Kathy Hochul's Commitment To LaSalle Chief Judge Nomination Enters 'Hijacking Martin Luther King Day' Stage

As pretty much everyone already knows, this past Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day. As such, stock markets were closed, the courts were shuttered, and the mail was not delivered. I am pretty sure there wasn’t free parking in New York City that day, but that’s another story! I expected that the day would be quiet since attorneys and staff presumably get the day off. However, to my surprise, many associates and staff with whom I interact needed to work on MLK Day, and more law firms should give attorneys and staff the day off in honor of the holiday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO