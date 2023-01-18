Read full article on original website
CHART: Sales tax receipts driving Connecticut transportation program
Sales tax receipts have surpassed fuel taxes as the single-largest source of revenue for the CT budget's Special Transportation Fund.
yankeeinstitute.org
What To Do When the State Is Flush with Cash? Increase Taxes!
Over the past week, Democratic lawmakers at the state Capitol have introduced a slew of bills aimed at increasing taxes on businesses, property owners and the affluent, as well as hiring additional tax enforcement agents. The proposed bills were admitted at a time when the state is projecting a $3.1...
CHART: Breakdown of Connecticut’s debt
CT amassed debt between the 1930s and 2010 by spending liberally and failing to save adequately. Here's a breakdown of the state's debt.
Eyewitness News
Key measure could curb inflation, rein in grocery store prices
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After months of sticker shock at the grocery store, some much needed relief for shoppers may be on the way. A key measure aimed to curb inflation could finally rein in store prices. Thursday, Rep. Rosa DeLauro scheduled a news conference in West Haven to...
CT nonprofits want $482 million funding boost
CT social service providers, after years of underfunding, have sights set on the budget surplus to fix understaffing and other issues.
UI unveils immediate financial relief measures to help Connecticut customers with rising energy costs
United Illuminating unveiled a plan that provides some financial relief to its customers amid rising energy costs.
CT GOP leaders unveil plan to cut energy costs
The following article was originally published on Inside Investigator. Energy prices are high on the list of priorities for state leaders during the 2023 legislative session. Prices for electricity went up by 40% on January 1st for most electric customers, which has forced the governor and state congressional representatives to take a hard look at energy costs.
Who were the donors to Lamont’s inaugural ball? Here’s a look
Many of the donations came from companies and groups that are regulated by Connecticut or do business with the state.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Connecticut Homeowner Associations Can No Longer Block Solar Installations
Kenneth McKinney took notice of the south-facing back roof before buying his Granby, Connecticut, home about two years ago. That roof, he thought, is ideal for solar panels. So after he and his wife, Maribeth, moved into the new home in the Copper Brook Circle planned community, ideally located close to their son and his family, McKinney began researching solar installers. He invited a couple to provide him with proposals, and settled on a plan for a $30,000 installation.
westhavenvoice.com
Changes in tax laws may affect your return
Ed. Note – In the coming weeks, city residents will begin the winter chore of preparing their taxes for 2022. As with any other year, changes in the tax code were made that taxpayers should be aware of when doing the forms. Local tax preparer Bill Conlan has written this compendium of changes.
Connecticut treatment facility to receive funding for upgrades
LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) – A residential treatment facility in Connecticut is set to receive federal funding. Lebanon Pines, which is one of the residential treatment facilities run by the Southeastern Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (SCADD), will receive $915,000 in federal funding to make repairs and upgrades to its residential and treatment facilities. The […]
Connecticut utility companies offer one-on-one help with heavy bills
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Because of medical hardship, Johnny Johnson has had his power and gas cut off in previous winters. “You know, that stress of the lights being cut off, or the gas cut off, it is very stressful, and I want to make sure that I don’t have that happen,” he said. Wednesday […]
Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river
(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet
A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: It’s time for CT hospitals and clinics to expand health care coverage for our immigrant communities
Obtaining health insurance in Connecticut as an immigrant and minority can be difficult. One of the services Connecticut hospitals and clinics fail to adequately offer is interpretation and translation for non-English native speakers. More than 46 million people in the United States do not speak English as their primary language, and more than 21 million speak English less than “very well.”
Connecticut man files lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection
(WTNH) – A Connecticut man has filed a federal lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection. On January 14, David Nastri of Cheshire filed a federal lawsuit against Katie Dykes, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Nastri is challenging the constitutionality of Connecticut’s state regulation that bans carrying […]
Sikorsky celebrates milestone after losing multibillion-dollar contract
Stratford-based Sikorsky marked its 5,000th "Hawk" helicopter on Friday, and assured workers their jobs are safe, despite losing a multibillion contract to replace the Army’s workforce Black Hawk chopper.
Auditors vow to descend on CT if law passed putting rules on First Amendment
RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — It was shortly before Christmas when a team calling themselves First Amendment auditors entered the Ridgefield Town Hall with cameras and started interacting with government officials. “Can you please shut that off?” said town employee Patricia Pacheco. “No, that's silly,” said Josh Abrams. “What do you...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Connecticut history
(STACKER) – Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more […]
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in Connecticut
A popular national grocery store chain is opening another new location in Connecticut early next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the beloved grocery store chain Trader Joe's will be opening its newest Connecticut store location in Glastonbury, according to the company's website.
