing in done he said in a social media post: ”I’m finally getting settled in! I’m getting back to New Mexico this week to meet with constituents across the District and hear directly from them about our challenges and opportunities.”
errorsofenchantment.com

Tipping Point New Mexico episode 471: Paul Teller – Advancing American Freedom

On this week’s interview Paul talks to his old friend Paul Teller. The two Paul’s go back 20 years when Teller was staff director at the Republican Study Caucus, a conservative coalition of House Republicans in Congress. They discuss how the conservative movement has evolved since then and some of the issues and battles that led us to the current moment.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The 74

Native Leaders Say Tribal Education Trust Fund Would Be Game Changer

Education programs run by Native American tribes in New Mexico rely in part on money from the state, but accessing those dollars makes it difficult to complete all of the work they envision. Tribal leaders and advocates have long lobbied for a change. This year they want to make it happen. Each year, tribes can […]
ladailypost.com

Legislature: Bills Rolling In To Address Crime And Causes

Kieffer Nymark does push-ups during the physical assessment test Jan. 16 at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy. Legislators are weighing many get-tough measures to address crime in New Mexico, including funding to expanding police forces. Photo by Javier Gallegos/The Santa Fe New Mexican. NATHAN LEDERMAN. Santa Fe New Mexican.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Otero County Food Uncertainty Micro Farms A Critical Cog to Food Security

Farming has been a part of New Mexico for over 2,500 years, ever since Native Americans first grew corn, squash, and beans throughout the region. New Mexico has 23,800 family farms encompassing more than 49 million acres of farmland. Many of these farms and ranches have been in the same families for generations, urban micro farms are the new kid on the block in filling food deserts of fresh produce and eggs that exist in parts of New Mexico.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
Fairfield Sun Times

Proposed legislation would dramatically alter New Mexico’s principal oil and gas law

Lawmakers are considering measures that would dramatically redirect the Oil and Gas Act to protect the environment and the public. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) Three bills proposed for the New Mexico legislative session would shift the state’s focus on the oil and gas industry by emphasizing public safety and environmental protections, denying permits and increasing penalties for companies in violation of the law, and making it easier for citizen groups to sue scofflaw operators.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Center Square

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban

(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

New Mexico prepares for a drop in monthly SNAP benefits

The price of eggs has soared thanks to bird flu outbreaks and increased costs for producers. Pictured here, eggs at a grocery store in Albuquerque on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) More than half a million New Mexicans relying on food assistance will see...
NEW MEXICO STATE
searchlightnm.org

Who backed Solomon Pena’s campaign?

Before he was accused on Monday of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at elected officials’ homes, Solomon Pena mounted a modest campaign against a longtime incumbent in a solid blue Albuquerque district. He failed to make a strong showing at the ballot box, but that didn’t stop him from successfully courting one of New Mexico’s most influential conservative voices.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

It’s New Mexico tax season again, but there are some new changes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Taxation and Revenue Department starts taking personal income tax returns on Monday, January 23. Returns are due by April 18, 2023. But there are some important differences this time around. A big change is that most seniors don’t have to pay state taxes on 2022 social security retirement benefits, according […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Lujan Grisham calls on N.M. lawmakers to legally protect abortion rights during State of the State

From right, Speaker of the House Javier Martinez, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver (black shirt), former Rep. Brian Egolf, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Melanie Stansbury stand to applaud a line about abortion rights during Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address on Jan. 17, 2023 in Santa Fe. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 20 – Jan. 26

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 20 – 26. Albuquerque Jan. 20 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

New Mexico schools to take part in National School Choice Week

New Mexico families, students and educators will be raising awareness about school choice next week as part of National School Choice Week. National School Choice Week is Jan. 22-28 and is celebrated with school fairs, rallies, contests, talent shows; 185 events are planned at schools in New Mexico. All the...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local source for breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment in Carlsbad and the surrounding area.

 http://currentargus.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy