Do As I Didn’t: Watch Your New York State License Expiration Date Closely
Some days I surprise myself with this whole adulting thing - being responsible not only for myself, but my 7-year-old daughter, our two cats, our home, my two jobs, and all that comes along with these things. Other days, my biggest accomplishment is getting into my car wearing two of...
Lobster Served In New York State Restaurants Might Not Be Lobster
Valentine's Day is right around the corner. You may be planning to spend your hard-earned money to enjoy a lobster dish with your sweetheart at a fancy schmancy New York restaurant, but, is it really lobster? According to Tasting Table, you might not be getting what you paid for. According...
Ridiculous License Plates Rejected By New York State
These are actually hilarious. Imagine the person who has to approve or deny license plates in New York State. You can create your own custom license plates, but New York also has strict rules. When I say strict I mean, they are pretty common sense LOL. Someone told us they...
Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?
When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
What Are Some Custom License Plates New York State Turned Down?
Personalized license plates have become a popular trend. But some states may be a little more stingy than others when it comes to what they approve and don't approve of for your plates. The state of Maine was once considered the "wild, wild west of vanity license plates", where you...
What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?
New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?
It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
tripsavvy.com
10 Most Beautiful Castles in New York State
You don’t need to travel to Europe to visit beautiful, impressive castles. Boasting moody island fortresses and sprawling palaces that were once private homes, New York has dozens of castles throughout the state. While some are not open to the public, there are plenty that are, whether for tours or as event venues, hotels, or even restaurants.
How Much the Average New Yorker Spends on Smoking in a Lifetime
Believe it or not America is still full of cigarette smokers. New York has a lot of smokers. How much are they spending on cigarettes?. Tobacco use is one of the nastiest killers in America. According to the CDC, a couple of the leading causes of death in America is heart disease and cancer. Both of which can be a result of chronic smoking. The habit kills over half a million people each year.
Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates
New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
Airports Are so Atrocious in 2023, New Yorkers Would Rather Do This Than Fly
Air travel has been a nightmare entering 2023. Southwest Airlines dealt with countless delays and cancellations during the holiday season, and every other airline had to shuffle flights around on the heels of massive snowstorms across the Northeast. Couple that with incidents like the near-collision at JFK Airport, and with every passing day, traveling by plane seems less and less desirable.
Which Fires are Legal in New York? The Great Debate
"A rose by any other name would smell as sweet", Shakespeare reminds us. But what about fires?. A massive debate has erupted between Hudson Valley hikers over the definition of "burn" when it comes to fire regulations on our local trails. It all started when a local resident came across flames in the forest.
11 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State
A new report shows the number of guns found at airports across New York State increased dramatically in the past year. An alarming number of guns were confiscated at New York Airports in the past year. Below are the New York State airports with the most guns seized at airports...
You Are Breaking The Law If You Warm Up Car in New York State
Many New Yorkers break the law every cold day without knowing it. This could lead to a hefty fine and major damage to your vehicle. Did you know it's illegal to warm up your car in New York State?. Illegal To Warm Up Car In New York State. New York...
Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing a Location in New York State
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Greater Long Island and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Google Trends Reveals Which Girl Scout Cookie Is New York’s Go-To
Girl Scout cookie season is arguably as longed for as the holiday season–and with all the cookie choices they have it’s easy to see why. But year after year we argue over which cookie is the best, and Google Trends is revealing the top picks. According to Google Trends, New Yorkers can’t get enough of Thin Mints, making it the state’s most popular flavor. (Pro tip: they taste even better after spending some time in the freezer!) Their data shows that Thin Mints account for 30% of cookie Google search traffic–that’s a lot of people searching for this deliciously mint/chocolate combo! Runner up cookie contenders include Samoas, which account for 22% of search traffic, and Do-si-dos, which claim 11% of search traffic.
New York State Accepting Fellows Applications Pays $85K Per Year
Have you been looking for a new job? Have you thought about working in a role that would help your community? One that will potentially help everyone in the State of New York?. There is a job, it lasts two years and it pays pretty well, ok, pretty decent. The job is for New York State as a fellow. What is a fellow? How can you apply and how much does it pay? Keep reading for all of that info.
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
There are millions of people who smoke in New York State. Consider New York City...how many smokers? Doesn't that have an impact?
New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the...
New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York. New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To...
