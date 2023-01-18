ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: 6 shot, 2 fatally, across Chicago overnight

CHICAGO - At least six people were wounded, two fatally, in shootings across Chicago overnight between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., according to police. A 35-year-old man was shot to death following an argument at a gathering on the West Side around 10:30 p.m. Police say the victim was in a home in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when the fight started and a known offender pulled a gun and shot him.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man charged in West Garfield Park carjacking, robbery

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection to a carjacking and robbery that happened last summer in West Garfield Park. Police say Derayshaun Huggins was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man in the afternoon of Aug. 14 in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police: Woman shot inside West Loop hotel

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old woman is hospitalized Saturday after she was shot inside a hotel in Chicago’s West Loop, according to police. The woman was shot in the abdomen around 11:30 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Jefferson Street. According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot in Fernwood alley

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot in an alley in Chicago's Fernwood area on the South Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was in the 10300 block of South Union Avenue just after 2 a.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was dropped off at...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot at East Garfield Park gathering, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death after an argument broke out at a gathering Friday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The 35-year-old was inside a home about 10:35 p.m. in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when he got into a fight with a person he knew. The person pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man, 35, shot to death during argument in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot while at a gathering in Garfield Park Friday night. The shooting happened in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 10:36 p.m. Police say the victim, 35, was inside a residence when he was in an argument with a known suspect who produced a handgun and shot him. The victim was shot in the chest and was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The suspect fled the residence in an unknown direction.No arrests were made. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

19-year-old man shot in head in Near West Side drive-by

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man is in critical conditional after being shot in the head in Near West Side early Saturday morning. According to police, the man was walking on the sidewalk at the 100 block of South Western Avenue around 3:30 a.m. when someone in a car fired shots. The man was dropped off […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Employee shoots at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s

GLENVIEW, Ill. — A Mariano’s employee fired shots at another employee during an argument at the grocery store location in Glenview Friday evening. According to the Glenview Police Department, two employees were in an argument when one employee produced a firearm and fired shots at the other employee. The employee was not hit and the […]
GLENVIEW, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cragin crime: Man fatally shot while walking on NW Side

CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was fatally shot on a sidewalk in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say someone in a black sedan fired shots at the victim in the 5300 block of West Altgeld Street just after 3 a.m. The victim was transported by the CFD to Illinois...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Christmas Day SW Side robbery

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was charged in connection to an armed robbery on Christmas Day in Marquette Park. Police say Maximiliano Zarazua, of Chicago, was arrested on Thursday after he was identified as one of the offenders who robbed a 32-year-old on the evening of Dec. 25. The offender...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Attempted armed robbery leads to shootout on Green Line train on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An attempted robbery led to a shootout right on a CTA Green Line train on the city's West Side during the Friday afternoon rush.At 4:43 p.m., a 25-year-old man was on the Lake Street branch of the Green Line near the Cicero Avenue stop when a 33-year-old man pulled a gun and tried to rob him, police said.The victim – a Firearm Owners Identification Card and Concealed Carry License holder- pulled his own gun, and they began shooting at each other, police said.The victim was not struck. The would-be robber was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.He was also taken into police custody, and charges were pending late Friday.The Chicago Transit Authority said Green Line service was shut down for some time between Harlem and Ashland while police investigated. Service was back to normal by 7:15 p.m.Meanwhile, the train stopped at the Laramie station, where police climbed aboard. The train involved in the shooting was later taken out of service and into evidence.  
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy