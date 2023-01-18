ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Tracking egg prices at grocery stores in Raleigh, Cary

Each week, WRAL Smart Shopper compares grocery prices of staples like bread, eggs and milk at stores across the Triangle. The goal is to help shoppers track the change in prices over time and make a decision about where to shop each week. With egg costs soaring, here's a look...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Beloved Glenwood South restaurant has closed

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Glenwood South staple has closed its doors. Triangle Downtowner Magazine was the first to report the news of The Rockford's closure. The announcement was made via a press release Friday morning. The Rockford was the first restaurant and bar to open in Glenwood South. It...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man shot in Raleigh, taken to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. — A shooting occurred on Paula Street in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The call came in around 2:30. Authorities said a man was shot in the leg. The man was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. So far, no arrests have been made. It's unclear if...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: Merritt's Store food truck spotted in Chapel Hill

RALEIGH, N.C. — The 30th Annual Triangle Food & Wine Experience to benefit the Frankie Lemmon School & Developmental Center is Feb. 2-4. The three-day foodie-foray will feature lavish dinners and tastings and a grand auction. Each experience will spotlight local and visiting chefs like Ricky Moore, Ashley Christensen, Cheetie Kumar, Caroline Morrison, Sunny Gerhart, Steven Devereaux Greene, Oscar Diaz, Jake Wood, Matt Kelly and many more! Get details on all the events over those three days and tickets here. Tickets sales close on Jan. 25, so don’t delay!
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Crash on I-540 sends one to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Saturday morning crash on I-540 sent one person to the hospital. The wreck happened just before 1 a.m. in Raleigh near Falls of Neuse Road. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived and found a single vehicle heavily damaged and two lanes closed. Lanes have since reopened.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Raleigh office complex fire causes heavy damage, draws 75 responders

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters responded to an office complex that went up in flames. The fire occurred just off Falls of Neuse Road in the 1100 block of Logger Court. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker got to the scene shortly before 10:30 Friday night. Witnesses say flames were...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Truck crashes into Harnett County home

ANGIER, N.C. — A truck crashed into a home in Harnett County early Thursday morning. The crash happened before 5 a.m. on Highway 210, just outside of Angier. People were inside the house at the time of the crash. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to state troopers.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy