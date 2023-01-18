THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLICS HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING PERSON. BRIAN ROBERT COOPER WAS LAST SEEN ON JANUARY 17TH IN THE OF BLAZE DRIVE IN FLORENCE, ALABAMA AND HAS NOT RETURNED. HIS DIRECTION OF TRAVEL IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME. IF ANYONE HAS ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF BRIAN COOPER, PLEASE CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (256)760-6610.

FLORENCE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO