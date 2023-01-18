ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 99.1

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Ridiculous License Plates Rejected By New York State

These are actually hilarious. Imagine the person who has to approve or deny license plates in New York State. You can create your own custom license plates, but New York also has strict rules. When I say strict I mean, they are pretty common sense LOL. Someone told us they...
96.9 WOUR

Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?

It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
CALIFORNIA STATE
tripsavvy.com

10 Most Beautiful Castles in New York State

You don’t need to travel to Europe to visit beautiful, impressive castles. Boasting moody island fortresses and sprawling palaces that were once private homes, New York has dozens of castles throughout the state. While some are not open to the public, there are plenty that are, whether for tours or as event venues, hotels, or even restaurants.
101.5 WPDH

How Much the Average New Yorker Spends on Smoking in a Lifetime

Believe it or not America is still full of cigarette smokers. New York has a lot of smokers. How much are they spending on cigarettes?. Tobacco use is one of the nastiest killers in America. According to the CDC, a couple of the leading causes of death in America is heart disease and cancer. Both of which can be a result of chronic smoking. The habit kills over half a million people each year.
NEW YORK STATE
Hot 99.1

Airports Are so Atrocious in 2023, New Yorkers Would Rather Do This Than Fly

Air travel has been a nightmare entering 2023. Southwest Airlines dealt with countless delays and cancellations during the holiday season, and every other airline had to shuffle flights around on the heels of massive snowstorms across the Northeast. Couple that with incidents like the near-collision at JFK Airport, and with every passing day, traveling by plane seems less and less desirable.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Which Fires are Legal in New York? The Great Debate

"A rose by any other name would smell as sweet", Shakespeare reminds us. But what about fires?. A massive debate has erupted between Hudson Valley hikers over the definition of "burn" when it comes to fire regulations on our local trails. It all started when a local resident came across flames in the forest.
NEW YORK STATE
Hot 99.1

11 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State

A new report shows the number of guns found at airports across New York State increased dramatically in the past year. An alarming number of guns were confiscated at New York Airports in the past year. Below are the New York State airports with the most guns seized at airports...
Secret NYC

Google Trends Reveals Which Girl Scout Cookie Is New York’s Go-To

Girl Scout cookie season is arguably as longed for as the holiday season–and with all the cookie choices they have it’s easy to see why. But year after year we argue over which cookie is the best, and Google Trends is revealing the top picks. According to Google Trends, New Yorkers can’t get enough of Thin Mints, making it the state’s most popular flavor. (Pro tip: they taste even better after spending some time in the freezer!) Their data shows that Thin Mints account for 30% of cookie Google search traffic–that’s a lot of people searching for this deliciously mint/chocolate combo! Runner up cookie contenders include Samoas, which account for 22% of search traffic, and Do-si-dos, which claim 11% of search traffic.
NEW YORK STATE
Q 105.7

New York State Accepting Fellows Applications Pays $85K Per Year

Have you been looking for a new job? Have you thought about working in a role that would help your community? One that will potentially help everyone in the State of New York?. There is a job, it lasts two years and it pays pretty well, ok, pretty decent. The job is for New York State as a fellow. What is a fellow? How can you apply and how much does it pay? Keep reading for all of that info.
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy