cbs17
Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
WRAL
McDonald's employee shot in Raleigh
An employee at the McDonald's on Falls of Neuse Road was shot on Friday night. An employee at the McDonald's on Falls of Neuse Road was shot on Friday night.
5 of the largest snowstorms in Raleigh, NC's history - Exploring Raleigh's greatest snowstorms since 2000
When it comes to winter weather, North Carolina is known for its mild temperatures and the occasional snowfall. But how much does it snow in Raleigh? And what are the largest snow storms that Raleigh has seen? What's the largest snow storm you've seen in Raleigh?. While the Triangle area...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Another Broken Egg, Bocci Trattoria and Pizzeria, GG Taste of Chicago Fish & Chicken
Another Broken Egg in Raleigh, Bocci Trattoria and Pizzeria in Cary and GG Taste of Chicago Fish & Chicken in Durham get their grades. Another Broken Egg in Raleigh, Bocci Trattoria and Pizzeria in Cary and GG Taste of Chicago Fish & Chicken in Durham get their grades. Reporter: Keely...
Tracking egg prices at grocery stores in Raleigh, Cary
Each week, WRAL Smart Shopper compares grocery prices of staples like bread, eggs and milk at stores across the Triangle. The goal is to help shoppers track the change in prices over time and make a decision about where to shop each week. With egg costs soaring, here's a look...
Beloved Glenwood South restaurant has closed
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Glenwood South staple has closed its doors. Triangle Downtowner Magazine was the first to report the news of The Rockford's closure. The announcement was made via a press release Friday morning. The Rockford was the first restaurant and bar to open in Glenwood South. It...
US-1 flooded with motorcycles; witness describes around 2,000 bikers gathering for large ride
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of motorcycle riders headed north along US 1 in Wake County on Saturday afternoon captured the attention of drivers and onlookers. The motive for the ride was not known; however, the name 'Pagan' could be seen on the clothing of several bikers. The group...
J.B. Smoove to bring 'Physical Therapy Tour' to Carolina Theatre in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — J.B. Smoove is finally coming home to perform in his home state of North Carolina. On Saturday night, the Plymouth, North Carolina, native is bringing his “Physical Therapy Tour” to the Carolina Theatre in Durham. Smoove’s performance was initially scheduled for Oct. 1, 2022,...
Man shot in Raleigh, taken to hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. — A shooting occurred on Paula Street in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The call came in around 2:30. Authorities said a man was shot in the leg. The man was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. So far, no arrests have been made. It's unclear if...
cbs17
1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
WRAL
Foodie News: Merritt's Store food truck spotted in Chapel Hill
RALEIGH, N.C. — The 30th Annual Triangle Food & Wine Experience to benefit the Frankie Lemmon School & Developmental Center is Feb. 2-4. The three-day foodie-foray will feature lavish dinners and tastings and a grand auction. Each experience will spotlight local and visiting chefs like Ricky Moore, Ashley Christensen, Cheetie Kumar, Caroline Morrison, Sunny Gerhart, Steven Devereaux Greene, Oscar Diaz, Jake Wood, Matt Kelly and many more! Get details on all the events over those three days and tickets here. Tickets sales close on Jan. 25, so don’t delay!
Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters nationwide including in NC, see list
The Beaver Creek Stadium 12 theater in Apex is one of 39 theaters Regal Cinemas is closing across the United States.
Crash on I-540 sends one to hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Saturday morning crash on I-540 sent one person to the hospital. The wreck happened just before 1 a.m. in Raleigh near Falls of Neuse Road. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived and found a single vehicle heavily damaged and two lanes closed. Lanes have since reopened.
SUV wedged under truck, NC 210 closed near Angier
ANGIER, N.C. — An SUV was wedged under a large truck Friday morning on N.C. Highway 210 in Johnston County. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on N.C. 210 near Star Valley Drive, between Angier and McGee's Crossroads. Both directions of N.C. 210 were closed in the area. Very...
WRAL
Raleigh office complex fire causes heavy damage, draws 75 responders
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters responded to an office complex that went up in flames. The fire occurred just off Falls of Neuse Road in the 1100 block of Logger Court. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker got to the scene shortly before 10:30 Friday night. Witnesses say flames were...
McDonald’s employee shot in North Carolina; co-workers helped victim to safety in cooler after shooting
On Friday shortly after 7:45 p.m., police responded to a McDonald's on 9698 Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh, near Durant Road.
NC State Auditor Beth Wood crashed into his car. 'It's been pretty crazy'
RALEIGH, N.C. — Chris Valverde remembers the call he got that night in early December. How could he forget?. “I get a phone call from my daughter [who] literally … says, ‘There’s a car on top of the car,’” Valverde said. Valverde's car, which...
Truck crashes into Harnett County home
ANGIER, N.C. — A truck crashed into a home in Harnett County early Thursday morning. The crash happened before 5 a.m. on Highway 210, just outside of Angier. People were inside the house at the time of the crash. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to state troopers.
Silver Alert: Man, 75, last seen at Union Station in downtown Raleigh may suffer from dementia
RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons on Friday issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old man believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's. Anthony Morris Georges is described as a Black man with short, black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
cbs17
3 injured in Johnston County wreck that involved tractor-trailer, pickup, and an SUV
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital after a three-vehicle wreck Friday morning in Johnston County. The wreck involved a tractor-trailer, a pickup truck, and an SUV, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. Troopers received a call about the wreck at 6:37 a.m. According to the...
