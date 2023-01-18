Kathy Hochul's Commitment To LaSalle Chief Judge Nomination Enters 'Hijacking Martin Luther King Day' Stage

Read full article on original website
Lawmakers seek to bar insurrectionists from holding office
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in a handful of states are trying to send a message two years after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol: Those who engage in an attempted overthrow of the government shouldn’t be allowed to run it. New York, Connecticut and Virginia...
Associates And Staff Should Have Off For MLK Day
As pretty much everyone already knows, this past Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day. As such, stock markets were closed, the courts were shuttered, and the mail was not delivered. I am pretty sure there wasn’t free parking in New York City that day, but that’s another story! I expected that the day would be quiet since attorneys and staff presumably get the day off. However, to my surprise, many associates and staff with whom I interact needed to work on MLK Day, and more law firms should give attorneys and staff the day off in honor of the holiday.
How Appealing Weekly Roundup
Ed. Note: A weekly roundup of just a few items from Howard Bashman’s How Appealing blog, the Web’s first blog devoted to appellate litigation. Check out these stories and more at How Appealing. “The Mystery of Richard Posner: What is Richard Posner’s judicial legacy?” Corbin K. Barthold has...
If You Had The Supreme Court Supporting Fair And Non-Discriminatory Elections As A Wish This Year, I Have Bad News
Anyway, the Supreme Court just greenlit a form of it that allows for the functional exclusion of Black voters from South Carolina. After the 2020 Census, South Carolina’s Republican-led legislature assured Democratic lawmakers and the public that they would carry out a fair and transparent process to redraw the state’s seven Congressional election districts.
