World Drive Near Magic Kingdom Temporarily Reduced to One Lane Next Week

Construction will temporarily reduce the northbound side of World Drive near the Magic Kingdom toll plaza to one lane. A portion of World Drive near where it splits between the Magic Kingdom toll plaza and nearby resorts will be one lane from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily from January 23 to 27. There will be signs and traffic cones to direct drivers during the lane closure. The closure shouldn’t affect the actual toll plaza lanes.
NEW 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Ear Headband and Hoodie at Walt Disney World

A 50th anniversary Grand Finale ear headband and hoodie are now available at Walt Disney World. We found them in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. The ear headband is black, with sparkly gold piping around the ears. The ears and outside of the headband are patterned with the shiny silhouettes...
Accessible Minnie Van Reservations Now Open to All Walt Disney World Guests

Walt Disney World has opened Accessible Minnie Van reservations to all guests, whether or not they require the accessible functions. The vans include seating for up to five guests, along with room for mobility devices for an additional two guests, and a complimentary car seat, which can be used in one of the five seating spaces. Guests do not have to transfer out of their mobility device to ride in an Accessible Minnie Van.
Disney Cancelling Low Occupancy Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyages

Some guests have reported that their summer 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages were canceled, and they were offered a different voyage date. Voyages beginning on the following dates have been canceled and are no longer available according to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser calendar: July 4, 12, 17, August 1, 7, 15, 27, September 4, and 12.
The Complete History of Splash Mountain at Disney Parks

As we near the demise of one of the most iconic attractions in the history of the Disney theme parks, we felt it was important to catalog a brief, yet detailed history of Disney’s version of the log flume ride. With The Walt Disney World version of Splash Mountain closing forever on January 22, 2023, here’s a look at the incredible and fascinating story of this member of the Magic Kingdom mountain range:
PHOTOS: Test Seat Backdrop Installed Near TRON Lightcycle Run Entrance at Magic Kingdom

A backdrop for the test seats of TRON Lightcycle / Run has been installed near the new coaster’s entrance at Magic Kingdom. The backdrop is visible under the white canopy. The graphic is similar to the one that was used on these display lightcycles previously available outside Tomorrowland Light & Power Co.
Lightning Lane Sign Added to Ariel’s Grotto Ahead of Reopening at Magic Kingdom

Days before it finally reopens, Ariel’s Grotto in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom finally has a Lightning Lane sign. Across the sidewalk from the standby wait time sign is a pink seashell with a clock in it. “Lightning Lane” is now above the clock, which lets guests know if it’s...
Magic Key Exclusive Lunar New Year 2023 Button Featuring Oswald and Ortensia Debuting Today at Disney California Adventure

Beginning today, Magic Key holders can receive an exclusive button for Lunar New Year 2023 at Disney California Adventure. Appropriately for the Year of the Rabbit (in the Chinese and Korean zodiacs) and the Year of the Cat (in the Vietnamese zodiac), the button features Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Ortensia. Oswald holds a lantern on a stick that reads “Lunar New Year,” while Ortensia holds a peach. The artwork was created by Ann Shen, who has previously designed merchandise seen at the Disneyland Resort.
New Steel Structure Added to Minion Café Structure at Universal Studios Florida

The first new steel supports were installed for Minion Café at Universal Studios Florida earlier this month and now more steel has been erected. In early December, Universal officially announced that Universal Studios Florida would be getting a Minion land called Illumination Avenue with the additions of Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast and Minion Café. The attraction will take over the Shrek 4-D building, while the café takes over the Monsters Café spot.
Mannequin in Wheelchair Displayed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Store

A mannequin in a wheelchair is now on display in the Once Upon a Time store at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The mannequin is a child, on display with a family of standing mannequins who all have different skin tones. They’re showing off some of the T-shirts and hats available...

