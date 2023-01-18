ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Parole violator faces several new charges after French Quarter armed robbery

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07jq34_0kJ86dUJ00

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A man is in jail after stealing a vehicle from the French Quarter, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

On Thursday (Jan. 12) at about 8:45 p.m., officers say Richard Carr committed an armed robbery in the 400 block of Burgundy Street where he reportedly stole a 2019 silver Toyota CHR. The next day (Jan.13) officers spotted the vehicle in the 1100 block of Franklin Avenue and says Carr was behind the wheel.

Shooting in Central City leaves man dead, NOPD

NOPD officers were able to arrest Carr without incident and he will be booked on charges of:

  • Armed robbery
  • Use of a firearm in a robbery
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance
  • Two counts of possession of stolen property
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
  • Two counts of possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance
  • Parole violation

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident, is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

WGNO

