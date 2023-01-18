Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Related
WAFF
HPD Officer injured during shoplifter arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An alleged shoplifter was detained by the Huntsville Police Department on Friday afternoon. According to officials, the alleged shoplifting happened at 2801 S. Memorial Pkwy. at 4:47 p.m. The suspect hit the officers, officials say, while they were trying to take them into custody. Once assisting...
WAAY-TV
Statewide manhunt for murder suspect in North Alabama
A statewide manhunt for an armed and dangerous suspects ends in North Alabama. U.S. Marshalls arrested Corey Mahaffey in Hartselle Friday night. The Walker County Sheriff Nicke Smith says he was in contact with Mahaffey for most of the day Friday and that communication resulted in Smith contacting US Marshals Service.
AL homicide suspect shoots his 2 kids, himself at Murfreesboro home, police say
Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Murfreesboro.
Two Decatur men arrested after drug bust
Two Decatur men were arrested on drug trafficking charges following a Thursday afternoon search of neighboring homes, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Man wanted for out-of-state gun charges arrested in Lauderdale County after search
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested a man wanted in Indiana after a traffic stop led to a pursuit and search of part of the county Friday night.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Officer suffers minor injuries in scuffle with suspect
A Huntsville Police Department officer suffered minor injuries Friday at Parkway Place Mall. An alleged shoplifter hit the officer while being taken into custody, police said. Additional officers arrived and assisted with the incident.
WAAY-TV
2 arrested on drug trafficking charges after searches at 2 Decatur residences reveal meth, pot
Two Decatur men are facing multiple charges, including drug trafficking, after law enforcement served search warrants at two homes in the city Thursday. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said nearly 3 pounds of methamphetamine was seized, along with marijuana, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia. Jail records show Edward Leonar Raybon,...
WAAY-TV
3 arrested in drug bust at Decatur apartment complex
Three men are facing multiple charges after police say they were caught in a vehicle containing drug paraphernalia, a stolen firearm and marijuana that had been packaged to sell. Decatur Police Department said its vice/narcotics unit received multiple complaints about drug activity in the parking lot of Parkway Place Apartments...
radio7media.com
Florence Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLICS HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING PERSON. BRIAN ROBERT COOPER WAS LAST SEEN ON JANUARY 17TH IN THE OF BLAZE DRIVE IN FLORENCE, ALABAMA AND HAS NOT RETURNED. HIS DIRECTION OF TRAVEL IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME. IF ANYONE HAS ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF BRIAN COOPER, PLEASE CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (256)760-6610.
Morgan County man shot to death, 1 detained
One man is dead following a shooting Wednesday night in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened about 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of Curry Chapel Road in Somerville. Deputies arriving found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead....
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Somerville man identified as victim of fatal Wednesday night shooting
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has identified Robert Daniel Keahey, 50, of Somerville as the victim found shot Wednesday night on Curry Chapel Road. The sheriff's office previously said "the shooter was identified and detained at the scene." No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, according to the...
Arrests and incidents reported Jan. 20, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 20, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 19• theft of property-2nd degree; Radio Shack; miscellaneous; $1,696• theft by deception-3rd degree; person; cash; $1,000• theft of property-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; general merchandise; $661 Arrests Jan. 19Bradley, Jamie M.; 26• public intoxication Henderson, Shelia A.; 55• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree Moore, Tammy R.; 36• FTA- theft by deception-4th degree• FTA- insurance violation Golden, David G.; 47• FTA- driving while license suspended• FTA- insurance violation Leonard, Ashley S.; 34• theft of property-2nd degree Fanning, Nathan D.; 38• FTA- public intoxication• FTA- disorderly conduct• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Falkville man killed in Cullman County crash
A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a Falkville man dead in Cullman County.
Pedestrian in wheelchair struck on University Drive
A person in a wheelchair was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on University Drive.
WAAY-TV
Multiple drug-related agencies searching 2 Decatur residences
Local, state and federal agencies are serving search warrants at two residences in Decatur. The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, DEA and ATF are operating in the 2,000 block of Montgomery Street SW in Decatur, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday morning. In a tweet, the...
WAAY-TV
Muscle Shoals man charged with exposing himself in Florence park
A Shoals man is in trouble after Florence Police said he asked a woman for directions, then pulled out his privates in front of her. Police charged 49-year-old James McGuire with indecent exposure. They said he exposed himself to that 20-year-old woman, yesterday, at McFarland Park. They are now looking...
Grand jury decides not to indict former Limestone County teacher
A Limestone County Grand Jury has declined to indict a former Limestone County teacher for allegedly having relations with a student.
Hazel Green mom, dad, two young sons dead in possible murder-suicide
A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, when her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities.
Non-profit hosts grocery giveaway in Decatur
One non-profit whose mission is bringing fresh groceries to those in need served the Decatur community Saturday morning.
radio7media.com
Muscle Shoals Police Seeking Qualified Applicants
THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF POLICE OFFICER. STARTING NON-CERTIFIED IN $20.01 CERTIFIED $28.12. APPLICATIONS DEADLINE IS FRIDAY JANUARY 27TH AT 4:30.
Comments / 0