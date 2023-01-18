ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
yankeeinstitute.org

What To Do When the State Is Flush with Cash? Increase Taxes!

Over the past week, Democratic lawmakers at the state Capitol have introduced a slew of bills aimed at increasing taxes on businesses, property owners and the affluent, as well as hiring additional tax enforcement agents. The proposed bills were admitted at a time when the state is projecting a $3.1...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Key measure could curb inflation, rein in grocery store prices

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After months of sticker shock at the grocery store, some much needed relief for shoppers may be on the way. A key measure aimed to curb inflation could finally rein in store prices. Thursday, Rep. Rosa DeLauro scheduled a news conference in West Haven to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

CT GOP leaders unveil plan to cut energy costs

The following article was originally published on Inside Investigator. Energy prices are high on the list of priorities for state leaders during the 2023 legislative session. Prices for electricity went up by 40% on January 1st for most electric customers, which has forced the governor and state congressional representatives to take a hard look at energy costs.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Homeowner Associations Can No Longer Block Solar Installations

Kenneth McKinney took notice of the south-facing back roof before buying his Granby, Connecticut, home about two years ago. That roof, he thought, is ideal for solar panels. So after he and his wife, Maribeth, moved into the new home in the Copper Brook Circle planned community, ideally located close to their son and his family, McKinney began researching solar installers. He invited a couple to provide him with proposals, and settled on a plan for a $30,000 installation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
westhavenvoice.com

Changes in tax laws may affect your return

Ed. Note – In the coming weeks, city residents will begin the winter chore of preparing their taxes for 2022. As with any other year, changes in the tax code were made that taxpayers should be aware of when doing the forms. Local tax preparer Bill Conlan has written this compendium of changes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut treatment facility to receive funding for upgrades

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) – A residential treatment facility in Connecticut is set to receive federal funding. Lebanon Pines, which is one of the residential treatment facilities run by the Southeastern Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (SCADD), will receive $915,000 in federal funding to make repairs and upgrades to its residential and treatment facilities. The […]
LEBANON, CT
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: It’s time for CT hospitals and clinics to expand health care coverage for our immigrant communities

Obtaining health insurance in Connecticut as an immigrant and minority can be difficult. One of the services Connecticut hospitals and clinics fail to adequately offer is interpretation and translation for non-English native speakers. More than 46 million people in the United States do not speak English as their primary language, and more than 21 million speak English less than “very well.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut man files lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection

(WTNH) – A Connecticut man has filed a federal lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection. On January 14, David Nastri of Cheshire filed a federal lawsuit against Katie Dykes, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Nastri is challenging the constitutionality of Connecticut’s state regulation that bans carrying […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Connecticut history

(STACKER) – Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

 https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy