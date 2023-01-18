ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

WAFF

HPD Officer injured during shoplifter arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An alleged shoplifter was detained by the Huntsville Police Department on Friday afternoon. According to officials, the alleged shoplifting happened at 2801 S. Memorial Pkwy. at 4:47 p.m. The suspect hit the officers, officials say, while they were trying to take them into custody. Once assisting...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Statewide manhunt for murder suspect in North Alabama

A statewide manhunt for an armed and dangerous suspects ends in North Alabama. U.S. Marshalls arrested Corey Mahaffey in Hartselle Friday night. The Walker County Sheriff Nicke Smith says he was in contact with Mahaffey for most of the day Friday and that communication resulted in Smith contacting US Marshals Service.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

3 arrested in drug bust at Decatur apartment complex

Three men are facing multiple charges after police say they were caught in a vehicle containing drug paraphernalia, a stolen firearm and marijuana that had been packaged to sell. Decatur Police Department said its vice/narcotics unit received multiple complaints about drug activity in the parking lot of Parkway Place Apartments...
DECATUR, AL
radio7media.com

Florence Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Person

THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLICS HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING PERSON. BRIAN ROBERT COOPER WAS LAST SEEN ON JANUARY 17TH IN THE OF BLAZE DRIVE IN FLORENCE, ALABAMA AND HAS NOT RETURNED. HIS DIRECTION OF TRAVEL IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME. IF ANYONE HAS ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF BRIAN COOPER, PLEASE CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (256)760-6610.
FLORENCE, AL
AL.com

Morgan County man shot to death, 1 detained

One man is dead following a shooting Wednesday night in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened about 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of Curry Chapel Road in Somerville. Deputies arriving found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead....
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Jan. 20, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 20, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 19• theft of property-2nd degree; Radio Shack; miscellaneous; $1,696• theft by deception-3rd degree; person; cash; $1,000• theft of property-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; general merchandise; $661 Arrests Jan. 19Bradley, Jamie M.; 26• public intoxication Henderson, Shelia A.; 55• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree Moore, Tammy R.; 36• FTA- theft by deception-4th degree• FTA- insurance violation Golden, David G.; 47• FTA- driving while license suspended• FTA- insurance violation Leonard, Ashley S.; 34• theft of property-2nd degree Fanning, Nathan D.; 38• FTA- public intoxication• FTA- disorderly conduct• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Multiple drug-related agencies searching 2 Decatur residences

Local, state and federal agencies are serving search warrants at two residences in Decatur. The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, DEA and ATF are operating in the 2,000 block of Montgomery Street SW in Decatur, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday morning. In a tweet, the...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Muscle Shoals man charged with exposing himself in Florence park

A Shoals man is in trouble after Florence Police said he asked a woman for directions, then pulled out his privates in front of her. Police charged 49-year-old James McGuire with indecent exposure. They said he exposed himself to that 20-year-old woman, yesterday, at McFarland Park. They are now looking...
FLORENCE, AL

