ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Dearborn woman acquitted after 2 toddlers shot, wounded at unlicensed day care

By Elissa Robinson, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XYRVr_0kJ866dh00

A judge has found a Dearborn woman not guilty of child abuse and gun charges after her toddler found a handgun and accidentally shot two other children in the family's unlicensed home day care.

Samantha Eubanks, 32, was acquitted Friday in Wayne County Circuit Court, WDIV-TV reported Wednesday.

Authorities have said two guns were left Sept. 27, 2017 in an upstairs bedroom of the Dearborn home where Eubanks and her husband, Timothy, operated the day care. Her son found one of the guns and fired it, wounding two other 3-year-olds.

One child was shot in the face. The other was struck in the shoulder.

Timothy Eubanks pleaded guilty in 2018 to child abuse. He was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to raise awareness about gun safety.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Flint Journal

Police tried to help mom who froze to death with kids, deputy now under investigation

PONTIAC, MI -- Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Monica Cannaday multiple times in the days leading up to her death alongside her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, according to Fox 2 Detroit. However, a deputy with the department is also under investigation for not properly responding to a call regarding the wellness of Cannaday and her children.
PONTIAC, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Oxford High School shooter’s parents fight manslaughter charges in appeals court

Writings in Ethan Crumbley’s journal capture why prosecutors feel his parents should be held criminally liable for the deaths of four Oxford High School students. “I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the (expletive) school,” Ethan Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal later seized by police following a 7-minute shooting rampage that left four classmates dead on Nov. 30, 2021.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Intoxicated man assaults girlfriend’s roommate

WYANDOTTE — A 34-year-old Detroit man was taken into custody after he assaulted his girlfriend’s roommate the morning of Jan. 9 when the victim intervened during an escalating argument and ordered the man to leave the residence. The man, who was intoxicated, punched the roommate in the face...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Detroit woman caught stealing mail in Troy

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a Detroit woman is facing felony charges after she was caught stealing mail in Troy.Khaira Howard is charged with receiving and concealing property, possession of stolen financial transaction devices and license violation. Howard was arraigned on Thursday in 52-4 District Court.Police say on Jan. 16, Troy police officers were on patrol near Crooks Road and Big Beaver roads when they spotted Khaira Howard opening a mailbox and attempting to remove the mail. The department had been receiving complaints from residents about mail theft.An investigation uncovered several pieces of mail from Troy residents in Howard's car, including personal checks and credit cards.
TROY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy