Murder charge filed against Wisconsin man accused in Fort Worth road rage shooting

A murder charge was filed Tuesday against a 25-year-old Wisconsin man accused of shooting to death another man earlier this month during a road rage incident in north Fort Worth.

Simon Warren, of Milwaukee, was charged Tuesday with murder, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

He is accused of killing 21-year-old Gerrod Dorn on Jan. 3 during the road rage incident in far north Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said the two men exchanged gunfire.

No other arrests are expected in the case, police said Wednesday.

Police responded to the shooting call at about 12:15 p.m. in the 9500 block of Sage Meadow Trail outside the Dick’s Sporting Goods store at Alliance Town Center.

The encounter started with a hit-and-run crash on a road outside an Olive Garden restaurant across a parking lot from the store, police said. Warren began to follow Dorn after he drove away from the accident scene, according to police.

Both drivers stopped in front of the Dick’s store and exchanged gunfire, police said. Dorn was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he died.