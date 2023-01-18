Read full article on original website
Disney Cancelling Low-Occupancy Galactic Starcruiser Voyages, Email Lists Fall 2023 Opening for Journey of Water, Reservations Opening Soon for New California Grill Menu, & More: Daily Recap (1/19/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, January 19, 2023.
World Drive Near Magic Kingdom Temporarily Reduced to One Lane Next Week
Construction will temporarily reduce the northbound side of World Drive near the Magic Kingdom toll plaza to one lane. A portion of World Drive near where it splits between the Magic Kingdom toll plaza and nearby resorts will be one lane from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily from January 23 to 27. There will be signs and traffic cones to direct drivers during the lane closure. The closure shouldn’t affect the actual toll plaza lanes.
NEW 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Ear Headband and Hoodie at Walt Disney World
A 50th anniversary Grand Finale ear headband and hoodie are now available at Walt Disney World. We found them in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. The ear headband is black, with sparkly gold piping around the ears. The ears and outside of the headband are patterned with the shiny silhouettes...
Accessible Minnie Van Reservations Now Open to All Walt Disney World Guests
Walt Disney World has opened Accessible Minnie Van reservations to all guests, whether or not they require the accessible functions. The vans include seating for up to five guests, along with room for mobility devices for an additional two guests, and a complimentary car seat, which can be used in one of the five seating spaces. Guests do not have to transfer out of their mobility device to ride in an Accessible Minnie Van.
New ‘Olu Mel Spirit Jersey and Beach Towel at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Duffy’s musical turtle friend ‘Olu Mel is now featured on a Spirit Jersey and beach towel available at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. The Spirit Jersey is a burnt orange color. ‘Olu Mel is on the left breast, playing his ukulele and wearing a hat. Music notes and...
Disney Cancelling Low Occupancy Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyages
Some guests have reported that their summer 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages were canceled, and they were offered a different voyage date. Voyages beginning on the following dates have been canceled and are no longer available according to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser calendar: July 4, 12, 17, August 1, 7, 15, 27, September 4, and 12.
New Limited Edition ‘100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime’ National Geographic Book at Walt Disney World
A new limited edition National Geographic book celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company is available at Walt Disney World. We first found “100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime” at Bayview Gifts in Disney’s Contemporary Resort. “100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime” – $100...
The Complete History of Splash Mountain at Disney Parks
As we near the demise of one of the most iconic attractions in the history of the Disney theme parks, we felt it was important to catalog a brief, yet detailed history of Disney’s version of the log flume ride. With The Walt Disney World version of Splash Mountain closing forever on January 22, 2023, here’s a look at the incredible and fascinating story of this member of the Magic Kingdom mountain range:
PHOTOS: Test Seat Backdrop Installed Near TRON Lightcycle Run Entrance at Magic Kingdom
A backdrop for the test seats of TRON Lightcycle / Run has been installed near the new coaster’s entrance at Magic Kingdom. The backdrop is visible under the white canopy. The graphic is similar to the one that was used on these display lightcycles previously available outside Tomorrowland Light & Power Co.
Lightning Lane Sign Added to Ariel’s Grotto Ahead of Reopening at Magic Kingdom
Days before it finally reopens, Ariel’s Grotto in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom finally has a Lightning Lane sign. Across the sidewalk from the standby wait time sign is a pink seashell with a clock in it. “Lightning Lane” is now above the clock, which lets guests know if it’s...
Magic Key Exclusive Lunar New Year 2023 Button Featuring Oswald and Ortensia Debuting Today at Disney California Adventure
Beginning today, Magic Key holders can receive an exclusive button for Lunar New Year 2023 at Disney California Adventure. Appropriately for the Year of the Rabbit (in the Chinese and Korean zodiacs) and the Year of the Cat (in the Vietnamese zodiac), the button features Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Ortensia. Oswald holds a lantern on a stick that reads “Lunar New Year,” while Ortensia holds a peach. The artwork was created by Ann Shen, who has previously designed merchandise seen at the Disneyland Resort.
REVIEW: Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining Introduces Pork Dumplings and Special Cocktail for 2023 Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure
Menu for Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining in Disney California Adventure for Lunar New Year 2023. 🆕 Lamplight Lounge Lunar New Year Cocktail – $17.00. The Lamplight Lounge Lunar New Year Cocktail is also available at Lamplight Lounge proper. Photos of Menu Items for Lamplight Lounge –...
New Steel Structure Added to Minion Café Structure at Universal Studios Florida
The first new steel supports were installed for Minion Café at Universal Studios Florida earlier this month and now more steel has been erected. In early December, Universal officially announced that Universal Studios Florida would be getting a Minion land called Illumination Avenue with the additions of Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast and Minion Café. The attraction will take over the Shrek 4-D building, while the café takes over the Monsters Café spot.
Woman Grabbed By The Neck and Pushed Outside Hollywood Brown Derby Restaurant at Walt Disney World
A woman said she was grabbed by the neck and pushed by a stranger who was upset she was unable to move in a crowded Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to a newly released sheriff’s report. The victim, who isn’t identified in the sheriff’s report, said the situation happened...
Mannequin in Wheelchair Displayed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Store
A mannequin in a wheelchair is now on display in the Once Upon a Time store at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The mannequin is a child, on display with a family of standing mannequins who all have different skin tones. They’re showing off some of the T-shirts and hats available...
Disney Rewards Member Email Lists Fall 2023 Opening for Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’
We’ve known for several months that Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” would open in “late 2023” at EPCOT, but a new email to Disney Rewards members gives a slightly more specific timeline. The “Autumn” section of the email states the following:. This...
Disney 100 Banners and Medallions Installed on Buena Vista Street at Disney California Adventure
Disney100 decorations have started to appear on Buena Vista Street in Disney California Adventure. We already saw a platinum medallion at the park’s entrance, now smaller medallions and banners are on the entrance street. The colors of the celebration are purple and platinum silver. Banners in these colors hang...
Extended Queue Set Up, Long Line Forms for Pressed Pennies During Final Weekend of Splash Mountain’s Existence at Magic Kingdom
Tomorrow, January 22, 2023, will be the final operating date for Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom. In anticipation of a busy final two days, Cast Members have set up an extended queue for the attraction. Ropes and stanchions extend the queue past the still-closed Briar Patch, around the corner to...
REVIEW: New Bamboo Blessings Booth Debuts at Disney California Adventure for Lunar New Year 2023
New to the Lunar New Year Festival, held at Disney California Adventure, is Bamboo Blessings. This food booth offers a large variety of beers, including two different flights, along with a savoy dish and a sweet snack. Menu for Bamboo Blessings in Disney California Adventure for Lunar New Year 2023.
