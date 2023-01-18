ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironwood, MI

One of the world's largest ski jumps to reopen in Michigan's U.P.

By Maryann Struman, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
Copper Peak Ski Jump, located in Ironwood in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, is set to reopen for the first time since 1994.

According to MLive, Copper Peak received $20 million from the state of Michigan to help with renovations. The resort plans to reopen as the only ski-flying hill in the world with a year-round surface and the only ski-flying location outside of Europe.

Ski flying is like ski jumping, but involves larger hills, further jump distances, and increased speed.

Copper Peak could not be reached for further comment.

The ski jump initially closed after the 1994 season to manage erosion and pay off outside debt. The facility was only expected to be shuttered for a year, but the reopening never materialized.

Now, 28 years later, Copper Peak is about to make a comeback to the competition.

The largest ski jump in the Western Hemisphere, Copper Peak's 469-foot jump is larger than most ski jumping hills seen in the Olympics. For Olympic competitions, they range between 120 and 140 meters, while Copper Peak is 180.

